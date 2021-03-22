Original-Research: dynaCERT Inc (von GBC AG): Buy
22.03.21 14:01
dpa-AFX
Original-Research: dynaCERT Inc - von GBC AG
Einstufung von GBC AG zu dynaCERT Inc
Unternehmen: dynaCERT Inc
ISIN: CA26780A1084
Anlass der Studie: Research Comment
Empfehlung: Buy
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg
Good news from hydrogen specialist dynaCert Inc.
: +++ dynaCERT ACHIEVES
LOCAL AND GLOBAL MILESTONES +++
Q1 2021 may hold a glimpse of life returning to normal for dynaCERT after
the COVID-19 slowdown. The company has achieved growing sales in the
trucking indus-try in North America and in the global mining industry.
dynaCERT is now also one of the 21 members of the Ontario Government
Hydrogen Strategy Working Group. The city of Woodstock emission test was
also completed with success. The company has further entered in discussion
with the World's largest transportation polluters. Finally, dynaCERT made
R&D progress on their non-core Electrolyser.
Sales in the global mining industry
In Q1 2021 dynaCERT has shipped or received confirmed orders from
international mining companies operating in countries as diverse as Brazil,
Russia, China and Peru. The units sold or shipped are the HG-1 HydraGEN,
HG2, HG-4C and the large capacity HG-6C. The company has been very vocal
about targeting the mining industry and this shows positive results in this
sector. We hope that these units used around the world in harsh condition
such an open pit that reaches temperatures of -40 degrees Celsius can help
the company showcase its technology and their advantages for the sector.
Growing sales in the trucking industry in North America
Through their partnership with Karbonkleen, dynaCERT has sold 20 units of
the HG-1 model for their North American continental trucking customers.
Even if small, we al-ways believes that the sales curve would be in a
hockey stick shape and we expect the company to continue registering small
order batches, culminating in a strong entry for this strategic business
sector.
Research & Development
The development of new products such as the Anion Exchange Membrane and the
Cation Exchange Membrane electrolysers that will produce pressurized
Hydrogen. This should enable to cut down pressurized Hydrogen costs and
allows its use in small- and large-scale application sectors such as off-
grid power supply, fuel cells, etc.
Other strategic developments
The company has further concluded a very positive testing phase with the
City of Woodstock, Ontario, demonstrating significant fuel consumption
reduction on its recent Garbage Truck trial. The units installed also
showcased reductions of greenhouse gases. The company has also entered
strategic negotiations with one of the world's largest transporters of
goods.
Conclusion: We remain convinced of the hydrogen specialist. The task now is
to successfully manage the roll-out in the next two years, 2021 and 2022,
with higher unit numbers and to sustainably bring the technology to the
market.
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/22215.pdf
Kontakt für Rückfragen
Jörg Grunwald
Vorstand
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:
http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
Date and time of study completion: English: 22.03.2020 (12:30)
Date and time of first transmission: English: 22.03.2020 (14:00)
