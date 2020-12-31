Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: dynaCERT Inc (von GBC AG): BUY




09.12.19 09:32
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: dynaCERT Inc - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu dynaCERT Inc



Unternehmen: dynaCERT Inc


ISIN: CA26780A1084



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 2.00 CAD


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2020


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Matthias Greiffenberger



Q3 Results published.

Important European partnership with MOSOLF won. Star


investor and billionaire Eric Sprott acquires around 9% of dynaCERT; price


target raised to CAD 2.00 (previously: CAD 1.90), rating: Buy



In the first nine months of 2019, revenues of CAD 0.21 million (previous


year: CAD 0.07 million) were generated. The net result amounted to CAD


-7.32 million (previous year: CAD -6.37 million).



Partnership with MOSOLF


With MOSOLF, the company was able to win another strategic partner. MOSOLF


is one of the leading system service providers for the automotive industry


in Europe. Its range of services includes logistics, technology and service


solutions implemented with the help of a Europe-wide location network and a


multimodal transport fleet. MOSOLF has 38 technical and logistics centers,


1,000 special vehicle transporters and achieved a turnover of 417 million


in 2018.



MOSOLF has already ordered 1,000 dynaCERT HydraGEN units for the year 2020


and will also serve the European market as a dealer. MOSOLF and its


subsidiaries plan to become dealers and installers of HydraGEN products in


Central Europe. As part of the cooperation, negotiations have also begun


for a joint venture in which MOSOLF and dynaCERT will jointly develop,


finance and certify the HydraGEN technology for the European passenger car


market. We see extensive market potential in this cooperation. This could


make the European roll-out even more dynamic.



As soon as the MOSOLF Group has installed the HydraGEN technology in its


own vehicles and achieves better fuel efficiency than the competition, then


the market rollout in Europe should accelerate significantly.



The close cooperation between dynaCERT and MOSOLF is also clearly


demonstrated by the accession of Dr. Jörg MOSOLF (CEO of MOSOLF) to the


Advisory Board of dynaCERT. In addition, Dr. Jörg MOSOLF is well connected


in the German logistics industry, including being elected President of the


German Transport Forum (DVF). This could lead to further important contacts


for dynaCERT.



Furthermore, the dynaCERT technology was approved according to a formal


risk assessment by TES (Total Equipment Services Inc.), enabling its use in


underground mining in Canada. Here dynaCERT was again able to show that the


technology meets high safety standards even under strict conditions, which


increases the addressable market for dynaCERT.



In addition, the company was granted another US patent on September 3, 2019


(No. 10,400,687 - 'Management System and Method for Regulating the


On-Demand Electrolytic Production of Hydrogen and Oxygen Gas for Injection


in a Combustion Engine'). The patent relates to the Smart ECU system, which


can reduce pollutant emissions by regulating the amount of gas and at the


same time improve the performance of the combustion engine. We regard the


patent as an important step to protect the market for dynaCERT in its


growth phase from a possible competition.



Star investor and billionaire Eric Sprott joins the company


In addition, Eric Sprott is now one of the major shareholders of dynaCERT.


Billionaire Eric Sprott is one of Canada's best-known commodity investors,


and his commitment to dynaCERT should have raised public awareness of the


company.



Eric Sprott subscribed for shares with a total gross proceeds value of CAD


14.00 million. 28 million shares were issued at a price of 0.50 CAD. In


addition, the investor received half a warrant per share. The strike price


of the warrants is CAD 0.65 and can be exercised from 26th of November


2021. The warrants are linked to certain further conditions if the share


price exceeds CAD 0.80 for an extended period of time.



As a result of this transaction, Eric Sprott now holds approximately 9.12%


of the undiluted company, or 12.85% upon exercising of his warrants.



Our sales estimates are based on the assumption that the dynaCERT


technology will be adopted by the market as quickly as previously


aerodynamic side skirts. For our valuation, we have assumed a market


penetration rate of 50% after seven years, which, in our opinion, is a


conservative scenario. Since dynaCERT is protected by patents and the


technology has very high entry barriers - not only through research and


development, but also through the necessary certification - we expect that


it will be extremely difficult for other companies to offer equivalent


products in the short and medium term.



