Original-Research: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (von GBC AG): Kaufen
11.02.22 11:01
dpa-AFX
^
Original-Research: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. - von GBC AG
Einstufung von GBC AG zu Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.
Unternehmen: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.
ISIN: CA80412L8832
Anlass der Studie: Company presentation
Empfehlung: Kaufen
Kursziel: 12.17 CAD
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg
Upcoming Investor Event:
Saturn Oil + Gas to present at digital International Investment Forum (IIF)
On February 17, the IIF International Investment Forum will take place. At
this forum, Saturn Oil + Gas will also present its business model and
current business development.
Presentation slot:
Saturn Oil + Gas Inc. (ISIN: CA80412L8832)
11.15 am EST (New York, Toronto time)
05.15 pm CET (Frankfurt, Paris time)
12.15 am HKT (Hong Kong, Perth, Singapore time)
Speaker: John Jeffrey, CEO
The International Investment Forum (IIF) is a live, digital-only event that
provides access to publicly traded companies from the small- and mid-cap
segments around the world. Speakers on February 17, 2022 will be board
members of publicly traded companies from the technology, commodities,
security, medical, logistics and aerospace sectors.
The program with schedule can be found at the following link:
https://ii-forum.com/timetable-all-events/
Registrations for this event and Saturn Oil + Gas' presentation are
available at the following link:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/8416443987095/
WN_fM2DLtC_S7eMzHfL7uYamA
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/23365.pdf
Kontakt für Rückfragen
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
+++++++++++++++
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:
http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
+++++++++++++++
Zeitpunkt der Fertigstellung: 11.02.2022, 10:00
Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung: 11.02.2022, 11:00
-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.
Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung
oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,38 €
|2,42 €
|-0,04 €
|-1,65%
|11.02./12:29
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA80412L8832
|A3C9X6
|3,40 €
|1,46 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,38 €
|-1,65%
|11:13
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,694 $
|-0,22%
|04.02.22
|Frankfurt
|2,38 €
|-0,83%
|08:00
|Berlin
|2,38 €
|-0,83%
|08:01
|Düsseldorf
|2,34 €
|-0,85%
|12:01
|München
|2,36 €
|-1,67%
|08:06
|Stuttgart
|2,38 €
|-2,46%
|11:42
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|227
|SATURN OIL+GAS Thread
|09.02.22
|1
|Saturn Oil nach reverse split
|13.10.21
|24
|Saturn Minerals Thread
|16.01.17