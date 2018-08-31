Original-Research: euromicron AG (von GBC AG): Buy

^

Original-Research: euromicron AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu euromicron AG

Unternehmen: euromicron AG

ISIN: DE000A1K0300

Anlass der Studie: Research report (update)

Empfehlung: Buy

Kursziel: 11.45 EUR

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker

Solid turnover in ongoing core business in HY1 2018; Measures introduced to

increase profitability; Organic growth expected in 2018; Target price: EUR

11.45 (previously: EUR 11.45); Rating: BUY

In H1 2018, euromicron AG generated revenue of EUR 150.65 million, down

slightly on the previous year's level of EUR 153.64 million. Adjusted for

revenue effects from business operations discontinued during the interim

period (effect: EUR 4.5 million), however, the first half of 2018 saw

revenue growth of around 1.0%, or EUR 1.5 million, in ongoing core

business.



The 'Critical Infrastructures' and 'Distribution' segments

proved, once again, to be reliable revenue generators.

The solid sales performance was also reflected in the operating earnings

figures. As a result, the operating EBITDA improved slightly in the first

half of 2018 from EUR 0.65 million to EUR 0.76 million. Moreover, the

operating profit was significantly affected by exceptional costs of around

EUR 2.5 million (PY: EUR 1.5 million). Accordingly, the net result after

the first six months of FY 2018 was -EUR 7.13 million (PY: -EUR 5.48

million).

Incoming orders from ongoing business operations of the euromicron Group

amounted to EUR 159.8 million in the first half of 2018, down 4.2% on the

previous year's level of EUR 166.8 million. In contrast, the order backlog

in ongoing core business increased by 3.5% year-on-year to EUR 139.1

million (PY: EUR 134.4 million).

The operating cash flow of the technology company, adjusted for factoring

effects, amounted to -EUR 3.2 million in the first half of 2018 (PY: -EUR

11.1 million), up significantly on the previous year by EUR 7.9 million.

This was mainly caused by positive effects from the reduction in working

capital (effect: EUR 5.7 million).

It is important to note that the strategic realignment of the company to

the 'IoT' or 'Industry 4.0' growth markets is increasingly bearing fruit.

The measures introduced to reduce working capital are also increasingly

visible in the balance sheet.

For FY 2018, we expect an improvement in turnover and earnings compared

with the previous year. While we are predicting sales of EUR 353.77

million, we expect earnings to show a reported EBITDA of EUR 13.92 million.

This again includes exceptional costs, in particular in connection with

legal and consulting fees, as well as group financing costs of EUR 4.00

million for euromicron AG. On an adjusted basis, operating EBITDA (adjusted

for exceptional costs) of EUR 17.92 million should therefore be recorded,

equating to an operating EBITDA margin of 5.1%. Exceptional costs will be

lower for the following year 2019, and we expect operating EBITDA of EUR

17.81 million with an operating EBITDA margin of 4.9%. Taking into account

the expected exceptional costs, we expect to record a reported EBITDA of

EUR 16.81 million.

In light of the solid first half of the year and management's guidance for

the current financial year, we have also maintained our forecasts for FY

2018 and FY 2019. Accordingly, we have also left our stock price target for

euromicron AG unchanged. The fair market value based on our DCF model is

still EUR 11.45. Based on the current share price, this results in an

unchanged BUY rating. Based on our improved positioning in the 'IoT' and

'Industry 4.0' growth markets and the further planned optimisation of the

euromicron AG business model, we firmly believe that significantly higher

profitability levels can be achieved in the long term.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/16897.pdf