We assume that dynaCERT will achieve considerable sales increases in the


coming years. By the end of 2019, the company is expected to have sold 740


units with total sales of CAD 4.62 million and a gross profit margin of


30%.



However, the sales forecast for the current year 2019 will not yet be


sufficient to generate profits and we believe the loss will amount to CAD


16.67 million. This investment phase is based on extensive research and


development activities and regulatory approval for emissions trading, which


will be essential for the third phase of product development. Research and


development expenditures are approximately CAD 5 million per year. We


assume that this figure will gradually increase in the course of the


product successes. In addition, the company is currently setting up a


global sales network, which entails corresponding costs. With the


finalization of a solid sales network, the corresponding expenses should


also decrease.



The company has a production plant in Canada that can produce more than


12,000 units per month, when it reaches full capacity. This corresponds to


an annual production of 144,000 units. At an average selling price of over


6,000 CAD, the plant could generate annual sales of around 850 million CAD


at full capacity. We expect the company to open assembly plants in the next


three years as a joint venture with local offices in Europe, Mexico and


Asia. As these sites will only be assembly plants and external partners for


product installation, the company should only need comparatively small


investments to achieve the sales growth we forecast.



Since the company has already hired many of its key employees required for


the next growth phase, it is not to be expected that personnel expenses


will increase proportionally to sales. If successful, dynaCERT could reach


the profit zone within the next three years and the net margins should


increase significantly in the following years.



We also believe that, once the adoption rate for HydraGEN exceeds 30%,


another important source of income will be added: carbon credits. With its


second separate product in the final phase, dynaCERT should be in a


position to introduce the emission allowance program within a few quarters


and generate additional revenue.



As already mentioned, there is currently no known competitor on the market


which could allow fuel savings and at the same time produce emission


certificates. Within a few years, the revenue from emission certificates


could exceed the revenue from the sale of HydraGEN equipment. This way it


would make the sale of HydraGEN independent from the oil price. This carbon


credit business could generate an annual turnover of CAD 500 to 1 billion


in the future (depending on the CO2 price). However, we have not yet taken


this potential source of income from emissions trading into account in our


DCF model.



The company has successfully developed a number of products that can


function as a stand-alone ecosystem for the transportation industry,


including emission reduction, fuel efficiency and a fleet management


solution. In addition, the customer will benefit from a stable source of


revenue in the future through the emission certificate program. Each


product alone is unique. In our opinion, dynaCERT is currently


significantly undervalued and we raise the price target to CAD 2.00


(previously CAD 1.90). Against the background of the high upside potential,


we give a Buy rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/19705.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date and time of completion of this research: 03/12/2019 (13:45)


Date and time of first distribution: 09/12/2019 (09:30)


Target price valid until: max. 31/12/2020



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Neuer 525% Cannabis Hot Stock beschleunigt Wachstum mit revolutionärer Technologie
200 mal günstiger als Aurora und 527 mal günstiger als Canopy

Core One Labs Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu dynaCERT


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,346 € 0,34 € 0,006 € +1,76% 09.12./11:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA26780A1084 A1KBAV 0,47 € 0,24 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,346 € +1,76%  11:00
Frankfurt 0,354 € +5,36%  10:58
München 0,344 € +1,78%  09:01
Stuttgart 0,344 € +1,78%  11:01
Berlin 0,346 € 0,00%  08:16
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,3867 $ -0,87%  06.12.19
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Neuer 346% Cannabis Hot Stock - Nächster Milliardendeal von Börsenstar. Weltmarktführer für Cannabis-Pharma entsteht - Wettbewerber 127 mal höher bewertet

Avicanna Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
802 Nachrüsteinheit für saubere Die. 10:44
42 Dynacert - Kein Handel seit de. 18.11.19
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...