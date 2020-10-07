Original-Research: asknet Solutions AG (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

^

Original-Research: asknet Solutions AG - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu asknet Solutions AG

Unternehmen: asknet Solutions AG

ISIN: DE000A2E3707

Anlass der Studie: Update Report

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 07.10.2020

Kursziel: EUR 17,50 (bisher EUR 17,30)

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Peter Hasler

Replacement of 10% bond by 6% bond

asknet Solutions is going to prematurely redeem the 10.0% bond (ISIN:

DE000A2YN140) with a notional value of EUR 8.0 million and a one year-term.

The necessary liquidity will be provided by issuing a 6.0% bond with a EUR

9.0 million notional value and a three-year term (ISIN: DE000A3H2VS8).

Through the replacement, asknet Solutions will significantly cut its annual

interest expenses to EUR 0.540 million from EUR 0.800 million. While 100%

of the original bondholders have switched to the new bond, EUR 1.0 million

were placed with international institutional investors in a private

placement, according to the company.





Including the proceeds from the sale of the Swiss-French subsidiary Nexway

Group AG and the recent capital increase, asknet Solutions has raised over

EUR 13 million to finance M&A activities in the Academics business with a

specific focus on the global education and niche e-commerce markets,

according to the company.

Given the significantly lower interest payments, we are adjusting our DCF-

entity model derived price target to EUR 17.50 from EUR 17.30 (base-case

scenario). In a Monte Carlo scenario analysis, in which we used alternative

sales and earnings scenarios, the best-case and worst-case equity values

are now EUR 19.90 and EUR 14.10 per share, respectively. Similar price

targets can be derived from an economic value-added model, which is our

secondary valuation method. Based on yesterday's closing price of EUR 9.60,

our new price target results in a price potential of 82.3% over a 24-month

period. We confirm our buy rating for the shares of asknet Solutions AG.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

+49 (89)74443558/ +49 (152)31764553

peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

