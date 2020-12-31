Original-Research: dynaCERT Inc (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: dynaCERT Inc - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu dynaCERT Inc

Unternehmen: dynaCERT Inc

ISIN: CA26780A1084

Anlass der Studie: Research Note

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 2.00 CAD

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2020

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Matthias Greiffenberger

Q3 Results published.



Important European partnership with MOSOLF won. Star

investor and billionaire Eric Sprott acquires around 9% of dynaCERT; price

target raised to CAD 2.00 (previously: CAD 1.90), rating: Buy

In the first nine months of 2019, revenues of CAD 0.21 million (previous

year: CAD 0.07 million) were generated. The net result amounted to CAD

-7.32 million (previous year: CAD -6.37 million).

Partnership with MOSOLF

With MOSOLF, the company was able to win another strategic partner. MOSOLF

is one of the leading system service providers for the automotive industry

in Europe. Its range of services includes logistics, technology and service

solutions implemented with the help of a Europe-wide location network and a

multimodal transport fleet. MOSOLF has 38 technical and logistics centers,

1,000 special vehicle transporters and achieved a turnover of 417 million

in 2018.

MOSOLF has already ordered 1,000 dynaCERT HydraGEN units for the year 2020

and will also serve the European market as a dealer. MOSOLF and its

subsidiaries plan to become dealers and installers of HydraGEN products in

Central Europe. As part of the cooperation, negotiations have also begun

for a joint venture in which MOSOLF and dynaCERT will jointly develop,

finance and certify the HydraGEN technology for the European passenger car

market. We see extensive market potential in this cooperation. This could

make the European roll-out even more dynamic.

As soon as the MOSOLF Group has installed the HydraGEN technology in its

own vehicles and achieves better fuel efficiency than the competition, then

the market rollout in Europe should accelerate significantly.

The close cooperation between dynaCERT and MOSOLF is also clearly

demonstrated by the accession of Dr. Jörg MOSOLF (CEO of MOSOLF) to the

Advisory Board of dynaCERT. In addition, Dr. Jörg MOSOLF is well connected

in the German logistics industry, including being elected President of the

German Transport Forum (DVF). This could lead to further important contacts

for dynaCERT.

Furthermore, the dynaCERT technology was approved according to a formal

risk assessment by TES (Total Equipment Services Inc.), enabling its use in

underground mining in Canada. Here dynaCERT was again able to show that the

technology meets high safety standards even under strict conditions, which

increases the addressable market for dynaCERT.

In addition, the company was granted another US patent on September 3, 2019

(No. 10,400,687 - 'Management System and Method for Regulating the

On-Demand Electrolytic Production of Hydrogen and Oxygen Gas for Injection

in a Combustion Engine'). The patent relates to the Smart ECU system, which

can reduce pollutant emissions by regulating the amount of gas and at the

same time improve the performance of the combustion engine. We regard the

patent as an important step to protect the market for dynaCERT in its

growth phase from a possible competition.

Star investor and billionaire Eric Sprott joins the company

In addition, Eric Sprott is now one of the major shareholders of dynaCERT.

Billionaire Eric Sprott is one of Canada's best-known commodity investors,

and his commitment to dynaCERT should have raised public awareness of the

company.

Eric Sprott subscribed for shares with a total gross proceeds value of CAD

14.00 million. 28 million shares were issued at a price of 0.50 CAD. In

addition, the investor received half a warrant per share. The strike price

of the warrants is CAD 0.65 and can be exercised from 26th of November

2021. The warrants are linked to certain further conditions if the share

price exceeds CAD 0.80 for an extended period of time.

As a result of this transaction, Eric Sprott now holds approximately 9.12%

of the undiluted company, or 12.85% upon exercising of his warrants.

Our sales estimates are based on the assumption that the dynaCERT

technology will be adopted by the market as quickly as previously

aerodynamic side skirts. For our valuation, we have assumed a market

penetration rate of 50% after seven years, which, in our opinion, is a

conservative scenario. Since dynaCERT is protected by patents and the

technology has very high entry barriers - not only through research and

development, but also through the necessary certification - we expect that

it will be extremely difficult for other companies to offer equivalent

products in the short and medium term.

We assume that dynaCERT will achieve considerable sales increases in the

coming years. By the end of 2019, the company is expected to have sold 740

units with total sales of CAD 4.62 million and a gross profit margin of

30%.

However, the sales forecast for the current year 2019 will not yet be

sufficient to generate profits and we believe the loss will amount to CAD

16.67 million. This investment phase is based on extensive research and

development activities and regulatory approval for emissions trading, which

will be essential for the third phase of product development. Research and

development expenditures are approximately CAD 5 million per year. We

assume that this figure will gradually increase in the course of the

product successes. In addition, the company is currently setting up a

global sales network, which entails corresponding costs. With the

finalization of a solid sales network, the corresponding expenses should

also decrease.

The company has a production plant in Canada that can produce more than

12,000 units per month, when it reaches full capacity. This corresponds to

an annual production of 144,000 units. At an average selling price of over

6,000 CAD, the plant could generate annual sales of around 850 million CAD

at full capacity. We expect the company to open assembly plants in the next

three years as a joint venture with local offices in Europe, Mexico and

Asia. As these sites will only be assembly plants and external partners for

product installation, the company should only need comparatively small

investments to achieve the sales growth we forecast.

Since the company has already hired many of its key employees required for

the next growth phase, it is not to be expected that personnel expenses

will increase proportionally to sales. If successful, dynaCERT could reach

the profit zone within the next three years and the net margins should

increase significantly in the following years.

We also believe that, once the adoption rate for HydraGEN exceeds 30%,

another important source of income will be added: carbon credits. With its

second separate product in the final phase, dynaCERT should be in a

position to introduce the emission allowance program within a few quarters

and generate additional revenue.

As already mentioned, there is currently no known competitor on the market

which could allow fuel savings and at the same time produce emission

certificates. Within a few years, the revenue from emission certificates

could exceed the revenue from the sale of HydraGEN equipment. This way it

would make the sale of HydraGEN independent from the oil price. This carbon

credit business could generate an annual turnover of CAD 500 to 1 billion

in the future (depending on the CO2 price). However, we have not yet taken

this potential source of income from emissions trading into account in our

DCF model.

The company has successfully developed a number of products that can

function as a stand-alone ecosystem for the transportation industry,

including emission reduction, fuel efficiency and a fleet management

solution. In addition, the customer will benefit from a stable source of

revenue in the future through the emission certificate program. Each

product alone is unique. In our opinion, dynaCERT is currently

significantly undervalued and we raise the price target to CAD 2.00

(previously CAD 1.90). Against the background of the high upside potential,

we give a Buy rating.

°