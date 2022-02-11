Original-Research: West Mining Corp. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

^

Original-Research: West Mining Corp. - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu West Mining Corp.

Unternehmen: West Mining Corp.

ISIN: CA9546061099

Anlass der Studie: Update Report

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 11.02.2022

Kursziel: CAD 0,88 (unverändert)

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

Acquisition of a new property with multiple copper showings

We confirm our price target of CAD 0.88 and our long-term (36 months) Buy

rating for the shares of the CSE traded West Mining Corp. We believe this

undervalued, below radar company offers a highly attractive investment case

and expect the stock to re-rate on the first hint of positive drilling

news, especially at the flagship Kena and Daylight gold projects.

West Mining has executed an option agreement to earn a 100% undivided

interest in Blue Cove copper property in Newfoundland. Located at the head

of Fortune Bay, in south-east Newfoundland, the Blue Cove copper property

comprises 232 claims covering an area of 5,800 ha.

Over the past two years, several new targets were identified through

prospecting at the property, where copper mineralisation mostly occurs in

altered volcanic rocks and sediments, with the primary copper minerals

being chalcocite with more minor bornite and chalcopyrite. The best assay

obtained to date from grab samples returned values of 5.1% Cu, 33 g/t Ag

and 0.27 g/t Au.

In accordance with the agreement, West Mining will execute the option to

acquire the stake by making a (1) CAD 160,000 cash payment to be paid in

instalments over the next 48 months, (2) issuing 1.7m common West mining

shares to the optionor, and (3) pay a 3% net smelter returns royalty to the

optionor (which West Mining can reduce to 2% for a one-off payment of CAD

1m). In addition, West Mining will also incur an aggregate exploration

expenditure of at least CAD 750,000 on the property.

Given the nearby small town of Terrenceville and its deep seaport,

infrastructure is good, making Blue Cove a low-cost property to explore, in

our view. In addition, since this asset is a turnkey operation with a

Newfoundland-based crew on hand makes it an asset that does not require

specific management attention.

In our view, the company's current valuation does not discount neither its

Kena/Daylight nor its newly acquired Blue Cover copper project and

certainly excludes any real potential upside from future exploration. Last

year, West Mining announced a resource of 2,774,000 oz Au Inferred and over

562,000 oz Au Indicated at an economically viable cut-off grade of 0.25 g/t

gold. Applying a value of USD 60 and USD 50 per ounce indicated and

inferred gold, respectively, the implied value for West Mining is CAD

215.5m or CAD 2.20 per share. Given the junior mining character of the

business model, we apply a P/NAV multiple of 0.40x and therefore calculate

a price target of CAD 0.88 per share.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/23369.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553

peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°