Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: dynaCERT Inc (von GBC AG): BUY




20.09.19 13:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: dynaCERT Inc - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu dynaCERT Inc



Unternehmen: dynaCERT Inc


ISIN: CA26780A1084



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Initiation of Coverage)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 1.90 CAD


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2020


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Matthias Greiffenberger



'Unique product with no competing technologies in a total market valued at


over USD 6 Trillion.

Massive sales revenues expected in the next few years.


Worldwide distribution network established. International orders and MOU


signed. Tested, Certified and Patented technology with high net margin.'



dynaCERT is a leading hydrogen technology company developing carbon


emissions reduction and fuel economy solutions for diesel-powered


combustion engines. The company has proven, proprietary and patented


technologies. Their disruptive solution incorporates emissions reduction,


fuel savings, carbon credit monetizing solutions as well as fleet


management software, all in one product.



The company addresses the needs to reduce NOx, COx and TCH emissions in


order to comply with new-stage V environmental regulations with their


HydraGEN TM line of products. These devices also improve the engine fuel


efficiency, providing clients with a high ROI (return on investment).



The company has established a worldwide sales network and has the potential


to deploy its solutions in Canada, USA, Europe, South America, Mexico,


Middle East and Asia. The company has already sold units to governments and


private companies on three continents.



dynaCERT has overcome critical engineering challenges and now has a


complete line of products that, combined, can reach a total market of USD 6


trillion with no known direct competitor, including but not limited to


industries such as transportation, rail, marine, oil/gas, stationary


generators and mining.



On this basis, we conservatively project the company to have yearly


revenues of over USD 500M within the next seven years with a gross margin


of close to 40%.



The company's main product, HydraGEN TM, costs between USD 6,200$ and


8,000$ and has an ROI of 9 - 18 months based on their fuel efficiency. The


company has also partnered with a financial institution to offer a monthly


payment solution for HydraGEN TM clients, limiting their capital


expenditure for acquiring and installing dynaCERT products.



The company has just received the ABE certification from Germany. This is a


transformative step in the history of the company as they can now sell


their products in Europe. Furthermore, the certificate is recognized in


Asia, South America and the Middle East. With this crucial step made, we


believe that the company can achieve massive sales in the next few years.


The ABE certification also serves as a strong stamp of approval.



The company has an assembly facility in Toronto, Canada, that can produce


up to 12,000 units a month for a yearly total of 144,000 units. With a


strong adoption rate within the next few years, we project the company to


sell just under a thousand units in 2019, 10,000 in 2020 and over 30,000 by


2021.



Accordingly, we project that the company will post total gross revenues of


USD 4.6 million in 2019 USD 62.4 million in 2020 and USD 223.9 million in


2021.



Based on our DCF valuation, we have calculated a price target of 1.90 CAD


(1.43 USD; 1.30 EUR). Against the background of the high upside potential,


we assign a BUY rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/19029.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date and time of completion of this research: 20/09/2019 (12:00)


Date and time of first distribution: 20/09/2019 (13:00)


Target price valid until: max. 31/12/2020



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal bei diesem 488% Cannabis Aktientip - Verkaufsstart in USA
121 mal günstiger als Aurora Cannabis und 178 mal günstiger als Canopy Growth

Weekend Unlimited Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu dynaCERT


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,362 € 0,3361 € 0,0259 € +7,71% 20.09./15:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA26780A1084 A1KBAV 0,40 € 0,24 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,362 € +7,71%  15:02
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,3949 $ +4,94%  19.09.19
Frankfurt 0,362 € +4,75%  13:30
Berlin 0,3575 € +1,59%  14:19
Stuttgart 0,3471 € +1,22%  13:07
München 0,349 € -1,41%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Cannabis Aktientip meldet Produktionsstart - Vertrieb über 400 Shops. 1.522% Pot Hot Stock nach 50.000% mit Aurora und 294.900% mit Canopy

The Yield Growth Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
310 Nachrüsteinheit für saubere Die. 14:31
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...