Original-Research: wallstreet:online AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Unternehmen: wallstreet:online AG


ISIN: DE000A2GS609



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 37.70 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



HY1 2021: Continuation of dynamic customer and revenue growth; Significant


profitability increase expected in HY2; GBC estimates and price target


confirmed



Sales development HY1 2021



wallstreet:online AG (wallstreet:online) was able to continue its dynamic


growth course in the first six months of the current financial year.


Compared to the same period of the previous year, consolidated revenues on


a pro forma basis increased significantly by 57.0% to EUR 23.80 million


(HY1 2020: EUR 15.10 million). The jump in revenues was mainly driven by


organic growth effects (54.0% organic vs. 3.00% inorganic).



New records were also achieved in terms of customer growth. In the first


six months of the current fiscal year, the total number of customers


increased significantly by around 70,000 (of which approx. 69,000 were


Smartbroker customers) to approximately 187,000 (of which approx. 142,000


were Smartbroker customers). At the same time, client assets under


management (AUM) rose from EUR 4.30 billion as of 31/12/2020 by 59.0% to


EUR 6.80 billion as of 30/06/2021.



The main reason for such positive revenue development was the continued


high level of interest in financial information and products, as well as a


renewed increase in the overall reach of the portals as a result of


technical and commercial innovations and further developments. Thus, the


total reach of the portals and communities at the end of the first half of


the year increased by approximately 37.0% year-on-year to 2.30 billion page


impressions (HY1 2020: 1.70 billion).



In terms of the composition of Group revenues, 71.4% of the revenues


generated in the first half of the year were attributable to the core


business Social & Media. In this business segment, segment revenues


increased significantly by around 39.0% year-on-year to EUR 17.00 million


(HY1 2020: EUR 12.20 million). This positive development was mainly due to


the 'tailwind' from the capital market and the acquisition of new customers


in the key account area as well as the optimization of residual space


marketing.



In addition, other revenues, which mainly relate to B2B media and projects


(mainly the Smartbroker project), also increased significantly by around


135.0% to EUR 6.80 million.



At the earnings level, a decline in EBITDA to EUR 0.60 million (1.HY 2020:


EUR 1.30 million) was recorded in the first half of 2021 due to high


investments in the expansion of the brokerage business (Smartbroker


customer acquisition costs: EUR 7.90 million) and special costs incurred


due to the capital measure carried out (special costs incurred: EUR 0.50


million). Adjusted for these two effects, an operational EBITDA before


customer acquisition costs in the amount of EUR 9.00 million was achieved


and, thus, a significant jump in earnings compared to the same period of


the previous year (HY1 2020: EUR 4.60 million).



Forecast



In the context of the publication of the half-year figures, the


wallstreet:online management confirmed its previous corporate guidance (on


a pro forma basis, i.e. assuming full consolidation of wallstreet:online


capital AG as of January 1, 2021) for FY 2021. Accordingly, the management


board continues to expect a year-on-year increase in revenue from


approximately EUR 45.0 million to approximately EUR 50.0 million and an


increase in operational EBITDA to EUR 4.00 million to EUR 6.00 million.


Expenses for new customer acquisition for the Smartbroker are budgeted at


approximately EUR 12.50 million in the current fiscal year 2021.


Accordingly, the company expects EBITDA before new customer acquisition


costs of EUR 16.50 million to EUR 18.50 million. In view of the convincing


half-year figures and the confirmed corporate guidance, we are also


maintaining our previous estimates for the current financial year and


subsequent years.



Overall, we remain convinced that the wallstreet:online Group should


succeed in significantly expanding its market positions in both core


business areas (social & media, online brokerage) as part of the initiated


transformation into a financial services provider with an integrated


financial community and thus continue its dynamic growth course. The even


closer integration of the two core business areas in the future and the


resulting advantages should additionally drive future revenue and earnings


growth. Further sales impulses should result from the planned introduction


of a smartphone app at the Smartbroker (Q1 2022) and a new trading


interface (HY1 2022). In addition, we expect that the planned establishment


and expansion of our own transaction-side IT infrastructure will have a


positive impact on the future performance of the company, as this will


increase flexibility and speed in terms of product developments and at the


same time significantly reduce cost expenses.



Against the backdrop of our unchanged forecasts, we confirm our previous


price target of EUR 37.70 (previously: EUR 37.70). In view of the current


share price level, we thus continue to assign a Buy rating and see


significant upside potential.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/22917.pdf



