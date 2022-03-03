Erweiterte Funktionen



Osirium Technologies - Improving bookings outlook




03.03.22 08:30
Edison Investment Research

OsiriumâÂ€Â™s update on trading year to date confirms that it is seeing a return to pre-COVID levels of ordering. Nine new customers so far in Q1 at higher average contract values than a year ago mean that order intake is ahead of this period a year ago. We have upgraded our bookings and revenue forecasts for FY22 and incorporate the recent conditional Â£1m fund-raise.

