Original-Research: The NAGA Group AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Original-Research: The NAGA Group AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu The NAGA Group AG

Unternehmen: The NAGA Group AG

ISIN: DE000A161NR7

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 11.70 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker

Stronger focus on customer growth, financial flexibility through capital

increase, forecasts raised, target price: EUR11.70

As expected, The NAGA Group AG (NAGA for short) has been able to continue

its impressive growth course in 2021. This is evident from both the

published half-year report 2021 and the preliminary figures for the third

quarter 2021 published at the same time.



After nine months of 2021, the

company reports a doubling of sales revenues to around EUR 40.5 million (9M

2020: EUR 20.0 million). On the one hand, NA-GA is benefiting from a market

environment characterised by high volatility. In addition, NAGA's

management has made significant investments to increase brand and product

awareness, which is reflected in continued customer growth. In the first

three quarters, 218,000 new users were added, surpassing the 1.0 million

registered account mark. In the first six months, marketing expenses

climbed significantly to EUR 10.75 million (H1 2020: EUR 2.88 million).

Despite visibly expanded marketing activities, EBITDA improved to around

EUR 8.6 million in the first nine months (9M 2020: EUR 5.8 million) and is

thus even significantly above the EBITDA generated in the full year 2020

(2020: EUR 6.57 million). Accordingly, NAGA's management continues to

expect an increase in revenues to up to EUR52 million (achievement level

after nine months: 77.9%) and EBITDA to up to EUR15 million (achievement

level after nine months: 57.3%) in 2021.

First and foremost, NAGA will continue to keep marketing activities high in

order to accelerate the growth rate of new customers. For the full year,

marketing expenses (including main sponsorship of Sevilla FC) are expected

to amount to approximately EUR 22.0 million (2020: EUR 6.6 million).

Following the largest capital increase in the company's history, the

growth-oriented corporate strategy has a substantial financial cushion in

this respect. In September 2021, growth capital of EUR 22.7 million was

raised in a capital increase.

Further growth drivers are likely to be the product launches that have

already taken place and others that are in the pipeline. With NAGA Pay, for

example, a new payment platform has been introduced to the market. NAGA Pay

combines an IBAN account, a Visa debit card, a share deposit account and

physical crypto-wallets (licensing for crypto-wallets is still pending).

With this app, customers should be more integrated into the NAGA product

world. In addition, NAGA customers have been able to trade physical shares

at a very competitive price of EUR 0.99 per trade since October 2021.

Finally, an expansion of the business base is also to take place through

geographical expansion. The focus is on Australia, South Africa and the

United Arab Emirates.

In our view, once the product range is largely developed, NAGA will focus

even more on customer growth and thus expand its marketing activities even

more than we expect. While we are only making a small forecast adjustment

for the current 2020 financial year with estimated sales of EUR 54.06

million (previous estimate: EUR 51.00 million), we expect significantly

higher growth rates for the coming financial years. For 2022, we expect

revenues of EUR 81.10 million (previously: EUR 66.30 million) and for 2023

of EUR 113.53 million (previously: EUR 66.30 million). In view of higher

marketing expenses, the EBITDA margin should be below our previous

estimates. In absolute terms, however, EBITDA should increase significantly

from 2023 onwards.

The significant adjustment of our revenue estimates and, from 2023, the

higher EBITDA estimate, which at the same time forms the basis for the

continuity phase of our DCF valuation model, have led to an overall

increase in the fair value of the company. Even taking into account the

extensive capital increase, we are raising our price target to EUR11.70

(previously: EUR 9.10). We thus continue to give the rating BUY.

