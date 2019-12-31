Original-Research: XTPL S.A. (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: XTPL S.A. - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu XTPL S.A.

Unternehmen: XTPL S.A.

ISIN: PLXTPL000018

Anlass der Studie: Researchstudie (Initial Coverage)

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 230.80 PLN (53.67 EUR)

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2019

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Dario Maugeri, Cosmin Filker

Ultraprecise nanoprinting; innovative low-cost and flexible method; high

upside through expansion in various industrial application

Nano-scale printing method designed by XTPL is dedicated to the electronics

industry.



The method allows printing numerous materials such as conductive

inks, nanoparticle based suspensions, semiconductor based suspensions,

insulating inks, resists, solvent based inks and biological materials. The

technology combines high-precision printing along with flexible features

(i.e. thickness, length and the distance between conductive lines) and is

part of so called additive manufacturing, an innovative system of

depositing materials in layers sequentially (i.e. point by point).

After years of intensive research and testing, the company is ready to

commercialize mono printing heads and ink to display sector (open defect

repair technology). Transparent conductive films and semiconductors require

multi-printing heads which involve engineering work to design and

manufacture them. Further applications for XTPL technology could be found

in the fields of displays (TCF, quantum dots), smart glass (TCF), sensors,

biosensors, anti-counterfeiting. The apparatus, the ink and the unique

method itself is protected by international patent applications.

In our analysis open defect repair technology for display sector is assumed

to be the short-term main revenue source. We considered the main products

to be mono & multi print heads and precisely adjusted inks. This technology

allows for the repairing of damaged metallic conductive lines in printing

electronics process for manufactures (i.e. displays, printed circuit

boards, photovoltaic cells). Based on a study by Market Research Outlet

firm the size of the open defects market is estimated to be USD 158m, CAGR

(2017-2021) 14.3%.

In the last two years, XTPL succeeded in receiving grants from European and

local public institutions. These financials were included in the P&L as

revenues and mainly are related to the further production and expansion of

the transparent conductive films. Equity financing has been ensured with

several capital increases, which have been subscribed by private and well-

known institutional investors. In September 2018, to provide an example,

the German funds ACATIS Investment GmbH and Deutsche Balaton AG subscribed

a placement of around EUR 2.0m. Both German funds subscribed capital

increase twice (during IPO and in 2H 2018).

At the current stage, the company is engaged in the commercialization of

its products, which includes advanced tests made on customer samples in

conditions close to industrial. The business is open to strategic alliance,

joint-development agreements and joint-venture development. We expect sales

of products starting from 2019 (PLN 2.15m) and a positive EBIT in 2021 (PLN

0.75m).

Based on the DCF model, we have calculated a fair value per share of PLN

230.80 or EUR 53.67. This is a post-money value that includes a planned

capital increase of EUR 5.0 million. In addition to liquidity inflow, we

have taken into account an increase in the number of shares by 100,000

(dilution effect) in the DCF valuation model. Based on the current share

price of PLN 180.00 we are including XTPL S.A. as a new entry in our

research coverage with a BUY rating.

°