Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (von GBC AG):




18.05.21 14:26
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.



Unternehmen: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.


ISIN: CA80412L1076



Anlass der Studie: Transaction Update


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg



'Oxbow acquisition is transformative and will transform Saturn Oil & Gas


into a leading producer and land holder throughout Saskatchewan'



Saturn Oil & Gas acquires the Oxbow asset



Saturn Oil & Gas has entered into an agreement to purchase the Oxbow assets


for approximately 93M CAD. The Oxbow's assets are located in Southeast


Saskatchewan and consist of 450 sections of land which produce


approximately 6700 boe/d. The Oxbow property is a mature asset that has


extensive infrastructure and facilities with direct pipeline connections to


the global sales network. Through the transition Saturn will also be hiring


all the employees who are currently working on the properties, thus


ensuring a smooth transition in daily production and operations. Saturn Oil


& Gas, after the closing of the transaction, will become a major player in


the southeast Saskatchewan oilfield, comparable in size to Headwater


Exploration, Yangarra Resources and Topaz Energy. More importantly Saturn


Oil & Gas estimated 2021 production will consist of 95% liquid oil and only


5% gas.



The 5 main highlights of the transaction include:



1. Over 2,000% increase in daily boe production.



2. Lean and cost efficiency structure.



3. Prime assets with proven low depletion rates.



4. Pipeline to international markets.



5. Significant reduction in debt leverage of the company.



These assets in our opinion will also be generating a massive positive


cashflow, allowing for both the maintenance of the oil production at


current level and the initiation of an aggressive debt payback program.



Acquisition costs



The total acquisition costs are approximately 102M CAD composed of the


following elements: 93M CAD as purchase price and 9M CAD in additional


fees.



Financing



The financing of the transaction will be completed in 3 parts; previous


earned cash flow, debt and capital raised. The effective date of the


acquisition is April 1, 2021, meaning from this date forward all profits


made from the production of the acquired assets are transferred to Saturn


Oil & Gas. This amount is estimated at 14.7M CAD. The second part is a


senior debt of 82M CAD secured by Saturn Oil & Gas assets. This debt runs


at an interest rate of 11% + Prime adjusted quarterly for three (3) years,


therefore corresponding to a 12.50% annual interest rate. The third part of


the financing will be raised capital, which is currently underway. Saturn


Oil & Gas is intending to complete a private placement of 15M CAD, with a


second capital raise undertaken simultaneously with Echelon Wealth Partners


Inc. to complete a 6M CAD best effort private placement.



Hedging



One of the most important part of the financing in our opinion resides in


the hedging of up to 85% of the newly acquired production. This production


is expected to decline at a yearly rate of 12% meaning that year two, 74.8%


of the production should be hedged, year three 65.8% and the fourth year


57.9% respectively. These hedging estimates are based on a Capex budget of


$5 million per year.



Production



As seen in the previous table, we estimate the yearly production to decline


at an average of 12% rate. However, this table doesn't include the current


production and any capital deployment to increase oil production. This is


purely from the transaction. For the total expected production, please


refer to table 1.



The acquired assets allow the company to continuously have two options


available when increasing the oil production; recompletion of existing


wells and the drilling of new wells and inventory. Saturn will acquire 450


sections of land and increase their land base by 775%. Identified with the


newly acquired assets is over 444 drill targets (244 booked & 200


unbooked). At current oil prices the capital expenditure for these new


drills


will according to our estimates be paid off in as quick as 7 months and


generate over half a million CAD profit during their lifetime. As for


wells recompletion, they require very little capital expense and allows to


extract the full potential of wells prematurely shutin.



Transaction value benchmark



The price paid per boe produced per of Canadian oil & gas assets


acquisition has been decreasing in value continuously since Q1 2015, fallen


from a price of over $80,000 per boe to $20,000 boe in Q3 2020.



Saturn Oil & Gas is acquiring the Oxbow assets producing 6,700 boe/d for


$93M CAD which results in a price of $13,731 per boe/d. Based on historical


transaction data, as per the graphic above, this transaction would be on of


the cheapest EV/Production transaction for any acquisition over $20M CAD


within the last 5 years.



A launchpad for sustaining economic growth



This transaction is without saying, transformative for the company.


Acquiring assets more than ten (10) times their own size will spark a new


life for Saturn Oil & Gas. It can be legitimately considered as a


completely new company. As discussed by the company CEO, John Jeffrey, in


our interview (http://www.more-ir.de/d/22451.pdf), this transaction took


time and devotion from the entire team to materialize. The company was


working on this deal when oil prices were under $45 CAD during very


uncertain times.



The most impressive accomplishment of the company is to have secured the


acquisition of very profitable assets at a very favorable price and


concurrently being able to hedge up to 85% of the new production which


allows them to repay the financing debt within 2 years. This is the key to


unlock a new growth phase for the company, as it allows the company to


focus exclusively on their core values while maximizing oil production and


lowering costs. This transformative transaction will change the face of the


company and allow Saturn to overcome a lot of the hardships Canadian oil


companies have faced in the past, thus transitioning to a new and improved


company.



With the same management staff with a proven record of being one of the


best operators in the region, we believe that this transaction unlocks a


completely new era in the history of the company. This transaction, in our


opinion, is the launchpad of sustainable and economic growth.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/22475.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) of completion of English version: 18/05/2021 (12:30 pm)


Date (time) of first distribution of English version: 18/05/2021 (02:00 pm)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Übernahme von Crypto Broker perfekt
Neuer 496% Crypto Brokerage Hot Stock nach 20.686% mit Voyager Digital ($VYGR)

Helix Applications Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,105 € 0,109 € -0,004 € -3,67% 18.05./15:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA80412L1076 A2DJV8 0,11 € 0,048 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,102 € 15:52
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,1378 $ +3,22%  15:34
Frankfurt 0,1085 € +0,46%  15:23
München 0,081 € 0,00%  12.05.21
Stuttgart 0,105 € -3,67%  09:08
Berlin 0,10 € -6,10%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
5,73 Mrd. $ Gold entdeckt - Börsenstar steigt ein. 481% Gold Hot Stock nahe 5,3 Mrd. $ Gold-Lagerstätte von Wesdome ($WDO.V)

Metallica Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
75 SATURN OIL+GAS Thread 17.05.21
24 Saturn Minerals Thread 16.01.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...