Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: The NAGA Group AG (von GBC AG): BUY




08.11.21 10:32
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: The NAGA Group AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu The NAGA Group AG



Unternehmen: The NAGA Group AG


ISIN: DE000A161NR7



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 11.70 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker



Stronger focus on customer growth, financial flexibility through capital


increase, forecasts raised, target price: EUR11.70



As expected, The NAGA Group AG (NAGA for short) has been able to continue


its impressive growth course in 2021. This is evident from both the


published half-year report 2021 and the preliminary figures for the third


quarter 2021 published at the same time.

After nine months of 2021, the


company reports a doubling of sales revenues to around EUR 40.5 million (9M


2020: EUR 20.0 million). On the one hand, NA-GA is benefiting from a market


environment characterised by high volatility. In addition, NAGA's


management has made significant investments to increase brand and product


awareness, which is reflected in continued customer growth. In the first


three quarters, 218,000 new users were added, surpassing the 1.0 million


registered account mark. In the first six months, marketing expenses


climbed significantly to EUR 10.75 million (H1 2020: EUR 2.88 million).



Despite visibly expanded marketing activities, EBITDA improved to around


EUR 8.6 million in the first nine months (9M 2020: EUR 5.8 million) and is


thus even significantly above the EBITDA generated in the full year 2020


(2020: EUR 6.57 million). Accordingly, NAGA's management continues to


expect an increase in revenues to up to EUR52 million (achievement level


after nine months: 77.9%) and EBITDA to up to EUR15 million (achievement


level after nine months: 57.3%) in 2021.



First and foremost, NAGA will continue to keep marketing activities high in


order to accelerate the growth rate of new customers. For the full year,


marketing expenses (including main sponsorship of Sevilla FC) are expected


to amount to approximately EUR 22.0 million (2020: EUR 6.6 million).


Following the largest capital increase in the company's history, the


growth-oriented corporate strategy has a substantial financial cushion in


this respect. In September 2021, growth capital of EUR 22.7 million was


raised in a capital increase.



Further growth drivers are likely to be the product launches that have


already taken place and others that are in the pipeline. With NAGA Pay, for


example, a new payment platform has been introduced to the market. NAGA Pay


combines an IBAN account, a Visa debit card, a share deposit account and


physical crypto-wallets (licensing for crypto-wallets is still pending).


With this app, customers should be more integrated into the NAGA product


world. In addition, NAGA customers have been able to trade physical shares


at a very competitive price of EUR 0.99 per trade since October 2021.


Finally, an expansion of the business base is also to take place through


geographical expansion. The focus is on Australia, South Africa and the


United Arab Emirates.



In our view, once the product range is largely developed, NAGA will focus


even more on customer growth and thus expand its marketing activities even


more than we expect. While we are only making a small forecast adjustment


for the current 2020 financial year with estimated sales of EUR 54.06


million (previous estimate: EUR 51.00 million), we expect significantly


higher growth rates for the coming financial years. For 2022, we expect


revenues of EUR 81.10 million (previously: EUR 66.30 million) and for 2023


of EUR 113.53 million (previously: EUR 66.30 million). In view of higher


marketing expenses, the EBITDA margin should be below our previous


estimates. In absolute terms, however, EBITDA should increase significantly


from 2023 onwards.



The significant adjustment of our revenue estimates and, from 2023, the


higher EBITDA estimate, which at the same time forms the basis for the


continuity phase of our DCF valuation model, have led to an overall


increase in the fair value of the company. Even taking into account the


extensive capital increase, we are raising our price target to EUR11.70


(previously: EUR 9.10). We thus continue to give the rating BUY.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/23047.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstrasse 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) Completion: 08/11/21 (08:28 am)


Date (time) first transmission: 08/11/21 (10:30 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Die besten Uran Aktientips 2022
Uran Aktientip nach sensationeller Übernahme Übernahmekandidat

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,55 € 8,45 € 0,10 € +1,18% 08.11./12:23
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A161NR7 A161NR 9,30 € 2,40 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		8,63 € +1,29%  11:26
Düsseldorf 8,57 € +1,78%  12:00
Stuttgart 8,58 € +1,18%  12:30
Xetra 8,55 € +1,18%  12:22
Berlin 8,60 € +1,18%  11:59
Frankfurt 8,55 € +0,71%  09:53
Nasdaq OTC Other 9,00 $ 0,00%  25.10.21
München 8,57 € -0,58%  08:00
Hamburg 8,49 € -1,62%  08:09
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithiumpreis sprengt 27.000 USD pro Tonne - Massives Kaufsignal. 255% Lithium Hot Stock nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
5252 IPO:The Naga Group AG 07.11.21
206 The Naga .... vom Startup zum. 25.04.21
5 Löschung 25.04.21
9 Löschung 23.11.20
2 Löschung 17.07.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...