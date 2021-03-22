Original-Research: dynaCERT Inc (von GBC AG): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen

22.03.21
Unternehmen: dynaCERT Inc


ISIN: CA26780A1084



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: Buy


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg



Good news from hydrogen specialist dynaCert Inc.

: +++ dynaCERT ACHIEVES


LOCAL AND GLOBAL MILESTONES +++



Q1 2021 may hold a glimpse of life returning to normal for dynaCERT after


the COVID-19 slowdown. The company has achieved growing sales in the


trucking indus-try in North America and in the global mining industry.


dynaCERT is now also one of the 21 members of the Ontario Government


Hydrogen Strategy Working Group. The city of Woodstock emission test was


also completed with success. The company has further entered in discussion


with the World's largest transportation polluters. Finally, dynaCERT made


R&D progress on their non-core Electrolyser.



Sales in the global mining industry



In Q1 2021 dynaCERT has shipped or received confirmed orders from


international mining companies operating in countries as diverse as Brazil,


Russia, China and Peru. The units sold or shipped are the HG-1 HydraGEN,


HG2, HG-4C and the large capacity HG-6C. The company has been very vocal


about targeting the mining industry and this shows positive results in this


sector. We hope that these units used around the world in harsh condition


such an open pit that reaches temperatures of -40 degrees Celsius can help


the company showcase its technology and their advantages for the sector.



Growing sales in the trucking industry in North America



Through their partnership with Karbonkleen, dynaCERT has sold 20 units of


the HG-1 model for their North American continental trucking customers.


Even if small, we al-ways believes that the sales curve would be in a


hockey stick shape and we expect the company to continue registering small


order batches, culminating in a strong entry for this strategic business


sector.



Research & Development



The development of new products such as the Anion Exchange Membrane and the


Cation Exchange Membrane electrolysers that will produce pressurized


Hydrogen. This should enable to cut down pressurized Hydrogen costs and


allows its use in small- and large-scale application sectors such as off-


grid power supply, fuel cells, etc.



Other strategic developments



The company has further concluded a very positive testing phase with the


City of Woodstock, Ontario, demonstrating significant fuel consumption


reduction on its recent Garbage Truck trial. The units installed also


showcased reductions of greenhouse gases. The company has also entered


strategic negotiations with one of the world's largest transporters of


goods.



Conclusion: We remain convinced of the hydrogen specialist. The task now is


to successfully manage the roll-out in the next two years, 2021 and 2022,


with higher unit numbers and to sustainably bring the technology to the


market.



Bitte warten...