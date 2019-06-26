Original-Research: euromicron AG (von GBC AG): Buy

^

Transformation phase was successfully completed in FY 2018; Revenue and

earnings growth expected in 2019; Stock price target: 6.90 EUR (before:

6.90 EUR); Rating: Buy

In FY 2018, euromicron AG earned revenue of EUR 318.01 million, 4.5% less

than in the previous year.



This decline was mainly attributable to one-off

effects (construction-related business) and lower revenues in business

divisions in the Smart Buildings segment. Adjusted for these one-off

effects, the consolidated revenue decline only amounted to 1.7%.

At operating result level, euromicron generated EBITDA of EUR 6.50 million

(adjusted for exceptional costs) in the past financial year 2018, achieving

an adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.0%, which was also in the adjusted forecast

corridor. EBITDA during this business period amounted to EUR 1.89 million.

It is important to note that the strategic realignment implemented by

management ('IoT' Group strategy) and the measures to improve profitability

are increasingly reflected in the key operating figures. The strategy

pursued by the company management to market higher-quality services

(innovation business), to expand the service business, and to distribute

comprehensive euromicron portfolio solutions should further increase the

Group's profitability in the future.

For the current FY 2019, we expect a return to the growth path.

Specifically, we expect revenue of EUR 329.45 million and EBITDA of EUR

18.62 million. The significant improvement in operating profit and the high

reported order backlog at the end of the first quarter of 2019 in the

amount of EUR 159.81 million (31/03/2018: EUR 145.64 million) underpin our

forecasts for this business period.

For the years 2019 and 2020, we expect the growth in revenues and earnings

to continue. Accordingly, we estimate that revenues will further increase

to EUR 340.54 million (2020) and EUR 353.01 million (2021). In this

scenario, EBITDA should increase to EUR 21.25 million (2020) and then EUR

25.32 million (2021).

On the basis of our forecasts for FY 2019 and the subsequent years 2020 and

2021, we have maintained our stock price target for euromicron AG. The fair

value based on our DCF model is still EUR 6.90 (previously: EUR 6.90).

Based on the current share price, this results in an unchanged BUY rating.

In the long term, we are convinced that euromicron will be able to achieve

significantly higher operating performance than before. The targeted

selective optimisations of individual business divisions, the increased use

of synergy effects between the subsidiaries and the continued consistent

implementation of the IoT Group strategy should contribute to this.

