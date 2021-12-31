Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (von GBC AG): BUY




08.06.21
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.



Unternehmen: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.


ISIN: CA80412L1076



Anlass der Studie: Research Update


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 0,46 CAD


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2021


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg



Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. successfully closes the acquisition of the Oxbow


Assets



Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. announced that it has successfully closed the


previously announced transformational acquisition of the Oxbow assets in


Southeast Saskatchewan from Crescent Point Energy Corp. As discussed in our


recent Transaction Update (http://www.more-ir.de/d/22491.pdf) Saturn


acquired approximately 6,700 boe/d (~95% light oil and liquids) with over


450 net sections of land.



Total consideration for the Acquisition was $93 million. As previously


announced in the Company's press releases dated May 13, 2021, May 17, 2021,


May 28, 2021 and June 4, 2021, the Acquisition was funded through proceeds


from an $87.0 million senior secured term loan, as well as a brokered and


non brokered private placement which collectively raised total gross


proceeds of $32.8 million. The Senior secured term loan was subscripted by


a New York based Family Office.



'The closing of this transformational acquisition has truly elevated Saturn


to new heights and put our mark on the map for a very attractive purchase


price,' said John Jeffrey, CEO of Saturn. 'We have added high-quality,


light oil assets to our portfolio, which now features a robust long-term


inventory of future development drilling targets that are highly economic


at current commodity prices. The Saturn team is excited about the


opportunity to generate compelling returns for our shareholders, while


helping to meet the world's growing energy needs in an environmentally


responsible manner under Canada's stringent regulatory regime.'



Strategic Acquisition Highlights



The Acquisition enhances Saturn's financial and operational strength


through the addition of a high-quality and very low decline (12%) light oil


asset base that is projected to generate robust free cash flow at current


prices. Further, the Acquisition is aligned with the Company's strategy to


acquire and develop undervalued, low-risk opportunities that support the


building of a strong portfolio with strategic development upside. The Oxbow


Assets produce primarily from the Frobisher and Midale formations, feature


a sizeable inventory of targets for workover, development and optimization,


and are expected to generate $65-70 million in net operating income over


the next 12 months.



In addition to acquiring the assets for an attractive purchase price, the


Acquisition positions Saturn as one of the leading producers and land


holders in Southeast Saskatchewan, offering investors exposure to numerous


benefits, including:



- Production increase of more than 2,000% over current volumes, with over


1,300% PDP reserves growth compared to the Company's year end 2020


reserves.



- Land base increase of 775% with more than 180% growth in booked


drilling locations.



- Exposure to a conventional multi-zone asset base concentrated in the


Midale / Frobisher formations with a large, identified low-risk


drilling inventory of highly economic light oil plays, significant


workover opportunities, and competitive forecast returns.



- The potential to generate significant annual free cash flow through the


optimization and recompletion of more than 500 existing well bores over


the next three years with low capital expenditures. Saturn anticipates


directing approximately $5 million of annual workover capex to maintain


current production levels.



- Locked-in area economics with approximately 70% of forecast production


hedged over the next year, 60% for the second year and approximately


50% for years three and four with incremental volumes from growth


capital fully exposed to commodity prices.



- Expanded scale provides increased strategic optionality to adapt to


changing market conditions while financial capacity is improved due to


increased cash flow generation and low leverage as Saturn anticipates


being debt free in 24 months based on current strip pricing.



- A strong infrastructure position with multiple sales points and


capacity for future growth with 60 owned, operated and well-maintained


key production facilities with excess capacity.



- Strengthened environmental, social and governance ('ESG') performance,


supported by minimal freshwater usage due to no fracture stimulations


and future potential to initiate an enhanced oil recovery initiative


using only produced water. The Company's surface footprint will be


minimized due to pipeline-connected, multi-well pad development of the


Oxbow Assets, and liability clean up will be accelerated with the


support of over $10 million of federal Accelerated Site Closure Program


funding.



Financings



The $87.0 million senior secured term loan was subscripted by a New York


based Family Office.



Prudential Capital Energy Partners, L.P. agreeing to subordinate its


current loans, waiver certain prior loan defaults, extend out the maturity


of their existing revolving note facility and cancel 30,505,122 existing


share purchase warrants with an exercise price of $0.235 and an expiry of


Sept 14, 2022.



Prudential will be granted 43,800,000 million common share purchase


warrants at a $0.16 exercise price with expiry at the earlier of the


maturity date of the loan (November 2024) or 12 months after early


repayment of the loan facility.



Advisors



Alvarez & Marsal Canada Securities ULC ('A&M') acted as exclusive financial


advisor to Saturn with respect to the Senior Secured Term Loan and the


Acquisition, while Dentons Canada LLP acted as Saturn's legal counsel in


connection with the Acquisition, the Private Placements and the Senior


Secured Term Loan.



A&M is entitled to receive 3,000,000 compensation special warrants.



