Original-Research: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (von GBC AG): BUY

Original-Research: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.



Unternehmen: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.


ISIN: CA80412L1076



Anlass der Studie: Research Update


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 21.05.2021


Kursziel: 0.46 CAD


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2021


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg



Transformative transaction increasing oil production from 350 boe/d to over


7,200



Prime assets with proven low depletion rates. The company is cur-rently


completing the Oxbow assets acquisition, which is located in the Williston


Basin oil field. The company's new inventory will consist of low decline


oil wells with very low gas volumes (5%), thus providing them a stable


foundation to maintain and grow their operations.



Over 2,000% increase in daily boe production. The company pro-duced 375


boe/d before the transaction and will produce just over 7,500 boe/d once


the transaction is finalized. With the increased cash flow and reinvestment


in the field, we expect the company to be able to maintain post transaction


production levels for at least 24 to 36 months.



Lean and cost efficiency structure. The company will scale up their


operations by a significant magnitude to accommodate their increase in


production. Being a larger producer, the company will benefit from possible


economies of scale and we expect them to maximize the Ox-bow assets with


the same efficiency as their other assets.



Pipeline to international markets. In a time of struggling transportation


capacities in Canada, Saturn will acquire multiple pipelines and facili-


ties that will allow them easier access to the international market.



Significant reduction in debt leverage of the company. These assets will


generate a massive positive cashflow for the company, which will allow them


to maintain current oil production levels and initiate an ag-gressive debt


pay-back program.



From net loss to a 53.21% positive Margin. Following the completion of the


transaction, we forecast that the company will achieve revenues of over


$146M CAD in 2021 with an EBIT margin of 53.21%.



Hedging to secure the future. The company have entered into hedg-ing


agreements of up to 85% of their declining production acquired with the


Oxbow assets, thus securing debt repayment for the next 3 years.



Asset's integration. We expect the company to add key members to their


executives and board of directors. This will strengthen their gov-ernance


and ensure a smooth transition from a junior oil company with $7,549M CAD


revenues in 2020 to a major player in SE Saskatchewan with over $146,580M


CAD in revenues in 2021e.



Based on our DCF model we have determine a price target of 0.46 CAD per


share



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/22491.pdf



Date (time) of completion of English version: 21/05/2021 (03:25 pm)


Date (time) of first distribution of English version: 21/05/2021 (04:15 pm)


Target price valid until: max. 31/12/2021



