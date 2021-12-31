Original-Research: The NAGA Group AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



07.12.20 09:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: The NAGA Group AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu The NAGA Group AG



Unternehmen: The NAGA Group AG


ISIN: DE000A161NR7



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 4.30 Euro


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2021


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker



Strong sales and earnings growth continued in third quarter; forecasts and


price target increased



With the publication of the preliminary half-year figures for 2020, it was


already known that The NAGA Group AG (NAGA) had achieved the operational


turn-around. After comparatively low sales and a negative earnings level in


the previous year, the now published half-year report shows strong sales


and earnings growth.

In total, revenues increased almost sevenfold to EUR


11.67 million (previous year: EUR 1.67 million) and EBITDA was again


clearly in the black at EUR 3.87 million (previous year: EUR -4.58


million). The fact that an EBITDA margin of 33.1% was achieved despite


increased sales activities is particularly noteworthy. On the one hand,


this demonstrates the high scalability of the main product NAGA Trader,


which focuses on online brokerage. On the other hand, the company had


significantly and sustainably reduced its cost structures in 2019 as part


of a restructuring programme.



Even though the volatilities and thus high transaction figures in the


course of the Covid 19 pandemic contributed to the success of the NAGA


Trader, the significant increase in the number of new customers to 46,000


was also due to the accelerated and focused activities of the company. Over


EUR 26 million (previous year: EUR 8.3 million) in new deposits were made


and the trading volume represented by the NAGA Trader increased


significantly to around EUR 50 billion (previous year: EUR 16.5 billion).



The momentum shown in the first half of the year continued in the third


quarter of 2020. Despite a calming of the capital markets, revenues of


EUR7.1 million and EBITDA of EUR1.9 million (EBITDA margin: 26.8%) were


achieved in the summer quarter. After nine months in 2020, revenue totalled


EUR18.7 million and EBITDA EUR5.8 million. The NAGA management recently


reaffirmed the forecasts published in July 2020, according to which


revenues of between EUR 22 and 24 million and EBITDA of between EUR 5.5 and


6.0 million are to be achieved on a full-year basis. When compared to the


figures achieved after nine months, it becomes clear that these forecasts


should be easily achievable. Particularly as the current fourth quarter is


again characterised by rising transaction figures due to various factors


(US presidential election; second Covid-19-wave).



We are adjusting our previous forecasts for 2020 upwards. We now expect


revenues of EUR 24.89 million (previous GBC forecast: EUR 23.75 million)


and EBITDA of EUR 6.49 million (previous GBC forecast: EUR 5.85 million).


This forecast increase provides a higher basis for our specific forecasts


for the next two financial years, which we are also raising. The basis for


our expected revenue growth of 50% (2021e) and 17.5% (2022e) is the


increasing awareness of the NAGA Trader and the company's expansion


activities. In addition to the market entry in China, activities in


Australia and South America, with the associated additional sales


potential, are to be launched from the coming financial year.



As part of our DCF valuation model, we have calculated a new price target


of EUR4.30 (previously: EUR3.75) per share. Based on the current share


price, we assign a BUY rating.



http://www.more-ir.de/d/21914.pdf



