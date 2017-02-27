Erweiterte Funktionen


Oscar: Moonlight Best Picture, Casey Affleck Best Actor; Emma Stone Best Actress




27.02.17 11:43
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - "Moonlight," the coming-of-age drama directed by Barry Jenkins, won best picture at the 89th Academy Awards, after a last minute fiasco that mistakenly awarded the top honor to "La La Land" initially.


Casey Affleck won the Best Actor Award for "Manchester By The Sea," while Emma Stone took away the Best Actress Award for her performance in La La Land.


32-year-old filmmaker Damien Chazelle became the youngest to win best director award for La La Land, which took home six awards in total. The celebrated musical had 14 nominations, and won for cinematography, production, score, and the song "City of Stars."


At the Oscars award ceremony, Mahershala Ali, with his trophy for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Moonlight, became the first muslim to win an acting Oscar. Viola Davis won Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Fences."


Moonlight, which was made for just $1.5 million and collected over $22 million as of Sunday at the box office, won three golden statuettes. The movie reportedly is one of the lowest grossing best-picture winners ever.


Jenkins, the writer-director of Moonlight and Tarell Alvin McCraney, whose play it was based on, won for adapted screenplay. Kenneth Lonergan won best original screenplay for "Manchester By The Sea."


The ceremony, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The show was started with Justin Timberlake singing his ebullient song, "Can't Stop the Feeling," from the animated film Trolls.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Bis zu 13% Kobalt - Führender Kobalt Explorer im Visier von Tesla, Ford und GM!
367% Kobalt-Aktientip - Starkes Kaufsignal!  
 
Cruz Cobalt Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Energierevolution: Alternative zu fossilen Energieträgern! Großaufträge in Kürze - 385% Biomasse-Aktientip!

Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:49 , dpa-AFX
IRW-News: Skyharbour Resources Ltd.: Skyh [...]
12:49 , dpa-AFX
Portugal Consumer Confidence Highest Since M [...]
12:49 , dpa-AFX
European Stocks Mixed In Mid-day Trading
12:48 , dpa-AFX
Eurozone Economic Confidence Strongest Since [...]
12:44 , dpa-AFX
Rathbones : Form 8.3 - [Booker Group Plc]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...