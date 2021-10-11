^

Original-Research: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.





Unternehmen: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.

ISIN: CA80412L1076

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg

Upcoming Investor Event:

Saturn Oil & Gas to present at digital International Investment Forum (IIF)

On October 14, the IIF International Investment Forum will take place. At

this forum, Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. will also present its business model and

current business development.

Presentation slot:

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.

11.15 am EDT*

05.15 pm CEST*

11.15 pm HKT*

Speaker: John Jeffrey, CEO

The International Investment Forum (IIF) is a live, digital-only event that

provides access to publicly traded companies from the small- and mid-cap

segments around the world. Speakers on October 14, 2021 will be board

members of publicly traded companies from the technology, commodities,

security, medical, logistics and aerospace sectors.

The program with schedule can be found at the following link:

https://ii-forum.com/timetable-all-events/

Registrations for this event and Saturn Oil & Gas presentation are

available at the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/7316337038856/

WN__AF905tXQDusVrXET1t4pg

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/22970.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

Date (time) of completion of English version: 11/10/2021 (11:00 am)

Date (time) of first distribution of English version: 12/10/2021 (02:00 pm)

