Original-Research: SunMirror AG (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

27.05.22 12:37
Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 27.05.2022


Kursziel: EUR 122,40 (vorher EUR 194,70)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate


Half year 2021/22 figures impacted by one-off effects



After the publication of H1/2021/22, we maintain our Buy rating for the


shares of SunMirror but cut our fully diluted PT to EUR 122.40 from EUR


194.70 per share given (i) lower peer group multiples, (ii) expected delays


in the commissioning of the Australian assets, (iii) higher net debt, and


(iv) higher discount rates not at least due to ongoing uncertainties about


the takeover of Lat66. In H1/2021/22, SunMirror reported operating losses


of USD -6.7m (H1/2020/21: USD -1.3m) and after-tax losses of USD -10.4m


(H1/2020/21: USD 1.3m). Profitability was impacted (i) by the full


depreciation of an exclusivity premium of USD 2.8m, which SunMirror has


agreed to pay as part of the acquisition price for Finnish Latitude 66


Cobalt Oy (Lat66), and (ii) by the expiry of a right to repay a loan


granted to Lat66 in the amount of USD 1.5m. Driven mainly by issuing a USD


4.2m convertible bond, the company's cash position improved to USD 2.8m by


12/31/2021 from USD 0.4m after 06/30/2021, while net debt deteriorated to


USD 22.9m from USD 9.2m.



In April, SunMirror agreed with Latitude 66 a further 10-week extension to


the outstanding takeover offer in respect of all of the outstanding


ordinary shares of Lat66. For this extension, a loan of EUR 4m has been


granted to Lat66 that becomes non-repayable if the takeover will not be


completed. The Tender Offer will be extended to 21 June 2022. According to


the company, more than 98% of all issued shares have been tendered by


Latitude 66 shareholders.



We value the equity of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange-listed company using a


sum-of-the-parts valuation model based on a Net Present Value (NPV) entity


model, in-situ values, and peer group multiples. We did not factor in any


future acquisitions. Our price target is primarily driven by royalty


schemes the company intends to generate from Cape Lambert North, for which


we calculated an equity value of EUR 67.10 per share (base-case-scenario).


We value Moolyella with EUR 30.30 per share, Lat66 with EUR 28.10 per


share, and Kingston-Keith with EUR 6.20 per share. Together with net debt


of EUR 9.40 per share, this approach calculates an equity value of EUR


122.40 per share. Higher grade potential at Kingston-Keith and Moolyella


could represent substantial upside to our target price. Additional short-


and medium-term upside potential could be identified, in our view, should


the management decide for a trade sale of its most valuable mineral


reserve, Cape Lambert, to a strategic investor or succeed in exploiting


that asset in a capital-efficient manner. Upside to our price target could


also arise, should the company use the proceeds from the capital increase


for acquiring further strategic mineral assets significantly below market


values.



