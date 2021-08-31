Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: SunMirror AG (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy




31.08.21 10:17
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: SunMirror AG - von Sphene Capital GmbH



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu SunMirror AG



Unternehmen: SunMirror AG


ISIN: CH0396131929



Anlass der Studie: Update Report


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 31.08.2021


Kursziel: EUR 194,70 (bisher EUR 174,30)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler



Value enhancing takeover of Lat66



SunMirror has expanded into Finland, announcing the acquisition of Latitude


66 Cobalt Oy ('Lat66').

Lat66, which started operations in 2017, is an


Australian-Finnish mineral exploration company with a first mover project


portfolio of more than 9,000 square kilometres within the most prospective


greenstone belts in northern Finland, making the company one of the largest


tenure holders in a region with high statistical probability of major


discoveries, according to company information. Lat66 is developing a


cobalt-gold mine in the Juusasuo mining area of Kuusamo and a cobalt-copper


mine in the Haarakumpu area of Posio. Of particular value, in our view, is


K-camp, the largest cobalt resource in Europe not owned by a mining or


processing major, the fourth largest known cobalt deposit in the EU, and


the second largest not yet mined, based on company information.



We view the acquisition of Lat66 positively as it provides diversity for


SunMirror outside the existing lithium and gold activities in Australia,


adding another mining friendly jurisdiction as well as promising resources


to its existing portfolio of assets. With the acquisition, SunMirror will


eventually be able to supply the European economy with cobalt, sourced from


sustainable and stable jurisdictions in compliance with applicable laws,


regulations, and ESG requirements.



We believe the market should continue to price in SunMirror's existing


resources and their long-term growth potential. We maintain our Buy rating


for the shares of SunMirror and increase our fully diluted price target to


EUR 194.70 per share from EUR 174.30 following the acquisition of Lat66. We


value the equity of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange-listed company using a


sum-of-the-parts valuation based on a Net Present Value (NPV) entity model,


in-situ values, and peer group multiples. We did not model any future


acquisitions. Our valuation is primarily driven by royalty schemes the


company intends to generate from Cape Lambert North, for which we


calculated an equity value of EUR 101.70 per share (base-case-scenario). We


value Moolyella with EUR 50.80 per share, Lat66 with EUR 30.40 per share,


and Kingston-Keith with EUR 8.30 per share. Higher grade potential at


Kingston-Keith and Moolyella represent further upside to our price target,


in our view.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/22845.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Crypto Mining Hot Stock schließt Übernahme ab - Massives Kaufsignal
Nach 7.313% mit Galaxy Digital ($GLXY) und 21.586% mit Voyager Digital ($VYGR)

iMining Technologies Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
178,00 € 165,00 € 13,00 € +7,88% 31.08./10:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0396131929 A2JCKK 183,00 € 1,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Düsseldorf 178,00 € +7,88%  10:44
Berlin 178,00 € +1,71%  11:11
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Bill Gates: Die Kernenergie ist ideal zur Bewältigung des Klimawandels. 510% Uran Hot Stock nach 856% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 8.050% mit Encore Energy ($EU.V)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...