Osirium Technologies - Improving bookings outlook
03.03.22 08:30
Edison Investment Research
OsiriumâÂ€Â™s update on trading year to date confirms that it is seeing a return to pre-COVID levels of ordering. Nine new customers so far in Q1 at higher average contract values than a year ago mean that order intake is ahead of this period a year ago. We have upgraded our bookings and revenue forecasts for FY22 and incorporate the recent conditional Â£1m fund-raise.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0485 €
|0,042 €
|0,0065 €
|+15,48%
|03.03./09:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BZ58DH10
|A2AHCU
|0,18 €
|0,042 €
= Realtime
