Original-Research: West Mining Corp. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy




11.02.22 11:06
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: West Mining Corp. - von Sphene Capital GmbH



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu West Mining Corp.



Unternehmen: West Mining Corp.


ISIN: CA9546061099



Anlass der Studie: Update Report


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 11.02.2022


Kursziel: CAD 0,88 (unverändert)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA



Acquisition of a new property with multiple copper showings



We confirm our price target of CAD 0.88 and our long-term (36 months) Buy


rating for the shares of the CSE traded West Mining Corp. We believe this


undervalued, below radar company offers a highly attractive investment case


and expect the stock to re-rate on the first hint of positive drilling


news, especially at the flagship Kena and Daylight gold projects.



West Mining has executed an option agreement to earn a 100% undivided


interest in Blue Cove copper property in Newfoundland. Located at the head


of Fortune Bay, in south-east Newfoundland, the Blue Cove copper property


comprises 232 claims covering an area of 5,800 ha.



Over the past two years, several new targets were identified through


prospecting at the property, where copper mineralisation mostly occurs in


altered volcanic rocks and sediments, with the primary copper minerals


being chalcocite with more minor bornite and chalcopyrite. The best assay


obtained to date from grab samples returned values of 5.1% Cu, 33 g/t Ag


and 0.27 g/t Au.



In accordance with the agreement, West Mining will execute the option to


acquire the stake by making a (1) CAD 160,000 cash payment to be paid in


instalments over the next 48 months, (2) issuing 1.7m common West mining


shares to the optionor, and (3) pay a 3% net smelter returns royalty to the


optionor (which West Mining can reduce to 2% for a one-off payment of CAD


1m). In addition, West Mining will also incur an aggregate exploration


expenditure of at least CAD 750,000 on the property.



Given the nearby small town of Terrenceville and its deep seaport,


infrastructure is good, making Blue Cove a low-cost property to explore, in


our view. In addition, since this asset is a turnkey operation with a


Newfoundland-based crew on hand makes it an asset that does not require


specific management attention.



In our view, the company's current valuation does not discount neither its


Kena/Daylight nor its newly acquired Blue Cover copper project and


certainly excludes any real potential upside from future exploration. Last


year, West Mining announced a resource of 2,774,000 oz Au Inferred and over


562,000 oz Au Indicated at an economically viable cut-off grade of 0.25 g/t


gold. Applying a value of USD 60 and USD 50 per ounce indicated and


inferred gold, respectively, the implied value for West Mining is CAD


215.5m or CAD 2.20 per share. Given the junior mining character of the


business model, we apply a P/NAV multiple of 0.40x and therefore calculate


a price target of CAD 0.88 per share.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/23369.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



