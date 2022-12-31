Original-Research: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



02.02.22
Original-Research: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.



Unternehmen: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.


ISIN: CA80412L8832



Anlass der Studie: Research Report - Corporate site visit


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 12.17 CAD


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg



Oxbow facilities



We had the chance to visit the newly acquired Oxbow Asset in September


2021. The site visit included a complete tour and presentation of new


management as well as a trip to production assets, pads, facilities and an


introduction to many employees and contractual companies. The assets


visited were located in a fairly concentrated area around the small town of


Carlyle. We also engaged with the local community to understand their


perception of the company and their arrival in their community.



We were impressed with the quality of the assets acquired. The


infrastructure is in pristine condition which held true for every single


site we visited. We previously described the assets as: The infrastructure


that will be acquired by Saturn has a strong history of upkeep and


maintenance by the previous owner and does not require any major upgrades


or refurbishments. We can now confirm that this is not only correct but the


quality of the assets and especially maintenance exceeded our expectations.



The news of the acquisition was well received in the region. This asset was


not considered core by the previous owners and, even if they had maintained


all equipment, facilities, and infrastructure in the best condition, they


had not injected additional development capital for a long time. Therefore,


the new blood injected into the region by Saturn Oil & Gas was much


welcomed and the comments we heard were only positive. The local community


has a strong agricultural as well as oil and gas background and both


sectors usually fit easily with one another to form coherent economic


development. The steady income for farmers of the lease of a small part of


their land to oil companies complements their volatile revenues from their


main activity.



The community seems to be looking forward to more capital spending in their


region and the employees that are now under new management seemed to have


very precise and efficient strategies to maximize the potential of this


asset.



As core values of investors are more and more driven by sustainability, we


were very pleased to assess in person the support of the local community


towards Saturn Oil & Gas-from employees and various stakeholders to


community members. They seem to desire far more development and capital


injection in their area and are ready to take active steps in this


direction.



One can expect that thousands of producing wells and additional assets


would require heavy manpower to maintain. However, nothing could be farther


from the truth. In total, Saturn Oil & Gas now has 45 field employees in


Saskatchewan that report to two superintendents and one operations manager


who reports directly to the CEO. As most of the wells are connected to a


pipeline system, the assets are also very low maintenance. As a result, the


company is able to maintain a lean management structure, increase cost


efficiency and run their operations better than before. The Oxbow asset


workers have been working on those fields for years, if not decades. They


are very well versed technically as well as on the specifics of these oil


fields. Therefore, they do not constitute a dilution in the company's


talent pool but rather an increase in their human capital.



The company is using Afti' Watchdog technology at many of their production


sites and have initiated a full rollout. This technology allows Saturn Oil


& Gas to monitor their wells 24/7 with a webcam live feed. During our site


visit, we had the chance to witness the details and result analyses and


reports that this product generates. We are convinced that this is a


revolutionary product and Saturn Oil & Gas, as early adopters of this


technology, will benefit greatly from it.



Firstly, it will be beneficial to limit environmental issues that could


arise at the wells by decreasing the time between a possible leak and human


intervention. Secondly, it allows the company to monitor their operations


with different electronic sensors at a completely new level. Thirdly, in


case of an incident, the well can be shut down remotely. This will further


increase the efficiency of their team given that most physical and visual


inspection will be able to be conducted remotely. This means that there is


less time spent driving to inspect operations sites, fewer emissions and


fewer accidents. This will further add to the lean structure and low


operation costs of the company.



At minimal cost, we believe that the company added a massive protection


layer onto their operations. Once again, Saturn Oil & Gas has shown their


level of commitment to their assets and core sustainability values.



Bitte warten...