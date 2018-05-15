Original-Research: The Native SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen



15.05.18 09:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: The Native SA - von Sphene Capital GmbH



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu The Native SA



Unternehmen: The Native SA


ISIN: CH0006326851



Anlass der Studie: Initiation of Coverage


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 15.05.2018


Kursziel: CHF 12,90


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Hasler



Consistent investment strategy with a clear niche focus



With more than 90 employees, mainly in Lausanne (headquarters), Karlsruhe


and New York, The Native is an investment holding company specializing in


the acquisition and management of media, e-commerce, and technology


companies in dedicated niches.

The Native is listed on the Swiss stock


exchange and currently operates in three business segments: (1) through its


51% stake in asknet AG, listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange, The Native


develops and operates online shops for global software producers and


information, procurement and distribution portals for universities,


colleges, and research institutions, (2) through its 15% investment in New


York based P8H Inc. (Paddle8), The Native is a global content marketing and


e-commerce business specialized on servicing global charity industry and


new collecting categories with e-commerce, digital marketing and technology


solutions and services, (3) through its 100% stake in Swiss based


Blockchain Lab AG, The Native has a strategic set of competences in the


blockchain and machine learning technology industry and their commercial


applications for alternative investment marketplaces. Our target price of


CHF 12.90 is the result of a three-stage standardized DCF model. We


initiate research coverage with a Buy rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/16463.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



