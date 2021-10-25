Original-Research: SunMirror AG (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: SunMirror AG - von Sphene Capital GmbH



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu SunMirror AG



Unternehmen: SunMirror AG


ISIN: CH0396131929



Anlass der Studie: Update Report


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 25.10.2021


Kursziel: EUR 194,70 (unverändert)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler



Mandatory convertible bond



Last week, SunMirror announced the issuance of a mandatory convertible bond


with a targeted nominal value of EUR 20.0 mn. With a conversion price of


approximately EUR 70 per share, the convertible bonds entitle their holders


to acquire approximately 285,000 bearer shares with a par value of CHF


1.00. Since shareholders' subscription rights have been excluded, the


convertible is to be subscribed by selected institutional investors in a


private placement.



Together with a planned capital increase of up to EUR 70 mn through the


issuance of up to 1 mn new shares at a share price of EUR 70 per share,


SunMirror can be expected to generate total gross proceeds of up to EUR 90


mn. The net is intended to further strengthen SunMirror's financial


resources and to provide headroom for potential further acquisitions.



We maintain our Buy rating for the shares of SunMirror and our fully


diluted price target of EUR 194.70 per share. We value the equity of the


Dusseldorf Stock Exchange-listed company using a sum-of-the-parts valuation


based on a Net Present Value (NPV) entity model, in-situ values, and peer


group multiples. We did not model any future acquisitions. Our valuation is


primarily driven by royalty schemes the company intends to generate from


Cape Lambert North, for which we calculated an equity value of EUR 101.70


per share (base-case-scenario). We value Moolyella with EUR 50.80 per


share, Lat66 with EUR 30.40 per share, and Kingston-Keith with EUR 8.30 per


share. Higher grade potential at Kingston-Keith and Moolyella could


represent further upside to our target price. Additional short- and medium-


term upside potential can be identified, in our view, should the management


decide for a trade sale of its most valuable mineral reserve, Cape Lambert


South, to a strategic investor or succeed in exploiting that asset in a


capital-efficient manner. Upside to our price target could also arise,


should the company use the proceeds from the capital increase for acquiring


further strategic mineral assets significantly below market values.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/23001.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Bitte warten...