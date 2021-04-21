Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: SunMirror AG (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy




21.04.21 15:27
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: SunMirror AG - von Sphene Capital GmbH



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu SunMirror AG



Unternehmen: SunMirror AG


ISIN: CH0396131929



Anlass der Studie: Update Report


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 21.04.2021


Kursziel: EUR 174,30 (bisher EUR 68,90)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler



Placement of a convertible bond and LOI for a capital increase



We reiterate our Buy rating for SunMirror and increase our fully diluted


price target to EUR 174.30 per share from EUR 68.90 on lower discount rates


and a strong raise in peer group multiples.

We see additional short- and


medium-term upside potential, should the management decide for a trade sale


of its most valuable mineral reserve, Cape Lambert South, to a strategic


investor or succeed in exploiting that asset in a capital-efficient manner.


Additional upside to our price target could arise, should the company use


the proceeds from the capital increase for acquiring further strategic


mineral assets significantly below market values.



Last week, SunMirror announced the issuance of convertible bonds with a


nominal value of USD 10.0 million. With a conversion price of CHF 70 per


share, the convertible bonds entitle their holders to acquire 133,305


bearer shares with a par value of CHF 1.00. According to the management,


the convertible bonds which will run until 30 May 2022 have been fully


allocated. The net proceeds will be used for general operational purposes,


for the expansion of the company's portfolio and business activities in


tier-one jurisdictions, namely in Australia and Europe, according to


company information.



In addition, SunMirror has received a letter of intent from Barracuda Group


to subscribe to 1 million new shares from a capital increase in a private


placement. Similar to the convertible bond, the subscription price of the


shares is CHF 70, excluding subscription rights of current shareholders.


According to the company, the proceeds from the capital increase will be


used for an expansion of the current portfolio and business activities in


tier-one jurisdictions.



We value SunMirror by using a proprietary sum-of-the-parts valuation of the


three mineral assets (primary valuation method). Eliminating our previous


discounts which reflected the low transparency of the company's business


model and applying up-to-date peer group multiples, we calculate a sum-of-


the-parts value of EUR 216.9 million (previously EUR 78.4 million) which


translates into an equity value of EUR 174.30 per share (based on 1.244


million outstanding shares, fully diluted count of the convertible bonds


but excluding the shares from the capital increase which has not yet been


executed). Given the strong share price performance following our


initiation report published in September 2020 with a price of EUR 1.70 per


share, our new price target represents a further share price performance of


11.7%. We reiterate our Buy rating for the shares of SunMirror AG.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/22335.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



Bitte warten...