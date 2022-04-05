Erweiterte Funktionen
Osirium Technologies - Positive Q1 update
05.04.22 15:32
Edison Investment Research
Following on from its positive early-March update, Osirium confirms that strong order momentum continued to the end of Q122, resulting in a record bookings quarter. The company is seeing growth in contract values as customers expand usage and increasingly adopt Osirium’s wider privileged access security suite. Order intake year to date gives the board confidence in the full year outlook. We maintain our forecasts.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,063 €
|0,063 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.04./18:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BZ58DH10
|A2AHCU
|0,18 €
|0,042 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.