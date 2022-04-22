Erweiterte Funktionen
Osirium Technologies - Accelerating bookings
22.04.22 12:36
Edison Investment Research
Osirium reported a relatively flat year for bookings and revenue in FY21, although this masks the doubling of the customer base over the year. As customer decision-making returns to pre-pandemic norms, we expect accelerating growth in bookings. The company has made a strong start to the year with record order intake in Q122. We maintain our FY22 forecasts.
