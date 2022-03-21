Original-Research: clearvise AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

^

Original-Research: clearvise AG - von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Einstufung von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH zu clearvise AG

Unternehmen: clearvise AG

ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4

Anlass der Studie: Update

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 21.03.2022

Kursziel: 4,00 Euro

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung: 12.04.2021: Hochstufung von Hinzufügen auf Kaufen

Analyst: Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu clearvise AG (ISIN:

DE000A1EWXA4) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal bestätigt

seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 3,30 auf EUR 4,00.

Zusammenfassung:

clearvise plant, ihr Grünstromportfolio, das Ende 2020 eine Kapazität von

151 MW hatte, bis Ende 2025 auf 1.000 MW auszubauen. Davon sollen 750 MW in

Betrieb sein und 250 MW in der Pipeline. Damit würde clearvise die

Kapazität ihrer operativ tätigen Grünstromanlagen innerhalb von fünf Jahren

verfünffachen. Wir rechnen mit einem starken Ausbau der Solarassets, um das

Portfolio weniger anfällig für die volatile Windkraft zu machen und

unterstellen für Ende 2025 eine Aufteilung von 535 MW PV zu 214 MW

Windkraft, also ca. 70% PV- und 30% Wind-Anteil. Damit sollte sich die

Stromproduktion bis Ende 2025 mehr als verdoppeln (2020: 427 GWh, 2025E:

989 GWh) und zu gleichen Teilen aus Wind- und PV-Strom bestehen. Nachdem

das Management das Portfolio 2021 auf 255 MW (davon 199 MW bereits im

Betrieb) ausgedehnt und im Januar 2022 den Erwerb eines deutschen 90

MW-Solarparks bekannt gegeben hat, halten wir die Zielsetzung für 2025 für

gut erreichbar. Das Unternehmen verfügt über ein grundsolides und klar

strukturiertes Geschäftsmodell und bietet ein Produkt an, das sich in den

nächsten Jahrzehnten stark steigender Nachfrage erfreuen wird - Grünstrom.

Die deutsche Bundesregierung hat eine deutliche Beschleunigung des

Ausbautempos bei Wind und Solar angekündigt und plant eine Erhöhung der

Grünstromproduktion von 224 TWh im Jahr 2021 auf mindestens 544 TWh (= 80%

der Bruttostromverbrauchsprognose von mindestens 680 TWh) im Jahr 2030. Das

ist mehr als eine Verdoppelung in nur 9 Jahren. Damit bieten sich clearvise

in den nächsten Jahren ausgezeichnete Wachstumschancen. Die gegenwärtig

sehr hohen Strompreise (Spot-Börsenstrompreis Januar 2022: 168 EUR/MWh,

Februar 2022: 129 /MWh) bieten dem Unternehmen über die EEG-Vergütung

hinaus zusätzliche Erträge beim Grünstromverkauf. Wir nehmen die von

clearvise verkündeten Ausbauziele als Grundlage für die deutliche Anhebung

unserer Stromproduktions-, Umsatz- und EBITDA-Prognosen. Ein auf Basis der

überarbeiteten Schätzungen aktualisiertes DCF-Modell führt zur Erhöhung des

Kursziels auf EUR4,00 (bisher: EUR3,30). Wir bekräftigen unsere Kaufempfehlung.

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on clearvise

AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4). Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal reiterated his

BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 3.30 to EUR 4.00.

Abstract:

clearvise plans to expand its green power portfolio, which had a capacity

of 151 MW at the end of 2020, to 1,000 MW by the end of 2025. Of this, 750

MW should be operational with 250 MW in the pipeline. This would increase

clearvise's operational green power capacity fivefold within five years. We

expect a strong expansion of solar assets to make the portfolio less

vulnerable to volatile wind power and assume a split of 535 MW PV to 214 MW

wind power by the end of 2025, i.e. about 70% PV and 30% wind. This should

more than double electricity production by the end of 2025 (2020: 427 GWh,

2025E: 989 GWh) and consist of equal shares of wind and PV power. After

management expanded the portfolio to 255 MW in 2021 (of which 199 MW are

already in operation) and announced the acquisition of a German 90 MW solar

park in January 2022, we believe the 2025 target is well within reach. The

company has a rock-solid and clearly structured business model and offers a

product-green power-that will enjoy strong growth in demand over the next

decades. The German government has announced a significant acceleration in

the pace of expansion of wind and solar and plans to increase green power

production from 224 TWh in 2021 to at least 544 TWh (= 80% of the gross

power consumption forecast of at least 680 TWh) in 2030. This is more than

a doubling in just 9 years. This offers clearvise excellent growth

opportunities in the coming years. The currently very high electricity

prices (spot exchange electricity price January 2022: 168 EUR/MWh, February

2022: 129 /MWh) offer the company additional income from green power sales

beyond the EEG remuneration. We have adopted the expansion targets

announced by clearvise as the basis for significantly raising our

electricity production, revenue and EBITDA forecasts. An updated DCF model

based on the revised estimates leads to a price target increase to EUR4.00

(previously: EUR3.30). We reiterate our Buy recommendation.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des

Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/23639.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Herr Gaurav Tiwari

Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686

web: www.firstberlin.com

E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°