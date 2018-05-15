Original-Research: The Native SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
Unternehmen: The Native SA
ISIN: CH0006326851
Anlass der Studie: Initiation of Coverage
Empfehlung: Buy
seit: 15.05.2018
Kursziel: CHF 12,90
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Peter Hasler
Consistent investment strategy with a clear niche focus
With more than 90 employees, mainly in Lausanne (headquarters), Karlsruhe
and New York, The Native is an investment holding company specializing in
the acquisition and management of media, e-commerce, and technology
companies in dedicated niches.
The Native is listed on the Swiss stock
exchange and currently operates in three business segments: (1) through its
51% stake in asknet AG, listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange, The Native
develops and operates online shops for global software producers and
information, procurement and distribution portals for universities,
colleges, and research institutions, (2) through its 15% investment in New
York based P8H Inc. (Paddle8), The Native is a global content marketing and
e-commerce business specialized on servicing global charity industry and
new collecting categories with e-commerce, digital marketing and technology
solutions and services, (3) through its 100% stake in Swiss based
Blockchain Lab AG, The Native has a strategic set of competences in the
blockchain and machine learning technology industry and their commercial
applications for alternative investment marketplaces. Our target price of
CHF 12.90 is the result of a three-stage standardized DCF model. We
initiate research coverage with a Buy rating.
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/16463.pdf
Kontakt für Rückfragen
Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553
peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de
