Original-Research: asknet Solutions AG (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy




04.02.21 11:17
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: asknet Solutions AG - von Sphene Capital GmbH



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu asknet Solutions AG



Unternehmen: asknet Solutions AG


ISIN: DE000A2E3707



Anlass der Studie: Update Report


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 04.02.2021


Kursziel: EUR 25,70 (vorher EUR 18,40)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Hasler



Digital Domain new major shareholder - VR in education



The entry of Digital Domain as a new major shareholder represents a


strategically highly reasonable expansion of the business model for asknet


Solutions, in our view.

We expect the sale of Digital Domains VFX, VR, and


virtual human technology through asknet Solutions' distribution channels to


deliver the first significant sales and earnings contributions as early as


next year, with increasing importance in subsequent years. Following the


strong share price performance of the last year (asknet Solutions +70.3%


LTM vs. DAX 4.9%), we are raising our price target which is derived from a


three-stage DCF entity model to EUR 25.70 from the previous EUR 18.40 (base


case scenario). In a Monte Carlo scenario analysis, in which we used 1,000


alternative sales and earnings scenarios, the values of equity in the best-


case and worst-case scenarios are EUR 20.20 and EUR 28.80 per share,


respectively. On the basis of yesterday's closing price of EUR 17.20, our


new price target gives a price potential of 49.4% over a period of 24


months. We are confirming our Buy rating for asknet Solutions AG shares.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/22071.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49 (89)74443558/ +49 (152)31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



