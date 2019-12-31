Original-Research: The NAGA Group AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



11.12.18 09:01
Original-Research: The NAGA Group AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu The NAGA Group AG



Unternehmen: The NAGA Group AG


ISIN: DE000A161NR7



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Initial Coverage)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 5.10 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2019


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Dario Maugeri, Cosmin Filker



A platform for fintech and crypto; Strong growing FinTech specialist for


the mobile Financial trading and the trading of virtual goods



The NAGA Group AG is a public listed German Fintech company that aims to


build an ecosystem of user-friendly interconnected trading services.

Within


a social network interface, the platforms make the trading easy-to-use.


Simply, the system enables users to copy and share trades, learning from


others, exchanging ideas and, more generally, investing in financial


markets, crypto-currencies and virtual goods. On these bases, customer


accounts have reached about 500,000 users in the NAGA-ecosystem at the date


of this writing.



Under the brand NAGA Trader the company currently performs the most


significant part of its trading services. This mobile-oriented application


seems to be more appealing to younger users even without financial


knowledge (the platform is available for iOS, Android and Web). For this


reason, NAGA is committed to introduce the platform (e.g. with a demo) to


new target users from unrelated environments such as the games industry.


Compared to the competitors (e.g. Ayondo or eToro), NAGA Trade offers more


flexible tools, such as the opportunity to partially or completely copy the


trades of an expert trader. The offer is integrated with a personalized


robo-advisor (CYBO) that combines the crowd-trading behavior of humans with


artificial intelligence. The proprietary technology has, from an early


stage, represented one of the main assets on the consolidated balance


sheet.



Worth mentioning is the consolidation of the acquired Hanseatic Brokerhouse


Securities AG in the H1/18. The new subsidiary owns a license as a


financial services provider under the Cyprus security and exchange


commission. A further strategic acquisition has been the 25% of easyfolio


GmbH with the option to increase to the stake to up to 49%. The Frankfurt


investment company is an ETF-platform active in Germany, with assets under


management of more than EUR50m at the time of writing. Moreover a strategic


partnership with the listed company MyBucks has been concluded in 2018 to


extend NAGA cryptocurrency products (NAGA Wallet) to MyBucks's clients.


NAGA's corporate strategy is oriented to integrate all the services,


currently in different website and apps, in one unique platform.



In addition, an expansion of business activities in Europe and worldwide is


planned. A core point for the implementation is the starting of strategic


alliances or M&A (e.g. in Asia boosted by the Hong Kong based shareholder).


Given a steady increase in the volume of users for both finance and crypto


divisions, we anticipate an increase in revenues of up to EUR38.45m in FY


2020. This is the basis for our valuation approach, which uses a DCF model.


However, we have to underline that the company acts as a new founded


venture and is active in a highly competitive environment.



Based on the DCF model, we calculate a fair value per NAGA share of EUR5.15


Based on the current share price of EUR2.10, resulting in a share price


potential of over 140% and, therefore, we are including NAGA as a new entry


in the research coverage with a Buy rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/17395.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++


Date and time of completion of this research: 10/12/2018 (4:45 pm)


Date and time of first distribution: 11/12/2018 (9:00 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



Bitte warten...