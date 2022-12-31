Original-Research: The NAGA Group AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



19.01.22 09:32
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: The NAGA Group AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu The NAGA Group AG



Unternehmen: The NAGA Group AG


ISIN: DE000A161NR7



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 12.75 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker



Strong revenue and earnings growth in 2021; guidance for 2022 significantly


above our expectations; estimates and share price target raised



According to preliminary figures for the past financial year 2021, The NAGA


Group AG (short to: NAGA) achieved significant revenue growth as expected.


Compared to the previous year, consolidated sales more than doubled to EUR


55.3 million (previous year: EUR 24.35 million), thus exceeding both the


original guidance (sales guidance: EUR 50 - 52 million) and our sales


estimates (GBC forecast: EUR 54.06 million). The preliminary EBITDA of EUR


12.8 million (previous year: EUR 6.57 million) also showed a significant


increase. However, as the deliberate investments in customer growth led to


higher marketing expenses, the preliminary EBITDA was slightly below the


original EBITDA guidance (EUR 13 - 15 million) and below our estimate (GBC


forecast: EUR 14.39 million).



As expected, the company not only benefited from the favourable market


conditions for online brokers, but also from the implemented focus on the


core business and the expanded marketing activities contributed to the


success. Overall, the trading volume doubled from EUR 121 billion (2020) to


over EUR 250 million (2021) and the number of new customers increased


significantly to 277,000 (previous year: 122,000). On the product side, for


example, NAGA Pay was introduced to the market, which is intended to


integrate customers more strongly into the NAGA product world.



For the current financial year, the company has announced the introduction


of new products in addition to the planned continuation of international


expansion. In the first quarter of 2022, NAGAX, a new social trading


platform with a focus on cryptocurrencies, is to be introduced to the


market. According to its own information, every user contribution on the


platform will be automatically converted into an NFT, which can be


monetised. In addition, since the end of 2021, NAGA has been offering its


technology to selected partner companies as part of a white label solution


as a SaaS model. This is intended to generate further business.



The financing of further customer growth, possible strategic acquisitions


and further product development was significantly expanded by a financing


round in November 2021. With the issue of around 4.25 million shares at a


price of EUR 8.00, an additional EUR 34 million was raised. Growth capital


of EUR 22.7 million was already raised in September 2021 as part of a


capital increase.



On this basis, the company published guidance for the current 2022


financial year for the first time in November 2021. Group turnover of EUR


95 to 105 million and EBITDA of between EUR 25 and 30 million are expected.


Both figures are significantly above our previous forecast (see research


report dated 8 November 2021). We are adjusting our estimates in line with


the company's guidance and are thus significantly raising our revenue


estimate to EUR 96.78 million (previously: EUR 81.10 million) and our


EBITDA forecast to EUR 25.48 million (previously: EUR 16.99 million). Due


to this higher basis, we are also raising our 2023 estimates.



Within the framework of our DCF valuation model, this results in a new


target price of EUR 12.75 (previously: EUR 11.70), taking into account the


last capital increase. We continue to assign the BUY rating.



