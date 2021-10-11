Original-Research: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (von GBC AG):
Upcoming Investor Event:
Saturn Oil & Gas to present at digital International Investment Forum (IIF)
On October 14, the IIF International Investment Forum will take place. At
this forum, Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. will also present its business model and
current business development.
Presentation slot:
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.
11.15 am EDT*
05.15 pm CEST*
11.15 pm HKT*
Speaker: John Jeffrey, CEO
The International Investment Forum (IIF) is a live, digital-only event that
provides access to publicly traded companies from the small- and mid-cap
segments around the world. Speakers on October 14, 2021 will be board
members of publicly traded companies from the technology, commodities,
security, medical, logistics and aerospace sectors.
The program with schedule can be found at the following link:
https://ii-forum.com/timetable-all-events/
Registrations for this event and Saturn Oil & Gas presentation are
available at the following link:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/7316337038856/
WN__AF905tXQDusVrXET1t4pg
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/22970.pdf
Kontakt für Rückfragen
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
Date (time) of completion of English version: 11/10/2021 (11:00 am)
Date (time) of first distribution of English version: 12/10/2021 (02:00 pm)
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,142 €
|0,143 €
|-0,001 €
|-0,70%
|12.10./15:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA80412L1076
|A2DJV8
|0,15 €
|0,052 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,142 €
|-0,70%
|15:52
|München
|0,1485 €
|+4,58%
|10:07
|Frankfurt
|0,1445 €
|+0,35%
|15:22
|Stuttgart
|0,142 €
|-1,39%
|15:35
|Düsseldorf
|0,1445 €
|-3,67%
|15:00
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,12751 $
|-6,85%
|04.10.21
|Berlin
|0,116 €
|-10,77%
|08:01
