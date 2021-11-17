Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: West Mining Corp. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy




17.11.21 11:51
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: West Mining Corp. - von Sphene Capital GmbH



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu West Mining Corp.



Unternehmen: West Mining Corp.


ISIN: CA9546061099



Anlass der Studie: Aufnahme der Coverage


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 17.11.2021


Kursziel: CAD 0,88


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA



NI 43-101 report with significant resource estimates



Given an expected 633.7% upside from the current share price of CAD 0.12,


we are initiating research coverage of CSE traded West Mining Corp. with a


long-term (36 months) Buy rating. We believe this undervalued, below radar


company offers a highly attractive investment case and expect the stock to


re-rate on the first hint of positive drilling news at the flagship Kena


and Daylight gold projects.



On May 11, 2021, West Mining announced a resource of 2,774,000 oz Au


Inferred and of 562,000 oz Au Indicated at an economically viable cut-off


grade of 0.25 g/t gold at its flagship Kena and Daylight projects. Applying


a value of USD 60 and USD 50 per ounce indicated and inferred gold


reserves, respectively, we calculate an implied company value of CAD 215.5


million or CAD 2.20 per share. Given the junior mining character of the


business model, we apply a P/NAV multiple of 0.40x and therefore calculate


a price target of CAD 0.88 per share. As the anomaly defined by West


Mining's recent geophysical survey of the Kena Southern zone was not


included into the NI-Report, the area hosting the indicated and inferred


resource only represents a part of the Kena project, providing additional


long-term upside potential to our valuation results. Newly acquired mineral


tenures to the north, including the past producing Athabasca Mine, could


add further upside to our target price.



West Mining is a mineral exploration and development company focused on


acquiring and exploring advanced and prospective early-stage projects in


British Columbia, a top-tier jurisdiction, known to host large gold and


silver deposits. Following a risk-averse strategy, West Mining avoids


insecure and politically unstable countries and regions with low respect


for property rights and a lack of legal security, and benefits from a


viable infrastructure, which significantly lowers the economic thresholds


to convert a discovery into a mine, in our view.



West Mining controls a portfolio of several gold projects. As the company


states, its flagship Kena and Daylight projects in the prolific 'Golden


Arc' region in British Columbia, covering over 9,000 hectares, are highly


promising bulk tonnage gold projects. With more than a century of mine


production, the Golden Arc, located in the southern interior part of


British Columbia, offers some of the highest mineral concentrations in the


world.



West Mining has a strong team of accomplished geoscientists that we feel


are poised to make new minerals discoveries and has a combined more than


100 years of experience within the board and the team of technical


consultants.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/23102.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Jetzt vom Uranboom profitieren: Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Uran Hot Stock 2022: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0805 € 0,0825 € -0,002 € -2,42% 17.11./11:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA9546061099 A2QKPS 1,22 € 0,070 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0805 € -2,42%  11:16
Frankfurt 0,0895 € +4,07%  11:59
München 0,0815 € 0,00%  08:01
Stuttgart 0,0805 € 0,00%  11:13
Berlin 0,0855 € -1,72%  11:55
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0935 $ -10,44%  16.11.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock 2022 mit neuem Jahreshoch - Massives Kaufsignal. Aktiensplit und Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...