Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: The NAGA Group AG (von GBC AG): BUY




21.04.20 10:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: The NAGA Group AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu The NAGA Group AG



Unternehmen: The NAGA Group AG


ISIN: DE000A161NR7



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 2.70 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2020


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker



Q1 figures 2020 significantly above our expectations, forecasts for 2020


and 2021 raised, old price target reached, new price target raised to


EUR2.70




According to preliminary figures, The NAGA Group AG (NAGA) generated a


significant increase in revenues to EUR 7.0 million (previous year: EUR 0.6


million) in the first quarter of 2020. It is particularly noteworthy that


this is exclusively trade and service revenue, which is therefore fully


attributable to the operating business.

The basis for this development is


the significant increase in the number of active accounts, which has


doubled since the beginning of the year and as a result of that the trading


volume has been expanded to a new quarterly record of EUR 23 billion. After


the 2019 financial year was marked by substantial restructuring, NAGA had


shown a positive trend, particularly at the end of the past financial year,


with operating revenues rising to EUR2.5 million in the fourth quarter. In


this respect, Q1 2020 must be seen as a continuation of this development,


which was also positively influenced by the high volatility currently


prevailing on the capital markets.



With preliminary EBITDA of EUR 3.3 million (previous year: EUR -2.8


million) and EBIT of EUR 2.2 million (previous year: EUR -3.9 million), the


operating break-even point was significantly exceeded. Although NAGA has


implemented significant cost savings in the course of its restructuring, we


did not expect to reach the break-even point until the course of the coming


financial year 2021.



The product and customer acquisition strategy was more successful than we


had anticipated. In the course of the reorganization, NAGA had transferred


its product range to a uniform platform, with a strong focus on traditional


securities trading within the framework of its own social trading platform


'NAGA Trader'. In addition, the implemented partner program, in which


important 'pro-users' act as catalysts for the cost-effective acquisition


of new customers, appears to be very successful. Finally, the international


market offensive, which was recently extended to Uruguay and China, also


contributed important growth impulses.



The preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2020, which are well above


our expectations, make it necessary to adjust our forecasts for 2020 and


2021. Based on the expectation that the high volatilities could continue


until at least the middle of the year, we expect sales revenues of EUR


20.21 million in 2020 (old forecast: EUR 10.61 million). On the basis of


the forecasts, which have thus been raised significantly, we expect


revenues in 2021 to also be significantly higher at EUR 24.25 million


(previously: EUR 14.66 million). The company should exceed the break-even


point in both financial years.



We have adjusted our DCF valuation model and calculated a new price target


of EUR 2.70 (previously: EUR 1.75). Although the NAGA share has performed


very positively compared to our last research report (see report dated 21


November 19), with a price increase of 143 %, and has reached our old price


target, based on the new price target a further price potential of 58.8 %


is calculated. We thus continue to assign the BUY rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/20579.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstrasse 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date (Time) of completion: 20/04/20 (1:00 pm)


Date (Time) first distribution: 21/04/20 (10:00 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Hanf besiegt den Muskelkater im Milliardenmarkt Fitness
Neuer Cannabis Hot Stock nach 294.900% mit Canopy Growth (CGC)


Canafarma Hemp Products Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,79 € 1,83 € -0,04 € -2,19% 21.04./10:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A161NR7 A161NR 2,00 € 0,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,80 € 0,00%  11:48
München 1,69 € +3,68%  08:16
Düsseldorf 1,81 € +1,69%  09:31
Stuttgart 1,78 € +0,56%  11:30
Berlin 1,78 € +0,56%  10:55
Frankfurt 1,79 € -0,56%  11:00
Hamburg 1,78 € -1,11%  08:09
Xetra 1,79 € -2,19%  10:54
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) und Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP). Neuer 689% eCommerce Hot Stock erhält 5 Mio. $ Finanzierung für 100 Mio. $ Deals

SponsorsOne Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4372 IPO:The Naga Group AG 20.04.20
2 Löschung 17.07.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...