Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: euromicron AG (von GBC AG): Buy




26.06.19 11:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: euromicron AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu euromicron AG



Unternehmen: euromicron AG


ISIN: DE000A1K0300



Anlass der Studie: Research report (Anno)


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 6.90 Euro


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



Transformation phase was successfully completed in FY 2018; Revenue and


earnings growth expected in 2019; Stock price target: 6.90 EUR (before:


6.90 EUR); Rating: Buy



In FY 2018, euromicron AG earned revenue of EUR 318.01 million, 4.5% less


than in the previous year.

This decline was mainly attributable to one-off


effects (construction-related business) and lower revenues in business


divisions in the Smart Buildings segment. Adjusted for these one-off


effects, the consolidated revenue decline only amounted to 1.7%.



At operating result level, euromicron generated EBITDA of EUR 6.50 million


(adjusted for exceptional costs) in the past financial year 2018, achieving


an adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.0%, which was also in the adjusted forecast


corridor. EBITDA during this business period amounted to EUR 1.89 million.



It is important to note that the strategic realignment implemented by


management ('IoT' Group strategy) and the measures to improve profitability


are increasingly reflected in the key operating figures. The strategy


pursued by the company management to market higher-quality services


(innovation business), to expand the service business, and to distribute


comprehensive euromicron portfolio solutions should further increase the


Group's profitability in the future.



For the current FY 2019, we expect a return to the growth path.


Specifically, we expect revenue of EUR 329.45 million and EBITDA of EUR


18.62 million. The significant improvement in operating profit and the high


reported order backlog at the end of the first quarter of 2019 in the


amount of EUR 159.81 million (31/03/2018: EUR 145.64 million) underpin our


forecasts for this business period.



For the years 2019 and 2020, we expect the growth in revenues and earnings


to continue. Accordingly, we estimate that revenues will further increase


to EUR 340.54 million (2020) and EUR 353.01 million (2021). In this


scenario, EBITDA should increase to EUR 21.25 million (2020) and then EUR


25.32 million (2021).



On the basis of our forecasts for FY 2019 and the subsequent years 2020 and


2021, we have maintained our stock price target for euromicron AG. The fair


value based on our DCF model is still EUR 6.90 (previously: EUR 6.90).


Based on the current share price, this results in an unchanged BUY rating.


In the long term, we are convinced that euromicron will be able to achieve


significantly higher operating performance than before. The targeted


selective optimisations of individual business divisions, the increased use


of synergy effects between the subsidiaries and the continued consistent


implementation of the IoT Group strategy should contribute to this.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/18337.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++


Datum (Zeitpunkt)Fertigstellung: 26.06.19 (10:36 Uhr)


Datum (Zeitpunkt) erste Weitergabe: 26.06.19 (11:00 Uhr)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Gaming Hot Stock verpflichtet Erfolgsunternehmer
Börsenguru setzt nach 5.500% jetzt auf diesen Gaming Aktientip

Versus Systems Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,42 € 3,42 € -   € 0,00% 26.06./11:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A1K0300 A1K030 6,96 € 2,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,24 € -7,16%  08:21
Stuttgart 3,31 € +2,48%  12:00
Düsseldorf 3,25 € +0,93%  12:00
Xetra 3,42 € 0,00%  25.06.19
Hamburg 3,38 € -1,17%  08:09
Hannover 3,38 € -1,17%  08:10
München 3,38 € -1,17%  08:00
Berlin 3,37 € -1,46%  11:59
Frankfurt 3,31 € -2,07%  11:46
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Pot Hot Stock erweitert Cannabis-Produktion auf 1,5 Mio. Quadratfuß. 87 mal günstiger als Aurora Cannabis und 137 mal günstiger als Canopy Growth

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1702 Euromicron, langfristig aufwärts 24.06.19
  Löschung 05.12.18
14 euromicron - A1K030 wie geht. 05.06.16
116 euromicron mit bestem Geschäf. 21.08.13
3 Euromicron (WKN: A1K030) m. 11.09.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...