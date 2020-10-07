Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: asknet Solutions AG (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy




07.10.20 17:11
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: asknet Solutions AG - von Sphene Capital GmbH



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu asknet Solutions AG



Unternehmen: asknet Solutions AG


ISIN: DE000A2E3707



Anlass der Studie: Update Report


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 07.10.2020


Kursziel: EUR 17,50 (bisher EUR 17,30)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Hasler



Replacement of 10% bond by 6% bond



asknet Solutions is going to prematurely redeem the 10.0% bond (ISIN:


DE000A2YN140) with a notional value of EUR 8.0 million and a one year-term.


The necessary liquidity will be provided by issuing a 6.0% bond with a EUR


9.0 million notional value and a three-year term (ISIN: DE000A3H2VS8).


Through the replacement, asknet Solutions will significantly cut its annual


interest expenses to EUR 0.540 million from EUR 0.800 million. While 100%


of the original bondholders have switched to the new bond, EUR 1.0 million


were placed with international institutional investors in a private


placement, according to the company.



Including the proceeds from the sale of the Swiss-French subsidiary Nexway


Group AG and the recent capital increase, asknet Solutions has raised over


EUR 13 million to finance M&A activities in the Academics business with a


specific focus on the global education and niche e-commerce markets,


according to the company.



Given the significantly lower interest payments, we are adjusting our DCF-


entity model derived price target to EUR 17.50 from EUR 17.30 (base-case


scenario). In a Monte Carlo scenario analysis, in which we used alternative


sales and earnings scenarios, the best-case and worst-case equity values


are now EUR 19.90 and EUR 14.10 per share, respectively. Similar price


targets can be derived from an economic value-added model, which is our


secondary valuation method. Based on yesterday's closing price of EUR 9.60,


our new price target results in a price potential of 82.3% over a 24-month


period. We confirm our buy rating for the shares of asknet Solutions AG.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/21719.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49 (89)74443558/ +49 (152)31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



