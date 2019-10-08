Erweiterte Funktionen

Original-Research: euromicron AG (von GBC AG): Buy




08.10.19 10:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: euromicron AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu euromicron AG



Unternehmen: euromicron AG


ISIN: DE000A1K0300



Anlass der Studie: Research report (Update)


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 6.35 Euro


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



Relatively solid revenue development and significant improvement in


earnings in HY1 2019; Improvement in revenue and earnings expected in


financial year 2019; Successfully implemented capital measures to


accelerate the further development of the business model; dilution effect


reduces the stock price target; Stock price target: EUR 6.35 (previously:


EUR 6.90); Rating: BUY



In the first half of 2019, the euromicron Group generated revenue of EUR


146.73 million, down slightly on the previous year's amount of EUR 150.65


million. This development was mainly attributable to the seasonality of


revenues in 'Critical Infrastructures' - the second largest segment - which


changed compared to the previous year.

These year-on-year changes should


however be offset by the company's data during the course of the year. As


in the past, domestic sales accounted for around 82.0% (previous year:


84.7%), so the majority of the Group's semi-annual revenue was generated in


Germany.



The solid Group revenue development, and the optimisation measures


implemented in individual business units, were also reflected in the key


earnings figures. For example, the EBITDA (before IFRS 16) at the end of


the first half of 2019 - despite lower revenue compared to the same period


in the previous year - significantly increased by EUR 3.76 million to EUR


2.07 million (previous year: EUR


-1.67 million). Even at net level, the consolidated result (before IFRS 16)


also increased, compared to the previous year's balance sheet date, by EUR


2.31 million to EUR -4.64 million (previous year: EUR


-6.95 million).



In the summer of the current financial year, euromicron successfully placed


a cash capital increase in two tranches. As a result, it acquired Funkwerk


AG as a strategic anchor investor with a current participation rate of


around 15.4%. This capital measure allowed the technology company to record


a total of EUR 9.76 million in liquid assets (gross issue proceeds). The


funds raised are intended to be used to accelerate the implementation of


the strategic development of the euromicron Group, as well as for general


corporate financing. This should accelerate future investments in areas


such as the digitalisation of service processes or the further development


of digital business models for customers.



For the current financial year 2019, we are making a conservative forecast


for EBITDA of EUR 18.62 million, which equates to an EBITDA margin of 5.7%.


Adjusted for the expected IFRS 16 effects, EBITDA (before IFRS 16) should


reach EUR 11.18 million. In the coming financial years 2020 and 2021, we


anticipate a further increase in earnings due to the expected further rise


in Group revenues, de-veloping economies of scale, greater synergy effects,


as well as the planned expansion and improvement of the range of services.


In terms of our range of services, we are particularly anticipating a


gradual increase in software and service revenues in the coming years.


These typically high-margin business areas should boost the Group's


profitability. As a result, the Group EBITDA (before IFRS 16) should


continue to increase to EUR 13.81 million (2020) and then to EUR 17.88


million (2021).



Against the backdrop of the relatively solid current corporate performance


and the positive order situation, we have left our forecasts for the


current financial year 2019 and the following years unchanged. Despite our


unchanged estimates, we have lowered our stock price target to EUR 6.35 per


share due to the recently implemented capital measures and the strong


dilution effect this has caused (previously: EUR 6.90 per share). Based on


the current share price, this results in an unchanged BUY rating. Overall,


the technology group should benefit from the increasing capital


expenditures of companies in the fields of 'digitalisation' and 'IoT', as


well as 'Industry 4.0', due to its broad range of services. In addition, we


expect that the planned increase in capital expenditure with which to


improve and expand the range offered in the digitalisation solutions


segment will pay off in the future.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/19129.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Datum (Zeitpunkt)Fertigstellung: 07.10.19 (18:16 Uhr)


Datum (Zeitpunkt) erste Weitergabe: 08.10.19 (10:00 Uhr)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Bitte warten...