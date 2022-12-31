Original-Research: The NAGA Group AG (von GBC AG): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: The NAGA Group AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu The NAGA Group AG



Unternehmen: The NAGA Group AG


ISIN: DE000A161NR7



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 9.10 Euro


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker



Strong revenue growth and operating break-even achieved,


internationalisation and new products ensure further growth, price target


raised to EUR 9.10, Rating: BUY



Already in January 2021, The NAGA Group AG (short: NAGA) had published


preliminary figures for the past financial year 2020. On 26 July 2021, the


publication of the annual report confirmed the already known key data.

With


sales revenues of EUR 24.35 million (previous year: EUR 7.62 million), the


previous year's figure was more than tripled. With the focus on online


brokerage, the market environment characterised by high volatility and thus


high transaction activity was an important driver for the company. In


addition, marketing activities were significantly expanded, which led to


increased awareness in a market that had already been growing strongly. The


number of customers improved to 43,646 (previous year: 25,376) and the


trading volume climbed to EUR 120 billion (previous year: EUR 41 bil-lion).


Despite expanded marketing activities, EBITDA improved to EUR 6.57 million


(previous year: EUR -9.17 million) and NAGA achieved a positive operating


cash flow of EUR 3.68 million (previous year: EUR -2.40 million) for the


first time.



With the publication of the annual report, NAGA management confirmed the


guidance for 2021, which was also communicated at the beginning of 2021.


With a significant increase in turnover to EUR 50 - 52 million, an EBITDA


in the range of EUR 13 - 15 million is to be generated. The figures


published by the company for the first half of 2021 prove that this


guidance is realistic. The total group turnover of EUR 24.5 million was


already at the level of the previous full year 2020 after six months. The


strong increase in the number of transactions to 4.8 million (previous


year: EUR 2.7 million) and the traded volume to EUR 132 billion (previous


year: EUR 50 billion) form the basis for this.



A continuation of this impressive growth course should not only be a


consequence of the expected continued high market volatility. In addition


to increasing marketing activities and pushing customer support and further


investments in user experience, the company plans to market Naga Trader


globally. Approval processes are currently underway for entry into


Australia, South America and Vietnam. In addition, new product launches are


also expected to contribute to growth. In the third quarter of 2021, NAGA


Pay, an app that connects an IBAN account, a Visa debit card, a share


deposit account and physical crypto wallets, will be launched. Another


product will be NAGA Pro, which is aimed specifically at users who have


their own trading community. These 'influencers' could provide additional


customer growth, especially for the copy- trade function. The financing of


the growth targets is secured with the framework agreement concluded with


Yorkville Advisors in the amount of EUR25 million at the beginning of 2021.



Compared to our last Research (dated 13 January 2021), we have slightly


adjusted our forecasts for the current and coming financial year due to the


very good development that has taken place so far. For the first time, we


are including the forecasts for the 2023 financial year in the concrete


estimation period, which, together with the new target horizon of 31


December 2022 (previously: 31 December 2021), accounts for the technical


model roll-over effect. Our price target has been raised to EUR9.10


(previously: EUR7.03) and we continue to assign a BUY rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/22753.pdf



Date (time) completion: 09/08/21 (08:18 am)


Date (time) first transmission: 09/08/21 (09:30 am)



Bitte warten...