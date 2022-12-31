Original-Research: UmweltBank AG (von GBC AG): BUY

^

UmweltBank AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu UmweltBank AG

UmweltBank AG

ISIN: DE0005570808

Research Note

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 19.05 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann

Preliminary figures 2021: Strong increase in earnings; Constant development

of pre-tax profit expected; Forecast slightly reduced and dilution effect

taken into account; Target price slightly reduced to EUR 19.05 (previously:

EUR 21.00); Rating: BUY

As expected, the business development of UmweltBank AG was dynamic in the

past financial year 2021. According to preliminary figures, the business

volume, i.e. the balance sheet total plus contingent liabilities and other

commitments, increased by 19.7% to EUR 6,456 million as of 31 December 2021

(31 December 2020: EUR 5,393 million). Originally, the UmweltBank

management had assumed an increase in business volume to EUR 5.8 billion

before its guidance was raised to EUR 6.4 billion with the publication of

the 2021 half-year figures.

The better than expected development in each case is primarily due to the

continued very positive development of the new loan volume. With new

lending totalling EUR 845 million (previous year: EUR 689 million), there

was a very high demand for financing from the real estate sector and the

renewable energy sector. Compared to the previous year's reporting date,

outstanding environmental loans increased by 10.8 % to EUR 3,880 million

(previous year: EUR 3,503 million). Based on this expanded foundation, the

company's main source of income, the interest, financial and valuation

result, increased significantly to EUR 63.20 million (previous year: EUR

54.35 million).

The only slight increase in the pre-tax result to EUR 38.09 million

(previous year: EUR 37.85 million) compared to the significant increase in

business was in line with the company's guidance, which had forecast a

constant development of the pre-tax result. On the one hand, UmweltBank AG

received one-off special income of EUR 4.16 million in the course of a

settlement from a legal dispute in 2020, which resulted in a higher result

in the previous year. On the other hand, the company has significantly

increased its staff as a basis for expected further growth. Compared to the

previous year's figure of 250, the number of employees climbed to 299 at

the end of the year and thus personnel expenses rose significantly to EUR

16.77 million (previous year: EUR 13.78 million). Other administrative

expenses, in particular the bank levy for deposit protection, also

increased to EUR 4.10 million (previous year: EUR 2.68 million). The

insolvency of the Greensill Group reduced the deposit insurance portfolio

by around EUR 3.5 billion.

With the publication of the preliminary figures, UmweltBank AG has

published the forecasts for the current financial year 2022. Overall, the

Board of Managing Directors anticipates rising income, which, however, will

be offset by higher expenses, so that only a constant development of the

pre-tax result in the amount of approximately EUR 38 million is expected.

On the one hand, the expected increase in costs is related to the

implemented expansion of the workforce, which provides a larger cost base.

Above all, however, the higher costs are likely to be related to the

planned change in the core banking system. According to UmweltBank's

management, the investment costs associated with the change should total

around EUR 3.0 million in 2022.

We are adjusting our previous forecasts to the new corporate guidance.

Similarly, we expect a pre-tax result of EUR 38.47 million for 2022

(previous GBC forecast: EUR 41.18 million) and a pre-tax result of EUR

41.52 million for the coming financial year 2023 (previous GBC forecast:

EUR 42.96 million).

For the valuation of UmweltBank AG, we have used a residual income model,

whereby the difference between the return on equity and the cost of equity

is used to determine the surplus return of the estimation periods. The sum

of the discounted residual income results in a value of EUR675.06m. In view

of an outstanding number of shares of 35.44m, this results in a fair

enterprise value per share of EUR 19.05 (previously: EUR 21.00). The price

target reduction is on the one hand a consequence of the dilution effect

following the inclusion of the higher number of shares after the capital

increase carried out. In addition, we have made a slight reduction in the

expected results in 2022 and 2023. Based on the current share price of EUR

15.95 we assign a BUY rating (previously: HOLD).

