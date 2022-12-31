Original-Research: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Oxbow facilities

We had the chance to visit the newly acquired Oxbow Asset in September

2021. The site visit included a complete tour and presentation of new

management as well as a trip to production assets, pads, facilities and an

introduction to many employees and contractual companies. The assets

visited were located in a fairly concentrated area around the small town of

Carlyle. We also engaged with the local community to understand their

perception of the company and their arrival in their community.

We were impressed with the quality of the assets acquired. The

infrastructure is in pristine condition which held true for every single

site we visited. We previously described the assets as: The infrastructure

that will be acquired by Saturn has a strong history of upkeep and

maintenance by the previous owner and does not require any major upgrades

or refurbishments. We can now confirm that this is not only correct but the

quality of the assets and especially maintenance exceeded our expectations.

The news of the acquisition was well received in the region. This asset was

not considered core by the previous owners and, even if they had maintained

all equipment, facilities, and infrastructure in the best condition, they

had not injected additional development capital for a long time. Therefore,

the new blood injected into the region by Saturn Oil & Gas was much

welcomed and the comments we heard were only positive. The local community

has a strong agricultural as well as oil and gas background and both

sectors usually fit easily with one another to form coherent economic

development. The steady income for farmers of the lease of a small part of

their land to oil companies complements their volatile revenues from their

main activity.

The community seems to be looking forward to more capital spending in their

region and the employees that are now under new management seemed to have

very precise and efficient strategies to maximize the potential of this

asset.

As core values of investors are more and more driven by sustainability, we

were very pleased to assess in person the support of the local community

towards Saturn Oil & Gas-from employees and various stakeholders to

community members. They seem to desire far more development and capital

injection in their area and are ready to take active steps in this

direction.

One can expect that thousands of producing wells and additional assets

would require heavy manpower to maintain. However, nothing could be farther

from the truth. In total, Saturn Oil & Gas now has 45 field employees in

Saskatchewan that report to two superintendents and one operations manager

who reports directly to the CEO. As most of the wells are connected to a

pipeline system, the assets are also very low maintenance. As a result, the

company is able to maintain a lean management structure, increase cost

efficiency and run their operations better than before. The Oxbow asset

workers have been working on those fields for years, if not decades. They

are very well versed technically as well as on the specifics of these oil

fields. Therefore, they do not constitute a dilution in the company's

talent pool but rather an increase in their human capital.

The company is using Afti' Watchdog technology at many of their production

sites and have initiated a full rollout. This technology allows Saturn Oil

& Gas to monitor their wells 24/7 with a webcam live feed. During our site

visit, we had the chance to witness the details and result analyses and

reports that this product generates. We are convinced that this is a

revolutionary product and Saturn Oil & Gas, as early adopters of this

technology, will benefit greatly from it.

Firstly, it will be beneficial to limit environmental issues that could

arise at the wells by decreasing the time between a possible leak and human

intervention. Secondly, it allows the company to monitor their operations

with different electronic sensors at a completely new level. Thirdly, in

case of an incident, the well can be shut down remotely. This will further

increase the efficiency of their team given that most physical and visual

inspection will be able to be conducted remotely. This means that there is

less time spent driving to inspect operations sites, fewer emissions and

fewer accidents. This will further add to the lean structure and low

operation costs of the company.

At minimal cost, we believe that the company added a massive protection

layer onto their operations. Once again, Saturn Oil & Gas has shown their

level of commitment to their assets and core sustainability values.

