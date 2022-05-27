Original-Research: SunMirror AG (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

^

Original-Research: SunMirror AG - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu SunMirror AG

Unternehmen: SunMirror AG

ISIN: CH0396131929

Anlass der Studie: Update Report

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 27.05.2022

Kursziel: EUR 122,40 (vorher EUR 194,70)

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler

Half year 2021/22 figures impacted by one-off effects

After the publication of H1/2021/22, we maintain our Buy rating for the

shares of SunMirror but cut our fully diluted PT to EUR 122.40 from EUR

194.70 per share given (i) lower peer group multiples, (ii) expected delays

in the commissioning of the Australian assets, (iii) higher net debt, and

(iv) higher discount rates not at least due to ongoing uncertainties about

the takeover of Lat66. In H1/2021/22, SunMirror reported operating losses

of USD -6.7m (H1/2020/21: USD -1.3m) and after-tax losses of USD -10.4m

(H1/2020/21: USD 1.3m). Profitability was impacted (i) by the full

depreciation of an exclusivity premium of USD 2.8m, which SunMirror has

agreed to pay as part of the acquisition price for Finnish Latitude 66

Cobalt Oy (Lat66), and (ii) by the expiry of a right to repay a loan

granted to Lat66 in the amount of USD 1.5m. Driven mainly by issuing a USD

4.2m convertible bond, the company's cash position improved to USD 2.8m by

12/31/2021 from USD 0.4m after 06/30/2021, while net debt deteriorated to

USD 22.9m from USD 9.2m.

In April, SunMirror agreed with Latitude 66 a further 10-week extension to

the outstanding takeover offer in respect of all of the outstanding

ordinary shares of Lat66. For this extension, a loan of EUR 4m has been

granted to Lat66 that becomes non-repayable if the takeover will not be

completed. The Tender Offer will be extended to 21 June 2022. According to

the company, more than 98% of all issued shares have been tendered by

Latitude 66 shareholders.

We value the equity of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange-listed company using a

sum-of-the-parts valuation model based on a Net Present Value (NPV) entity

model, in-situ values, and peer group multiples. We did not factor in any

future acquisitions. Our price target is primarily driven by royalty

schemes the company intends to generate from Cape Lambert North, for which

we calculated an equity value of EUR 67.10 per share (base-case-scenario).

We value Moolyella with EUR 30.30 per share, Lat66 with EUR 28.10 per

share, and Kingston-Keith with EUR 6.20 per share. Together with net debt

of EUR 9.40 per share, this approach calculates an equity value of EUR

122.40 per share. Higher grade potential at Kingston-Keith and Moolyella

could represent substantial upside to our target price. Additional short-

and medium-term upside potential could be identified, in our view, should

the management decide for a trade sale of its most valuable mineral

reserve, Cape Lambert, to a strategic investor or succeed in exploiting

that asset in a capital-efficient manner. Upside to our price target could

also arise, should the company use the proceeds from the capital increase

for acquiring further strategic mineral assets significantly below market

values.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/24293.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553

peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

