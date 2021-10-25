Original-Research: SunMirror AG (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

^

Original-Research: SunMirror AG - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu SunMirror AG

Unternehmen: SunMirror AG

ISIN: CH0396131929

Anlass der Studie: Update Report

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 25.10.2021

Kursziel: EUR 194,70 (unverändert)

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler

Mandatory convertible bond

Last week, SunMirror announced the issuance of a mandatory convertible bond

with a targeted nominal value of EUR 20.0 mn. With a conversion price of

approximately EUR 70 per share, the convertible bonds entitle their holders

to acquire approximately 285,000 bearer shares with a par value of CHF

1.00. Since shareholders' subscription rights have been excluded, the

convertible is to be subscribed by selected institutional investors in a

private placement.





Together with a planned capital increase of up to EUR 70 mn through the

issuance of up to 1 mn new shares at a share price of EUR 70 per share,

SunMirror can be expected to generate total gross proceeds of up to EUR 90

mn. The net is intended to further strengthen SunMirror's financial

resources and to provide headroom for potential further acquisitions.

We maintain our Buy rating for the shares of SunMirror and our fully

diluted price target of EUR 194.70 per share. We value the equity of the

Dusseldorf Stock Exchange-listed company using a sum-of-the-parts valuation

based on a Net Present Value (NPV) entity model, in-situ values, and peer

group multiples. We did not model any future acquisitions. Our valuation is

primarily driven by royalty schemes the company intends to generate from

Cape Lambert North, for which we calculated an equity value of EUR 101.70

per share (base-case-scenario). We value Moolyella with EUR 50.80 per

share, Lat66 with EUR 30.40 per share, and Kingston-Keith with EUR 8.30 per

share. Higher grade potential at Kingston-Keith and Moolyella could

represent further upside to our target price. Additional short- and medium-

term upside potential can be identified, in our view, should the management

decide for a trade sale of its most valuable mineral reserve, Cape Lambert

South, to a strategic investor or succeed in exploiting that asset in a

capital-efficient manner. Upside to our price target could also arise,

should the company use the proceeds from the capital increase for acquiring

further strategic mineral assets significantly below market values.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/23001.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553

peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

