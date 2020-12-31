Original-Research: The NAGA Group AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



29.11.19
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: The NAGA Group AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu The NAGA Group AG



Unternehmen: The NAGA Group AG


ISIN: DE000A161NR7



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 1.75 Euro


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2020


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Dario Maugeri, Cosmin Filker



As expected, The NAGA Group AG (NAGA) reported a significant decline in


revenues in the first half of 2019. At the time the 2018 Annual Report was


published, NAGA's management had already announced an almost complete loss


of service revenues, which in the past financial year were generated


primarily from the sale and settlement of the NAGA Coin (NGC). At the same


time, trading revenues from brokerage business also fell sharply to EUR


1.35 million (previous year: EUR 4.63 million). Firstly, lower market


volatility led to a general decline in business.

Secondly, new ESMA rules


led to declining margins in CFD trading, which also had a negative impact


on trading revenues.



The first six months of 2019 at NAGA were also dominated by the


restructuring programme announced and launched in April 2019, which,


according to the company, was largely implemented and completed by the end


of the reporting period. In this respect, operational activities were


centred at the main site in Limassol, Cyprus, and staff numbers were


reduced at the Hamburg and Spanish sites. In addition, there has been a


streamlining at management level. The aim is to achieve total cost savings


of 60-70% (based on operating costs for the 2018 financial year). In


addition to the restructuring measures that were introduced, a new strategy


was also implemented at product level. NAGA products are now offered via a


uniform platform, with a strong focus on traditional securities trading and


on the company's own social trading platform 'NAGA Trader'.



As expected, the restructuring measures were accompanied by significant


one-off costs (severance and compensation payments, etc.). In addition, the


savings achieved have not yet taken full effect, with the result that EBIT


fell sharply to EUR -6.77 million (previous year: EUR -0.06 million) on the


basis of significantly lower revenues.



It had already been communicated in advance by NAGA's management that a


significant decline in revenue and earnings was to be expected for the


first half of 2019. However, revenue and, as a result, operating profit


declined more sharply than we had expected, which is why we are lowering


our previous forecasts for the current financial year. Overall, however, we


anticipate a significant improvement in trading income in the second half


of 2019 and that the cost-saving effects from the restructuring of the


company, which have largely already been implemented, will have more of an


impact.



The improvement in trading revenues is expected to be bolstered, among


other things, by the international roll-out of the NAGA platform, which has


already been launched. Initial success has already been seen as part of a


market offensive in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam. In these


regions, for example, monthly deposits climbed to EUR 3.52 million


(previously: around EUR 1.8 million), monthly transactions rose by more


than 65% to 388,000 and the average monthly trading volume rose from EUR


2.5 billion to EUR 4.6 billion. Positive sales and earnings growth is


expected from these newly developed regions both in the second half of the


year and in the coming financial years.



We generally expect an increase in the number of new customers in the next


financial years. The partner programme, which is currently being stepped


up, plays a key role in this. The aim is to keep customer acquisition costs


low and to market the NAGA Trader on a global scale. We expect a strong


increase in trading revenues in the next two financial years and, building


on this, a gradual improvement in the earnings situation.



It is also important for the company to secure further financing. The move


announced by Fosun to take over the majority of the shares and to carry out


further financing is thereby essential, in our view. According to an


announcement dated 29/08/2019, the major shareholder Fosun has increased


its stake in order to become the majority shareholder. As part of Fosun's


investment, the NAGA management team intends to acquire a significant


number of shares from other shareholders. The shares will be sold by the


former shareholders of Hanseatic Brokerhouse Securities AG to Fosun, the


NAGA management team and other investors. As a result of this announcement,


Fosun then intends to make further growth capital of EUR 5 million


available to the company. EUR 3 million will be invested via a shareholder


loan and EUR 2 million via a convertible bond. The transaction requires the


approval of the regulatory authorities and is expected to be completed at


the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2019.



As part of the DCF valuation model adjusted by the reduced 2019 forecasts,


we have set a new stock price target of EUR 1.75 per share (previously: EUR


1.86). We assign a BUY rating to the stock.



Date (Time) of completion: 28/11/19 (4:22 pm)


Date (Time) first distribution: 29/11/19 (9:00 am)



Bitte warten...