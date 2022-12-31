Original-Research: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.

Unternehmen: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.

ISIN: CA80412L8832

Research Note

BUY

13.12 CAD

31/12/2022

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg

- Over 8,000 boe/d 2022e production

- Oil sector under supply stress

- Up to 80% debt repayment in 2022e

Company guidelines. The Company expects to produce an average of 8,000 boe/

d for the FY2022e.

Bought deal financing. The company has closed a bought with Eche-lon

Capital Market of 6,141,000 units for gross proceeds of $18,423,000 CAD.

Non-Brokered Private placement. The Company has issued 730,000 units for

gross proceeds of $2,190,000 CAD.

Capital expenditure totalizing CAD 50M. With the additional proceeds of the

financing Saturn can accelerate its field development in this high oil

price environment. The Company will deploy impactful capital during 2022e

equal to approximately 50% of current its market capitalization.

Massive revenue growth projected for 2022e According to our estimations,

the Company will have revenues of CAD 287.1M for the FY2022e

New oil macroeconomics. The oil price has started to rise in September 2021

and has reached almost all time high on March 8, 2022, due to the increased

global demand and current geopolitical situation in Europe.

Drilling success. The Glen Ewen 101/7-26 well, delivered average light oil

production of over 220 bbl/d for the first 30 days. Based on public data,

this well had the highest oil deliverability of all 550+ wells drilled in

Saskatchewan in Q4 2021 with over 500 hours of production data.

Accelerated debt repayment plan. With the current oil price, we estimate

the Company will accelerates its debt repayment and reduce net debt to 80%

by year end 2022 and could be 100% debt free by as early as Q3 2023.

Market cap to free cash flow ratio of 0.35. With our current estimates, we

believe the company to be generating over $32.7M free cash flow on market

capitalization of $93M.

Based on our DCF model we have increased our target price to 13.12 CAD /

9.41 EUR and are maintaining our BUY rating.

