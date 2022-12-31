Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: UmweltBank AG (von GBC AG): Hold




27.09.21 09:31
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: UmweltBank AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu UmweltBank AG



Unternehmen: UmweltBank AG


ISIN: DE0005570808



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: Hold


Kursziel: 21.00 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann



H1 2021: Business volume significantly increased, forecasts and target


price slightly raised, rating reduced to HOLD after strong share price


performance



The increase in business volume, i.

e. total assets plus contingent


liabilities and other obligations, forecast by the Umweltbank management


was impressively confirmed with the presentation of the 2021 half-year


figures. Compared to the end of the 2020 financial year, the business


volume increased significantly by +14.2% to EUR 6.16 billion (31.12.20: EUR


5.39 billion). The bank had originally anticipated an increase in business


volume to EUR 5.8 billion by the end of the 2021 financial year.



The strong growth in the volume of new loans of around EUR 400 million is


particularly noteworthy. According to company information, a strong


increase in new financing was achieved compared to the same period of the


previous year, so that the outstanding loan volume visibly increased to EUR


3.72 billion (31.12.20: EUR 3.50 billion). This has led to a significant


increase in the interest, financial and valuation result of 31.2 % to EUR


34.16 million (previous year: EUR 26.03 million). We assume that this is


primarily due to a strong increase in net interest income (interest income


from lending business less interest expense from deposit business).



The fact that the after-tax result of EUR 14.40 million (previous year: EUR


14.52 million) was only constant despite the significant increase in the


income components is attributable to two factors. On the one hand,


UmweltBank AG received one-off special income of EUR 4.16 million plus 5 %


in the first half of 2020 in the course of a settlement of a legal dispute.


In addition, as had been expected in advance, the number of employees was


further increased to 278 (previous year: 234), as a result of which


personnel expenses and administrative expenses increased signifcantly to a


total of EUR 15.82 million (previous year: EUR 12.81 million).



With the publication of the half-year figures, the UmweltBank management


has now raised its guidance and expects the business volume to increase to


EUR 6.4 billion by the end of the financial year. This should naturally be


accompanied by a significant increase in total income, which should receive


additional impetus from their success in asset management and the


investment business.



Despite the resulting increase in earnings expectations, the management of


UmweltBank AG continues to expect earnings before taxes to remain at the


previous year's level. This implies that the higher earnings will be used


for investments in personnel, administration and IT, which will be


accompanied by higher costs. This was already visible in the development of


the first half of 2021, where a constant development was reported for the


net profit for the period despite a significant increase in revenues.



In our forecasts (see research study Anno of July 13, 2021) we had already


assumed rising sales and a stable development of the after-tax result.


However, based on the 2021 half-year figures, it is apparent that at least


our top-line forecasts are too low. We are therefore raising both our


estimates for net interest income and our forecasts for other income.



Within the framework of our valuation model according to residual income,


we have determined a new fair enterprise value of EUR 651.11 million or EUR


21.00 (previously: EUR 20.73) per share. Compared to our last research


study (see study dated 13/07/2021), the share price of UmweltBank AG has


increased by 19.6%. Therefore, our model result shows no further upside


potential compared to the current share price of EUR21.10, so we downgrade


our rating to HOLD (previously: BUY).



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/22933.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date (time) completion: 24.09.21 (3:10 pm)


Date (time) first distribution: 27.09.21 (09:30 am)



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



