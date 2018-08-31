Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: euromicron AG (von GBC AG): Buy




31.08.18 10:31
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: euromicron AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu euromicron AG



Unternehmen: euromicron AG


ISIN: DE000A1K0300



Anlass der Studie: Research report (update)


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 11.45 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



Solid turnover in ongoing core business in HY1 2018; Measures introduced to


increase profitability; Organic growth expected in 2018; Target price: EUR


11.45 (previously: EUR 11.45); Rating: BUY



In H1 2018, euromicron AG generated revenue of EUR 150.65 million, down


slightly on the previous year's level of EUR 153.64 million. Adjusted for


revenue effects from business operations discontinued during the interim


period (effect: EUR 4.5 million), however, the first half of 2018 saw


revenue growth of around 1.0%, or EUR 1.5 million, in ongoing core


business.

The 'Critical Infrastructures' and 'Distribution' segments


proved, once again, to be reliable revenue generators.



The solid sales performance was also reflected in the operating earnings


figures. As a result, the operating EBITDA improved slightly in the first


half of 2018 from EUR 0.65 million to EUR 0.76 million. Moreover, the


operating profit was significantly affected by exceptional costs of around


EUR 2.5 million (PY: EUR 1.5 million). Accordingly, the net result after


the first six months of FY 2018 was -EUR 7.13 million (PY: -EUR 5.48


million).



Incoming orders from ongoing business operations of the euromicron Group


amounted to EUR 159.8 million in the first half of 2018, down 4.2% on the


previous year's level of EUR 166.8 million. In contrast, the order backlog


in ongoing core business increased by 3.5% year-on-year to EUR 139.1


million (PY: EUR 134.4 million).



The operating cash flow of the technology company, adjusted for factoring


effects, amounted to -EUR 3.2 million in the first half of 2018 (PY: -EUR


11.1 million), up significantly on the previous year by EUR 7.9 million.


This was mainly caused by positive effects from the reduction in working


capital (effect: EUR 5.7 million).



It is important to note that the strategic realignment of the company to


the 'IoT' or 'Industry 4.0' growth markets is increasingly bearing fruit.


The measures introduced to reduce working capital are also increasingly


visible in the balance sheet.



For FY 2018, we expect an improvement in turnover and earnings compared


with the previous year. While we are predicting sales of EUR 353.77


million, we expect earnings to show a reported EBITDA of EUR 13.92 million.


This again includes exceptional costs, in particular in connection with


legal and consulting fees, as well as group financing costs of EUR 4.00


million for euromicron AG. On an adjusted basis, operating EBITDA (adjusted


for exceptional costs) of EUR 17.92 million should therefore be recorded,


equating to an operating EBITDA margin of 5.1%. Exceptional costs will be


lower for the following year 2019, and we expect operating EBITDA of EUR


17.81 million with an operating EBITDA margin of 4.9%. Taking into account


the expected exceptional costs, we expect to record a reported EBITDA of


EUR 16.81 million.



In light of the solid first half of the year and management's guidance for


the current financial year, we have also maintained our forecasts for FY


2018 and FY 2019. Accordingly, we have also left our stock price target for


euromicron AG unchanged. The fair market value based on our DCF model is


still EUR 11.45. Based on the current share price, this results in an


unchanged BUY rating. Based on our improved positioning in the 'IoT' and


'Industry 4.0' growth markets and the further planned optimisation of the


euromicron AG business model, we firmly believe that significantly higher


profitability levels can be achieved in the long term.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/16897.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Paukenschlag - Größter Cannabis-Produzent der Welt entsteht
Bester Cannabis Hot Stock nach 49.200% mit Aurora Cannabis und 234.480% mit Canopy Growth

FSD Pharma Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,78 € 6,74 € 0,04 € +0,59% 31.08./11:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A1K0300 A1K030 9,02 € 5,54 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		6,80 € +0,29%  11:00
Berlin 6,82 € +1,19%  10:55
Hamburg 6,50 € +0,62%  08:09
Hannover 6,50 € +0,62%  08:10
Xetra 6,78 € +0,59%  11:12
Düsseldorf 6,78 € -0,88%  10:00
Stuttgart 6,70 € -1,76%  09:15
München 6,80 € -2,02%  08:01
Frankfurt 6,70 € -3,46%  09:12
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Cameo Cobalt: Starkes Kaufsignal. 771% Gold Cobalt und Lithium Hot Stock Cameo Cobalt

Cameo Cobalt Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1652 Euromicron, langfristig aufwärts 23.08.18
14 euromicron - A1K030 wie geht. 05.06.16
116 euromicron mit bestem Geschäf. 21.08.13
3 Euromicron (WKN: A1K030) m. 11.09.11
17 Windhorst versenkt die Nord LB 19.12.08
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...