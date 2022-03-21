Original-Research: clearvise AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: clearvise AG - von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH



Einstufung von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH zu clearvise AG



Unternehmen: clearvise AG


ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 21.03.2022


Kursziel: 4,00 Euro


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung: 12.04.2021: Hochstufung von Hinzufügen auf Kaufen


Analyst: Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu clearvise AG (ISIN:


DE000A1EWXA4) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal bestätigt


seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 3,30 auf EUR 4,00.



Zusammenfassung:


clearvise plant, ihr Grünstromportfolio, das Ende 2020 eine Kapazität von


151 MW hatte, bis Ende 2025 auf 1.000 MW auszubauen. Davon sollen 750 MW in


Betrieb sein und 250 MW in der Pipeline. Damit würde clearvise die


Kapazität ihrer operativ tätigen Grünstromanlagen innerhalb von fünf Jahren


verfünffachen. Wir rechnen mit einem starken Ausbau der Solarassets, um das


Portfolio weniger anfällig für die volatile Windkraft zu machen und


unterstellen für Ende 2025 eine Aufteilung von 535 MW PV zu 214 MW


Windkraft, also ca. 70% PV- und 30% Wind-Anteil. Damit sollte sich die


Stromproduktion bis Ende 2025 mehr als verdoppeln (2020: 427 GWh, 2025E:


989 GWh) und zu gleichen Teilen aus Wind- und PV-Strom bestehen. Nachdem


das Management das Portfolio 2021 auf 255 MW (davon 199 MW bereits im


Betrieb) ausgedehnt und im Januar 2022 den Erwerb eines deutschen 90


MW-Solarparks bekannt gegeben hat, halten wir die Zielsetzung für 2025 für


gut erreichbar. Das Unternehmen verfügt über ein grundsolides und klar


strukturiertes Geschäftsmodell und bietet ein Produkt an, das sich in den


nächsten Jahrzehnten stark steigender Nachfrage erfreuen wird - Grünstrom.


Die deutsche Bundesregierung hat eine deutliche Beschleunigung des


Ausbautempos bei Wind und Solar angekündigt und plant eine Erhöhung der


Grünstromproduktion von 224 TWh im Jahr 2021 auf mindestens 544 TWh (= 80%


der Bruttostromverbrauchsprognose von mindestens 680 TWh) im Jahr 2030. Das


ist mehr als eine Verdoppelung in nur 9 Jahren. Damit bieten sich clearvise


in den nächsten Jahren ausgezeichnete Wachstumschancen. Die gegenwärtig


sehr hohen Strompreise (Spot-Börsenstrompreis Januar 2022: 168 EUR/MWh,


Februar 2022: 129 /MWh) bieten dem Unternehmen über die EEG-Vergütung


hinaus zusätzliche Erträge beim Grünstromverkauf. Wir nehmen die von


clearvise verkündeten Ausbauziele als Grundlage für die deutliche Anhebung


unserer Stromproduktions-, Umsatz- und EBITDA-Prognosen. Ein auf Basis der


überarbeiteten Schätzungen aktualisiertes DCF-Modell führt zur Erhöhung des


Kursziels auf EUR4,00 (bisher: EUR3,30). Wir bekräftigen unsere Kaufempfehlung.




First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on clearvise


AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4). Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal reiterated his


BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 3.30 to EUR 4.00.



Abstract:


clearvise plans to expand its green power portfolio, which had a capacity


of 151 MW at the end of 2020, to 1,000 MW by the end of 2025. Of this, 750


MW should be operational with 250 MW in the pipeline. This would increase


clearvise's operational green power capacity fivefold within five years. We


expect a strong expansion of solar assets to make the portfolio less


vulnerable to volatile wind power and assume a split of 535 MW PV to 214 MW


wind power by the end of 2025, i.e. about 70% PV and 30% wind. This should


more than double electricity production by the end of 2025 (2020: 427 GWh,


2025E: 989 GWh) and consist of equal shares of wind and PV power. After


management expanded the portfolio to 255 MW in 2021 (of which 199 MW are


already in operation) and announced the acquisition of a German 90 MW solar


park in January 2022, we believe the 2025 target is well within reach. The


company has a rock-solid and clearly structured business model and offers a


product-green power-that will enjoy strong growth in demand over the next


decades. The German government has announced a significant acceleration in


the pace of expansion of wind and solar and plans to increase green power


production from 224 TWh in 2021 to at least 544 TWh (= 80% of the gross


power consumption forecast of at least 680 TWh) in 2030. This is more than


a doubling in just 9 years. This offers clearvise excellent growth


opportunities in the coming years. The currently very high electricity


prices (spot exchange electricity price January 2022: 168 EUR/MWh, February


2022: 129 /MWh) offer the company additional income from green power sales


beyond the EEG remuneration. We have adopted the expansion targets


announced by clearvise as the basis for significantly raising our


electricity production, revenue and EBITDA forecasts. An updated DCF model


based on the revised estimates leads to a price target increase to EUR4.00


(previously: EUR3.30). We reiterate our Buy recommendation.



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des


Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/23639.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


First Berlin Equity Research GmbH


Herr Gaurav Tiwari


Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686


web: www.firstberlin.com


E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com



