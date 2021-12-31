Erweiterte Funktionen

Original-Research: dynaCERT Inc (von GBC AG): Buy




10.08.20 10:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: dynaCERT Inc - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu dynaCERT Inc



Unternehmen: dynaCERT Inc


ISIN: CA26780A1084



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 2.20 CAD


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2021


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Julien Desrosiers



Significant leaps in sales to be expected



Possible technological revolution



dynaCERT has a unique technology that makes it possible to achieve emission


and fuel reductions.

The research and development was carried out over


several years and is now to be marketed. In our initial research report


(20.09.2019), we expected a significant jump in sales in 2020 and we


confirm our assumption with this report. Nevertheless, we expect a lower


sales level due to the corona crisis. Because of the corona crisis, hardly


any units could be produced in the first half of 2020, as the production


facility had to remain closed. Production should now have resumed by now


(August 2020). dynaCERT was able to continue successful sales negotiations


despite the production being halted and therefore has a very large order


intake.



Production and sales got off to a good start at the end of 2019 and were


then slowed down by the corona crisis. In the past 2019 financial year,


sales revenues rose to CAD 1.06 million (previous year: CAD 0.09 million).


A total of 305 systems were sold, of which 189 systems were sold in the


fourth quarter. A net result of CAD -12.67 million was achieved in fiscal


year 2019, with a very high gross margin of 71.4%. Overall, operating costs


rose to CAD 8.79 million (PY: CAD 7.69 million), driven by higher marketing


and corporate development costs.



The first Quarter 2020 initially continued the positive trend and recorded


sales increases until the corona crisis brought production to a halt. Sales


revenues of CAD 0.31 million (previous year: CAD 0.00 million) were


achieved with a net result of CAD -2.46 million (previous year: CAD -3.78


million). Sales continued successfully and, under an exclusive agreement


for the truck market in the USA, Karbon Klean has guaranteed a minimum


quantity of over 150,000 units for the next three years.



In the past, technologies that contribute to fuel savings established


themselves on the market extremely quickly. On the one hand, buyers can


reduce their running costs and, on the other hand, competitors must also


adopt the technology in order to remain competitive. For example, the


market penetration of trailer skirts began in 2008 and reached a market


penetration of over 60% just two years later. We expect that dynaCERT's


technology will also establish itself dynamically in the market. We have


drawn up conservative planning and still expect significant sales leaps. We


expect sales revenues to increase to CAD 32.00 million in the current


fiscal year 2020 and to reach CAD 200.00 million in 2021 and CAD 350.00


million in 2022. On the earnings side, a similar development should take


place and we expect a net result of CAD -1.34 million in 2020, CAD 45.02


million in 2021 and CAD 76.26 million in 2022. This forecast model does not


yet include the extensive sales and earnings potential from the CO2


certificates (carbon credits).



The transition of the Company from TSX-Venture to the TSX demonstrates the


quality of the Company and should provide even better access to


institutional investors and capital.



Should the company be able to roll out the patent-protected technology on


the market quickly, massive valuation leaps should be possible. On the


basis of our DCF model, we are raising the price target to CAD 2.20 (USD


1.65; EUR 1.40) and assigning a Buy rating in view of the high upside


potential.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/21321.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++


Date and time of study completion: English: 10.08.2020 (09:30)


Date and time of first transmission: English: 10.08.202 (10:00)


Target price valid until: 31.12.2021



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






