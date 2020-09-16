Erweiterte Funktionen

Original-Research: asknet solutions AG (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy




16.09.20 08:21
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: asknet solutions AG - von Sphene Capital GmbH



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu asknet solutions AG



Unternehmen: asknet solutions AG


ISIN: DE000A2E3707



Anlass der Studie: Update Report


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 16.09.2020


Kursziel: EUR 17,30 (bisher EUR 17,90)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Hasler



Possible obligations to pay default interest on sales tax



Yesterday, asknet solutions (formerly Nexway) announced that a ruling by


the Federal Fiscal Court ('Bundesfinanzhof' short BFH) against asknet


solutions could lead to payment obligations to the tax authorities of up to


EUR 0.764 mn. The BFH ruling was preceded by an appeal by the company


against a VAT return for the year 2005, which was deemed to have been


corrected and which the company had submitted in 2011. This ruling has now


been reversed by the Federal Fiscal Court.

In the event of an obligation to


pay interest on arrears in the aforementioned amount, the Company will


examine claims for damages against former members of the Executive Board


and tax consultants.



It is currently unclear when and to what extent asknet solutions will be


obligated to pay default interest on sales tax claims that have already


been settled. It is also unclear whether possible claims for damages


against former members of the Executive Board or the former tax consultants


will be successful. In the worst-case scenario, the additional payments


would reduce the value from our three-phase discounted cash flow entity


model by EUR 0.60 per share. In order to take the possible additional


payments into account, we are therefore adjusting our price target to EUR


17.30 from EUR 17.90 (base-case scenario). In a Monte Carlo scenario


analysis, in which we used alternative sales and earnings scenarios, the


best-case and worst-case equity values are now EUR 19.70 and EUR 13.90 per


share, respectively. Similar price targets can be derived from an economic


value-added model, which is our secondary valuation method. Based on


yesterday's closing price of EUR 8.60, our new price target results in a


price potential of 101.2% over a 24-month period. We confirm our buy rating


for the shares of asknet solutions AG.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/21617.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49 (89)74443558/ +49 (152)31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






