^

Original-Research: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.





Unternehmen: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.

ISIN: CA80412L1076

Anlass der Studie: Transaction Update

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg

'Oxbow acquisition is transformative and will transform Saturn Oil & Gas

into a leading producer and land holder throughout Saskatchewan'

Saturn Oil & Gas acquires the Oxbow asset

Saturn Oil & Gas has entered into an agreement to purchase the Oxbow assets

for approximately 93M CAD. The Oxbow's assets are located in Southeast

Saskatchewan and consist of 450 sections of land which produce

approximately 6700 boe/d. The Oxbow property is a mature asset that has

extensive infrastructure and facilities with direct pipeline connections to

the global sales network. Through the transition Saturn will also be hiring

all the employees who are currently working on the properties, thus

ensuring a smooth transition in daily production and operations. Saturn Oil

& Gas, after the closing of the transaction, will become a major player in

the southeast Saskatchewan oilfield, comparable in size to Headwater

Exploration, Yangarra Resources and Topaz Energy. More importantly Saturn

Oil & Gas estimated 2021 production will consist of 95% liquid oil and only

5% gas.

The 5 main highlights of the transaction include:

1. Over 2,000% increase in daily boe production.

2. Lean and cost efficiency structure.

3. Prime assets with proven low depletion rates.

4. Pipeline to international markets.

5. Significant reduction in debt leverage of the company.

These assets in our opinion will also be generating a massive positive

cashflow, allowing for both the maintenance of the oil production at

current level and the initiation of an aggressive debt payback program.

Acquisition costs

The total acquisition costs are approximately 102M CAD composed of the

following elements: 93M CAD as purchase price and 9M CAD in additional

fees.

Financing

The financing of the transaction will be completed in 3 parts; previous

earned cash flow, debt and capital raised. The effective date of the

acquisition is April 1, 2021, meaning from this date forward all profits

made from the production of the acquired assets are transferred to Saturn

Oil & Gas. This amount is estimated at 14.7M CAD. The second part is a

senior debt of 82M CAD secured by Saturn Oil & Gas assets. This debt runs

at an interest rate of 11% + Prime adjusted quarterly for three (3) years,

therefore corresponding to a 12.50% annual interest rate. The third part of

the financing will be raised capital, which is currently underway. Saturn

Oil & Gas is intending to complete a private placement of 15M CAD, with a

second capital raise undertaken simultaneously with Echelon Wealth Partners

Inc. to complete a 6M CAD best effort private placement.

Hedging

One of the most important part of the financing in our opinion resides in

the hedging of up to 85% of the newly acquired production. This production

is expected to decline at a yearly rate of 12% meaning that year two, 74.8%

of the production should be hedged, year three 65.8% and the fourth year

57.9% respectively. These hedging estimates are based on a Capex budget of

$5 million per year.

Production

As seen in the previous table, we estimate the yearly production to decline

at an average of 12% rate. However, this table doesn't include the current

production and any capital deployment to increase oil production. This is

purely from the transaction. For the total expected production, please

refer to table 1.

The acquired assets allow the company to continuously have two options

available when increasing the oil production; recompletion of existing

wells and the drilling of new wells and inventory. Saturn will acquire 450

sections of land and increase their land base by 775%. Identified with the

newly acquired assets is over 444 drill targets (244 booked & 200

unbooked). At current oil prices the capital expenditure for these new

drills

will according to our estimates be paid off in as quick as 7 months and

generate over half a million CAD profit during their lifetime. As for

wells recompletion, they require very little capital expense and allows to

extract the full potential of wells prematurely shutin.

Transaction value benchmark

The price paid per boe produced per of Canadian oil & gas assets

acquisition has been decreasing in value continuously since Q1 2015, fallen

from a price of over $80,000 per boe to $20,000 boe in Q3 2020.

Saturn Oil & Gas is acquiring the Oxbow assets producing 6,700 boe/d for

$93M CAD which results in a price of $13,731 per boe/d. Based on historical

transaction data, as per the graphic above, this transaction would be on of

the cheapest EV/Production transaction for any acquisition over $20M CAD

within the last 5 years.

A launchpad for sustaining economic growth

This transaction is without saying, transformative for the company.

Acquiring assets more than ten (10) times their own size will spark a new

life for Saturn Oil & Gas. It can be legitimately considered as a

completely new company. As discussed by the company CEO, John Jeffrey, in

our interview (http://www.more-ir.de/d/22451.pdf), this transaction took

time and devotion from the entire team to materialize. The company was

working on this deal when oil prices were under $45 CAD during very

uncertain times.

The most impressive accomplishment of the company is to have secured the

acquisition of very profitable assets at a very favorable price and

concurrently being able to hedge up to 85% of the new production which

allows them to repay the financing debt within 2 years. This is the key to

unlock a new growth phase for the company, as it allows the company to

focus exclusively on their core values while maximizing oil production and

lowering costs. This transformative transaction will change the face of the

company and allow Saturn to overcome a lot of the hardships Canadian oil

companies have faced in the past, thus transitioning to a new and improved

company.

With the same management staff with a proven record of being one of the

best operators in the region, we believe that this transaction unlocks a

completely new era in the history of the company. This transaction, in our

opinion, is the launchpad of sustainable and economic growth.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/22475.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

+++++++++++++++

Date (time) of completion of English version: 18/05/2021 (12:30 pm)

Date (time) of first distribution of English version: 18/05/2021 (02:00 pm)

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°