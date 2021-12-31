Original-Research: The NAGA Group AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Unternehmen: The NAGA Group AG


ISIN: DE000A161NR7



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 7.03 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2021


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker



High growth momentum achieved in 2020; guidance for 2021 clearly above our


expectations; price target raised to EUR7.03 (previously: EUR4.30); BUY


rating



As expected, the preliminary figures of The NAGA Group AG (NAGA for short)


for the past financial year 2020 were characterised by very high growth


dynamic. Revenues of EUR25.9 million (PY: EUR6.22 million) were


significantly above the previous year's figure and slightly above our


revenue estimate last published in December 2020 (GBC forecast: EUR24.9


million).



In addition to the generally favourable market environment characterised by


high volatility and thus high transaction activity, the implemented


focusing and restructuring of NAGA has borne fruit.

In 2019, the focus on


the core business of online brokerage was implemented and the corresponding


marketing activities for the main product Naga Trader were strengthened.


The trading volume improved significantly to EUR120 billion (previous year:


EUR44 billion) and the number of transactions to 6.3 million (previous


year: 2.9 million). Despite the increased marketing activities, NAGA was


able to achieve a respectable EBITDA margin of over 23% with an EBITDA of


around EUR6.0 million (previous year: EUR-12.18 million). The preliminary


EBITDA is just below our previous forecasts (GBC forecast: EUR 6.49


million).



By contrast, the new NAGA guidance for the current financial year 2021 is


significantly above our expectations. The continued global marketing of


Naga Trader and even more intensive sales and marketing activities are


expected to generate revenues in a range of EUR 50 - 52 million in the


current financial year. It is also planned to push ahead with global


expansion with the planned market entry in Australia and South America. In


addition, the further improvement of the platform quality and customer


support should keep the customer churn rate low. Despite these measures,


scaling effects should lead to a further improvement in profitability.


According to the new guidance, EBITDA is expected to be in a range of EUR


13 - 15 million.



Our forecasts published in the last research study (see study dated


07.12.2020) are noticeably below the updated company guidance. We are


raising our revenue forecast to EUR 51.00 million (previously: EUR 37.34


million) and our EBITDA estimate to EUR 14.37 million (previously: EUR


11.43 million) in each case. As a result of the higher basis, we now assume


revenues of EUR 61.20 million (previously: EUR 43.87 million) and EBITDA of


EUR 17.84 million (previously: EUR 14.16 million) for 2022.



As a result of the adjusted DCF valuation model, the target price has been


increased significantly to EUR 7.03 (previously: EUR 4.30). Despite the


significant increase in the NAGA share price, which has increased more than


six-fold in the calendar year 2020, there is still a high share price


potential. Based on the current price level of EUR 4.12 per share, we


therefore continue to assign a BUY rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/21998.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstrasse 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) completion: 13/01/21 (4:25 pm)


Date (time) first transmission: 14/01/21 (10:00 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Bitte warten...