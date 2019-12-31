Erweiterte Funktionen


Original-Research: XTPL S.A. (von GBC AG): BUY




06.03.19 14:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: XTPL S.A. - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu XTPL S.A.



Unternehmen: XTPL S.A.


ISIN: PLXTPL000018



Anlass der Studie: Researchstudie (Initial Coverage)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 230.80 PLN (53.67 EUR)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2019


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Dario Maugeri, Cosmin Filker



Ultraprecise nanoprinting; innovative low-cost and flexible method; high


upside through expansion in various industrial application



Nano-scale printing method designed by XTPL is dedicated to the electronics


industry.

The method allows printing numerous materials such as conductive


inks, nanoparticle based suspensions, semiconductor based suspensions,


insulating inks, resists, solvent based inks and biological materials. The


technology combines high-precision printing along with flexible features


(i.e. thickness, length and the distance between conductive lines) and is


part of so called additive manufacturing, an innovative system of


depositing materials in layers sequentially (i.e. point by point).



After years of intensive research and testing, the company is ready to


commercialize mono printing heads and ink to display sector (open defect


repair technology). Transparent conductive films and semiconductors require


multi-printing heads which involve engineering work to design and


manufacture them. Further applications for XTPL technology could be found


in the fields of displays (TCF, quantum dots), smart glass (TCF), sensors,


biosensors, anti-counterfeiting. The apparatus, the ink and the unique


method itself is protected by international patent applications.



In our analysis open defect repair technology for display sector is assumed


to be the short-term main revenue source. We considered the main products


to be mono & multi print heads and precisely adjusted inks. This technology


allows for the repairing of damaged metallic conductive lines in printing


electronics process for manufactures (i.e. displays, printed circuit


boards, photovoltaic cells). Based on a study by Market Research Outlet


firm the size of the open defects market is estimated to be USD 158m, CAGR


(2017-2021) 14.3%.



In the last two years, XTPL succeeded in receiving grants from European and


local public institutions. These financials were included in the P&L as


revenues and mainly are related to the further production and expansion of


the transparent conductive films. Equity financing has been ensured with


several capital increases, which have been subscribed by private and well-


known institutional investors. In September 2018, to provide an example,


the German funds ACATIS Investment GmbH and Deutsche Balaton AG subscribed


a placement of around EUR 2.0m. Both German funds subscribed capital


increase twice (during IPO and in 2H 2018).



At the current stage, the company is engaged in the commercialization of


its products, which includes advanced tests made on customer samples in


conditions close to industrial. The business is open to strategic alliance,


joint-development agreements and joint-venture development. We expect sales


of products starting from 2019 (PLN 2.15m) and a positive EBIT in 2021 (PLN


0.75m).



Based on the DCF model, we have calculated a fair value per share of PLN


230.80 or EUR 53.67. This is a post-money value that includes a planned


capital increase of EUR 5.0 million. In addition to liquidity inflow, we


have taken into account an increase in the number of shares by 100,000


(dilution effect) in the DCF valuation model. Based on the current share


price of PLN 180.00 we are including XTPL S.A. as a new entry in our


research coverage with a BUY rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/17637.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (4,5a,5b,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++


Date and time of completion of this research: 06/03/2019 (12:30 pm)


Date and time of first distribution: 06/03/2019 (2:00 pm)


Target price valid until: max. 31/12/2019



MGX Minerals Inc.




 
