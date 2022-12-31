Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Vectron Systems AG":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


Original-Research: Vectron Systems AG (von GBC AG): Buy




30.07.21 09:31
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Vectron Systems AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Vectron Systems AG



Unternehmen: Vectron Systems AG


ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 21.55 Euro


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Felix Haugg



1H 2021: New record figures for sales and earnings achieved, 2021 forecasts


slightly increased, target price: EUR21.55; rating: BUY



On 20 July 2021 Vectron Systems AG (short: Vectron) published


extraordinarily good preliminary figures for the second quarter 2021 and


thus for the first half-year 2021. After an increase in sales of +14.7% to


EUR 8.6 million in the first quarter of 2021, sales more than doubled to


EUR 12.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 (Q2 2020: EUR 5.1 million),


thus marking a new quarterly record.

Vectron also set a new record with the


half-year sales of EUR 20.9 million (previous year: EUR 12.60 million). We


assume that in the past reporting period especially the so-called


fiscalisation effect caused significant sales effects. The extended non-


objection period for the TSE-compliant retrofitting of the cash systems was


set for 31 March 2021. In addition, the legislator included the funding of


digital investments up to EUR 20,000 within the framework of the


'Überbrückungshilfe III', which represents an important investment


incentive for the gastronomy industry, despite corona-related closures.



As a result of the noticeable increase in sales, the EBITDA in the first


half of 2021 rose significantly to EUR 3.9 million (previous year: EUR -1.3


million). Economies of scale as a result of the strong expansion in


turnover are likely to have led to this new record being achieved. This


figure does not include the revenues of the 100% holding bonVito GmbH,


which generated revenues of EUR1.5 million and EBITDA of EUR0.4 million in


the first half of the year.



In view of the higher-than-expected revenue and, in particular, earnings


development, we are adjusting our previous forecasts for the current 2021


financial year (see research study dated 10 June 2021) upwards. We are now


forecasting revenues of EUR 38.58 million (previously: EUR 34.62 million)


and an EBITDA of EUR 4.18 million (previous year: EUR 3.52 million). Our


estimates are kept conservative, as we are currently unable to estimate the


impact of new corona variants on the catering business, for example. We


assume that Vectron's management will communicate a new guidance with the


publication of the half-year report (31.08.2021).



The slight increase in estimates for the current financial year 2021 have


resulted in a slight increase in the price target to EUR 21.55 (previously:


EUR 21.15). Based on the current share price of EUR 12.68, we continue to


assign a BUY rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/22725.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (4,5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) completion (german version): 27/07/2021 (1:27 pm)


Date (time) first publication (german version): 28/07/2021 (9:30 am)


Date (time) completion (english version): 30/07/2021 (8:18 am)


Date (time) first publication (english version): 30/07/2021 (9:30 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Riesige Uran-Lagerstätte entdeckt?
389% Uran Hot Stock im Visier von Denison Mines ($DML) und NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
12,94 € 12,90 € 0,04 € +0,31% 30.07./10:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0KEXC7 A0KEXC 15,00 € 7,62 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		13,00 € +1,40%  10:47
Düsseldorf 12,92 € +1,73%  10:00
Stuttgart 12,94 € +1,41%  10:45
Frankfurt 12,98 € +1,09%  10:13
Xetra 12,94 € +0,31%  10:15
München 12,84 € 0,00%  08:00
Berlin 12,74 € -0,16%  08:00
Hamburg 12,80 € -0,31%  08:09
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock meldet sensationelle 6,9 Mio. $ Gewinn. Gold Aktientip mit KGV kleiner 2 nahe Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Starcore International Mines Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
910 VECTRON - fundamentaler Top. 21.07.21
8 Sehr ruhig hier ... - wer ist h. 10.06.21
72 Die Chancen von Vectron durch. 25.04.21
27 Vectron Systems 16.09.07
  VECTRON: Zombies im Web 2. 22.03.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...