Original-Research: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (von GBC AG): Kaufen




11.02.22 11:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.



Unternehmen: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.


ISIN: CA80412L8832



Anlass der Studie: Company presentation


Empfehlung: Kaufen


Kursziel: 12.17 CAD


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg



Upcoming Investor Event:


Saturn Oil + Gas to present at digital International Investment Forum (IIF)



On February 17, the IIF International Investment Forum will take place. At


this forum, Saturn Oil + Gas will also present its business model and


current business development.



Presentation slot:


Saturn Oil + Gas Inc. (ISIN: CA80412L8832)



11.15 am EST (New York, Toronto time)


05.15 pm CET (Frankfurt, Paris time)


12.15 am HKT (Hong Kong, Perth, Singapore time)



Speaker: John Jeffrey, CEO



The International Investment Forum (IIF) is a live, digital-only event that


provides access to publicly traded companies from the small- and mid-cap


segments around the world. Speakers on February 17, 2022 will be board


members of publicly traded companies from the technology, commodities,


security, medical, logistics and aerospace sectors.



The program with schedule can be found at the following link:



https://ii-forum.com/timetable-all-events/



Registrations for this event and Saturn Oil + Gas' presentation are


available at the following link:



https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/8416443987095/


WN_fM2DLtC_S7eMzHfL7uYamA



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/23365.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Zeitpunkt der Fertigstellung: 11.02.2022, 10:00


Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung: 11.02.2022, 11:00



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,38 € 2,42 € -0,04 € -1,65% 11.02./12:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA80412L8832 A3C9X6 3,40 € 1,46 €
Tradegate (RT) 		2,38 € -1,65%  11:13
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,694 $ -0,22%  04.02.22
Frankfurt 2,38 € -0,83%  08:00
Berlin 2,38 € -0,83%  08:01
Düsseldorf 2,34 € -0,85%  12:01
München 2,36 € -1,67%  08:06
Stuttgart 2,38 € -2,46%  11:42
