Osirium Technologies - Accelerating bookings

22.04.22 12:36
Edison Investment Research

Osirium reported a relatively flat year for bookings and revenue in FY21, although this masks the doubling of the customer base over the year. As customer decision-making returns to pre-pandemic norms, we expect accelerating growth in bookings. The company has made a strong start to the year with record order intake in Q122. We maintain our FY22 forecasts.

