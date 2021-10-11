Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (von GBC AG):




12.10.21 14:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.



Unternehmen: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.


ISIN: CA80412L1076



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg



Upcoming Investor Event:


Saturn Oil & Gas to present at digital International Investment Forum (IIF)



On October 14, the IIF International Investment Forum will take place. At


this forum, Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. will also present its business model and


current business development.



Presentation slot:



Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.


11.15 am EDT*


05.15 pm CEST*


11.15 pm HKT*



Speaker: John Jeffrey, CEO



The International Investment Forum (IIF) is a live, digital-only event that


provides access to publicly traded companies from the small- and mid-cap


segments around the world. Speakers on October 14, 2021 will be board


members of publicly traded companies from the technology, commodities,


security, medical, logistics and aerospace sectors.



The program with schedule can be found at the following link:



https://ii-forum.com/timetable-all-events/



Registrations for this event and Saturn Oil & Gas presentation are


available at the following link:



https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/7316337038856/


WN__AF905tXQDusVrXET1t4pg



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/22970.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Date (time) of completion of English version: 11/10/2021 (11:00 am)


Date (time) of first distribution of English version: 12/10/2021 (02:00 pm)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



