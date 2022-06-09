Erweiterte Funktionen



Oryzon Genomics - FRIDA funding and orphan drug designation




09.06.22 12:32
Edison Investment Research

Oryzon Genomics has been awarded a $2m public grant to support its ongoing Phase Ib FRIDA clinical study. This follows recent FDA approval of its investigational new drug (IND) application of this initiation Phase Ib study of iadademstat. FRIDA aims to investigate the safety, tolerability and recommended dose for Phase II of one of Oryzon’s lead assets, the LSD1 inhibitor iadademstat, in combination with FDA-approved FLT3 inhibitor gilteritinib for treating patients with FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) in a second-line setting. We anticipate a positive readout from the FRIDA trial would likely provide a positive catalyst for the company’s shares. Iadademstat is also being investigated for its use as a first-line treatment in patients with metastatic small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) for which the FDA has now granted orphan drug designation (ODD). This ODD in SCLC will help expedite development in a further area of high unmet clinical need. Based on the current annual burn rate of around €13–15m (c €15m cash spent in FY21) and the company’s gross cash position of $28m (€26.2m) at end-March 2022, we estimate Oryzon has a cash runway through early FY24. We will revisit our estimates and valuation based on this news.

Aktuell
Uran-Aktie vor massiver Kursrallye - Sensationelle Übernahme
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,56 € 2,515 € 0,045 € +1,79% 09.06./16:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
ES0167733015 A2ACV2 4,02 € 2,13 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,56 € +1,79%  08.06.22
Stuttgart 2,91 € +10,23%  10:30
München 2,715 € +9,48%  08:15
Frankfurt 2,73 € +6,23%  08:24
Düsseldorf 2,685 € -0,19%  08:31
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Tesla's Elon Musk: Steigt in die Lithium-Branche ein, das ist wie Geld drucken. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 4.609% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4 Oryzon - Kampf gegen Alzheim. 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...