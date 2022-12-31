Original-Research: The NAGA Group AG (von GBC AG): Buy

^

The NAGA Group AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu The NAGA Group AG

The NAGA Group AG

ISIN: DE000A161NR7

Research Comment

Buy

Kursziel: 9.10 Euro

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker

Strong revenue growth and operating break-even achieved,

internationalisation and new products ensure further growth, price target

raised to EUR 9.10, Rating: BUY

Already in January 2021, The NAGA Group AG (short: NAGA) had published

preliminary figures for the past financial year 2020. On 26 July 2021, the

publication of the annual report confirmed the already known key data.



With

sales revenues of EUR 24.35 million (previous year: EUR 7.62 million), the

previous year's figure was more than tripled. With the focus on online

brokerage, the market environment characterised by high volatility and thus

high transaction activity was an important driver for the company. In

addition, marketing activities were significantly expanded, which led to

increased awareness in a market that had already been growing strongly. The

number of customers improved to 43,646 (previous year: 25,376) and the

trading volume climbed to EUR 120 billion (previous year: EUR 41 bil-lion).

Despite expanded marketing activities, EBITDA improved to EUR 6.57 million

(previous year: EUR -9.17 million) and NAGA achieved a positive operating

cash flow of EUR 3.68 million (previous year: EUR -2.40 million) for the

first time.

With the publication of the annual report, NAGA management confirmed the

guidance for 2021, which was also communicated at the beginning of 2021.

With a significant increase in turnover to EUR 50 - 52 million, an EBITDA

in the range of EUR 13 - 15 million is to be generated. The figures

published by the company for the first half of 2021 prove that this

guidance is realistic. The total group turnover of EUR 24.5 million was

already at the level of the previous full year 2020 after six months. The

strong increase in the number of transactions to 4.8 million (previous

year: EUR 2.7 million) and the traded volume to EUR 132 billion (previous

year: EUR 50 billion) form the basis for this.

A continuation of this impressive growth course should not only be a

consequence of the expected continued high market volatility. In addition

to increasing marketing activities and pushing customer support and further

investments in user experience, the company plans to market Naga Trader

globally. Approval processes are currently underway for entry into

Australia, South America and Vietnam. In addition, new product launches are

also expected to contribute to growth. In the third quarter of 2021, NAGA

Pay, an app that connects an IBAN account, a Visa debit card, a share

deposit account and physical crypto wallets, will be launched. Another

product will be NAGA Pro, which is aimed specifically at users who have

their own trading community. These 'influencers' could provide additional

customer growth, especially for the copy- trade function. The financing of

the growth targets is secured with the framework agreement concluded with

Yorkville Advisors in the amount of EUR25 million at the beginning of 2021.

Compared to our last Research (dated 13 January 2021), we have slightly

adjusted our forecasts for the current and coming financial year due to the

very good development that has taken place so far. For the first time, we

are including the forecasts for the 2023 financial year in the concrete

estimation period, which, together with the new target horizon of 31

December 2022 (previously: 31 December 2021), accounts for the technical

model roll-over effect. Our price target has been raised to EUR9.10

(previously: EUR7.03) and we continue to assign a BUY rating.

