Original-Research: The NAGA Group AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Original-Research: The NAGA Group AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu The NAGA Group AG

Unternehmen: The NAGA Group AG

ISIN: DE000A161NR7

Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Initial Coverage)

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 5.10 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2019

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Dario Maugeri, Cosmin Filker

A platform for fintech and crypto; Strong growing FinTech specialist for

the mobile Financial trading and the trading of virtual goods

The NAGA Group AG is a public listed German Fintech company that aims to

build an ecosystem of user-friendly interconnected trading services.



Within

a social network interface, the platforms make the trading easy-to-use.

Simply, the system enables users to copy and share trades, learning from

others, exchanging ideas and, more generally, investing in financial

markets, crypto-currencies and virtual goods. On these bases, customer

accounts have reached about 500,000 users in the NAGA-ecosystem at the date

of this writing.

Under the brand NAGA Trader the company currently performs the most

significant part of its trading services. This mobile-oriented application

seems to be more appealing to younger users even without financial

knowledge (the platform is available for iOS, Android and Web). For this

reason, NAGA is committed to introduce the platform (e.g. with a demo) to

new target users from unrelated environments such as the games industry.

Compared to the competitors (e.g. Ayondo or eToro), NAGA Trade offers more

flexible tools, such as the opportunity to partially or completely copy the

trades of an expert trader. The offer is integrated with a personalized

robo-advisor (CYBO) that combines the crowd-trading behavior of humans with

artificial intelligence. The proprietary technology has, from an early

stage, represented one of the main assets on the consolidated balance

sheet.

Worth mentioning is the consolidation of the acquired Hanseatic Brokerhouse

Securities AG in the H1/18. The new subsidiary owns a license as a

financial services provider under the Cyprus security and exchange

commission. A further strategic acquisition has been the 25% of easyfolio

GmbH with the option to increase to the stake to up to 49%. The Frankfurt

investment company is an ETF-platform active in Germany, with assets under

management of more than EUR50m at the time of writing. Moreover a strategic

partnership with the listed company MyBucks has been concluded in 2018 to

extend NAGA cryptocurrency products (NAGA Wallet) to MyBucks's clients.

NAGA's corporate strategy is oriented to integrate all the services,

currently in different website and apps, in one unique platform.

In addition, an expansion of business activities in Europe and worldwide is

planned. A core point for the implementation is the starting of strategic

alliances or M&A (e.g. in Asia boosted by the Hong Kong based shareholder).

Given a steady increase in the volume of users for both finance and crypto

divisions, we anticipate an increase in revenues of up to EUR38.45m in FY

2020. This is the basis for our valuation approach, which uses a DCF model.

However, we have to underline that the company acts as a new founded

venture and is active in a highly competitive environment.

Based on the DCF model, we calculate a fair value per NAGA share of EUR5.15

Based on the current share price of EUR2.10, resulting in a share price

potential of over 140% and, therefore, we are including NAGA as a new entry

in the research coverage with a Buy rating.

