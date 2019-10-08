Original-Research: euromicron AG (von GBC AG): Buy

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "euromicron":

Relatively solid revenue development and significant improvement in

earnings in HY1 2019; Improvement in revenue and earnings expected in

financial year 2019; Successfully implemented capital measures to

accelerate the further development of the business model; dilution effect

reduces the stock price target; Stock price target: EUR 6.35 (previously:

EUR 6.90); Rating: BUY

In the first half of 2019, the euromicron Group generated revenue of EUR

146.73 million, down slightly on the previous year's amount of EUR 150.65

million. This development was mainly attributable to the seasonality of

revenues in 'Critical Infrastructures' - the second largest segment - which

changed compared to the previous year.



These year-on-year changes should

however be offset by the company's data during the course of the year. As

in the past, domestic sales accounted for around 82.0% (previous year:

84.7%), so the majority of the Group's semi-annual revenue was generated in

Germany.

The solid Group revenue development, and the optimisation measures

implemented in individual business units, were also reflected in the key

earnings figures. For example, the EBITDA (before IFRS 16) at the end of

the first half of 2019 - despite lower revenue compared to the same period

in the previous year - significantly increased by EUR 3.76 million to EUR

2.07 million (previous year: EUR

-1.67 million). Even at net level, the consolidated result (before IFRS 16)

also increased, compared to the previous year's balance sheet date, by EUR

2.31 million to EUR -4.64 million (previous year: EUR

-6.95 million).

In the summer of the current financial year, euromicron successfully placed

a cash capital increase in two tranches. As a result, it acquired Funkwerk

AG as a strategic anchor investor with a current participation rate of

around 15.4%. This capital measure allowed the technology company to record

a total of EUR 9.76 million in liquid assets (gross issue proceeds). The

funds raised are intended to be used to accelerate the implementation of

the strategic development of the euromicron Group, as well as for general

corporate financing. This should accelerate future investments in areas

such as the digitalisation of service processes or the further development

of digital business models for customers.

For the current financial year 2019, we are making a conservative forecast

for EBITDA of EUR 18.62 million, which equates to an EBITDA margin of 5.7%.

Adjusted for the expected IFRS 16 effects, EBITDA (before IFRS 16) should

reach EUR 11.18 million. In the coming financial years 2020 and 2021, we

anticipate a further increase in earnings due to the expected further rise

in Group revenues, de-veloping economies of scale, greater synergy effects,

as well as the planned expansion and improvement of the range of services.

In terms of our range of services, we are particularly anticipating a

gradual increase in software and service revenues in the coming years.

These typically high-margin business areas should boost the Group's

profitability. As a result, the Group EBITDA (before IFRS 16) should

continue to increase to EUR 13.81 million (2020) and then to EUR 17.88

million (2021).

Against the backdrop of the relatively solid current corporate performance

and the positive order situation, we have left our forecasts for the

current financial year 2019 and the following years unchanged. Despite our

unchanged estimates, we have lowered our stock price target to EUR 6.35 per

share due to the recently implemented capital measures and the strong

dilution effect this has caused (previously: EUR 6.90 per share). Based on

the current share price, this results in an unchanged BUY rating. Overall,

the technology group should benefit from the increasing capital

expenditures of companies in the fields of 'digitalisation' and 'IoT', as

well as 'Industry 4.0', due to its broad range of services. In addition, we

expect that the planned increase in capital expenditure with which to

improve and expand the range offered in the digitalisation solutions

segment will pay off in the future.

