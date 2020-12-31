Original-Research: dynaCERT Inc (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: dynaCERT Inc - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu dynaCERT Inc



Unternehmen: dynaCERT Inc


ISIN: CA26780A1084



Anlass der Studie: Managementinterview


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 2.00 CAD


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2020


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Matthias Greiffenberger



dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction


Technology for use with internal combustion engines.

As part of the growing


global hydrogen economy, their patented technology creates hydrogen and


oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these


gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower


carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. The technology is designed


for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road


vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining


and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives.



GBC AG: dynaCERT published important press releases in the past weeks. Can


you tell us a little more about the recent developments?



Jim Payne: All the recent Press Releases point to our successful launching


of our marketing expansion for the first Quarter of 2020. In Europe, we


were all waiting for two years for KBA Homologation, but it has been


well-worth the wait. Results have been spectacular.



Now that we have the ABE from KBA, we have turned the corner and there is


no going back. We are now poised to developing expanded sales support in


2020 and that means in many jurisdictions globally, and especially in


Europe, North America and Mexico. And the timing is perfect. Every Nation


in the world is looking for economically feasible ways to reduce pollution,


and we have a solution that applies to all diesel engines globally.



All this is a big job and requires many resources. We are now very


well-capitalized to implement our international sales and marketing


program.



GBC AG: How will the partnership with Mosolf affect your sales strategy in


Europe?



Jim Payne: Mosolf has great capabilities and is committed to penetrating


many European markets.



In trucking Mosolf is featuring our HydraGEN Technology in showrooms across


Germany and will be in France, Belgium, Poland a Czech Republic soon.


Mosolf is also introducing our technology to shipping on the Rhine and the


Mediterranean in 2020, with Municipalities and Governments as well.



What is remarkable about Mosolf is that they understand their markets


particularly well and they embrace the importance of the need across Europe


for solutions to carbon pollution.



GBC AG: Can we expect Mosolf to publish their results anytime next year?



Jim Payne: I am sure that Mosolf is going to want to reap the benefits of


early adoption in Europe, as so many others are also indicating. They are


among the very first to ever introduce our technology in Europe and they


deserve to share in all the kudos that comes with publishing their own


results. As they are a private firm, dynaCERT cannot predict when nor how


their results will be released.



GBC AG: Your recent development has been focused on Europe but you are also


pursuing other markets in parallel. How is the Mexican operation going? And


India?



Jim Payne: In Mexico, our preferred service provider, KarbonKleen, has been


extremely successful recently. Mexico is a huge market for our particular


pollution solutions and their diesel operators and drivers truly appreciate


what our product can do.



KarbonKleen's clients in Mexico operate approximately 1 Million trucks. As


they successfully reach out to their clients, I believe it can develop into


a line-up of orders if we do our job right. That is why we are in


negotiations to look at the feasibility of adding an assembly plant for


assembling our HydraGEN Technology in Mexico to accommodate their needs one


day. KarbonKleen has delivered on all fronts and continues to march in more


clients every week that are adopting our technology.



In India we were invited to meet with top government officials over the


Christmas Holidays and have postponed this possibly in January. The market


in India understand the necessity of reducing diesel pollution,


particularly in cities such as Mumbai and Delhi, but also in every corner


of the country.



GBC AG: Did you already started delivering products? How are your client's


reaction to the use of HydraGen? What comments are you receiving from the


end users?



Jim Payne: Yes, we are delivering products daily.



We have delivered our first major order to Germany, along with shipping


orders to USA, Mexico, Canada, Austria and India, Dubai, Saudi Arabia,


Chile and Brazil.



Our products can deliver up to 19% fuel savings and up to 88% NOx


reductions as well as up to 50% CO2 emission reductions. This is so


important to not only our clients and end-users of our HydraGEN Technology


but also for their customers. Everyone in the world wants fuel savings and


cleaner air. That's what we do!



We have announced an MOU in Germany for 1000 Units and started shipping


there already.



Previously we also announced sales of 400 Units through KarbonKleen, 150 of


which have been delivered and destined to be installed in Mexico. Some of


these are also installed on major trucking fleets in Canada.



GBC AG: In the recent weeks you added two great investors, Eric Sprott and


Dr. Jörg Mosolf. How important is it for you to get the backing of such


individuals on both continents?



Jim Payne: Our investors and shareholders are who we work for at dynaCERT.


To see such commitment and support from our key investors is very


encouraging. Moreover, as we grow in 2020, we all realize that we will need


very strong partners for our lofty goals of international expansion. So, we


welcome both Mr. Sprott and Dr. Mosolf with open arms. Dr. Mosolf has also


recently been appointed to our Advisory Board, so that speaks for itself.


It means significant mutual respect on all sides and collaboration on sales


and after-sales support.



GBC AG: What are the next steps for dynaCERT?



Jim Payne: There is one key element going into the first half of 2020:


Investors want to see evidence of sales and distribution. That is our first


focus. We know it is important to the financial markets, but it's also key


to building an international company like ours. We know what investors want


and we are listening to them. We have moved on from an R&D business to a


fully commercialized international company.



In that regard, we are adding new dealers in many jurisdictions to expand


our broad reach in Europe as well as on many continents. As well, our


marketing support and targeted advertising is intensifying in Q1 2020. Our


product literature has been translated in numerous languages and we have


dealers coming in with orders in mining internationally.



GBC AG: Finally, could you expand on the carbon credit computation


technology and more specifically what kind of an opportunity it represents


for dynaCERT?



Jim Payne: Our proprietary new HydraLytica Technology, along with our


recent family of patents related to telematics and our Smart ECU, can now


measure the carbon savings and NOx savings, along with other reductions of


greenhouse gasses, of diesel engines. It can do so with the accuracy and


reliability that certifiers of Carbon Credits will require. A typical Class


8 truck in North America can generate over $1,500 of carbon credits at


today's price of $60 per tonne. Imagine the opportunity when just hundreds


of thousands of trucks are driving around the world. That is why we are


committing resources to what we believe is imperative to the fight against


climate change.



GBC AG: What is your vision regarding dynaCERT for the next 3 to 5 years?



Jim Payne: International growth in many vertical markets. There are over 1


Billion diesel engines in use throughout the world. Think of our company as


having a large matrix of markets to be served: Trucking, Generators,


Mining, Shipping, Rail and Construction Equipment. All these markets


operate in many jurisdictions, so each market application in each


jurisdiction, each country, globally, is a vertical forming part of a


matrix. On top of all that, we are working on developing our Carbon Credits


programme. We will be cooperating world-wide with small and large


operators, governments and OEM manufacturers.One diesel engine at a time!



To accomplish all this, we will be signing-up leaders and partners. For


instance, we are looking at assembling in Mexico, Europe and one day in


Asia, in all cases, with some sort of cooperation with industry leaders.



But most of all, while our technology has been applied to larger and larger


diesel engines, we are also looking at other fuels and other applications


of our hydrogen-on-demand. The scientific capabilities are multiple, and if


you ask me about 5 years from now, I wouldn't be surprised to see our


HydraGEN Technology expanding into other fuels as we continue to learn and


commit to R&D in HydraGEN Technology injection systems.



GBC: Mr. Payne, thank you for your time.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/19839.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date and time of completion of this research: 18/12/2019 (09:45 am)


Date and time of first distribution: 18/12/2019 (12:00)


Target price valid until: max. 31/12/2020



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






hier klicken zur Chartansicht

