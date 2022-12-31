Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: SYZYGY AG (von GBC AG): BUY




09.11.21 12:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: SYZYGY AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu SYZYGY AG



Unternehmen: SYZYGY AG


ISIN: DE0005104806



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 10.20 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann



9 months 2021: Turnaround successful; revenue and earnings development 'in


line'; forecasts, estimates and target price confirmed



Based on the first nine months of 2021, Syzygy AG's sales revenues of EUR


44.66 million (previous year: EUR 40.69 million) were 9.8 % above the


previous year's level and thus in line with our expectations.

Although the


gap in turnover caused by the Corona pandemic in the previous business year


could not yet be completely closed, a new nine-month record was achieved at


the EBIT level. In the previous business years, only the German companies


had made a positive contribution to the result. After completion of the


restructuring measures and the associated implementation of cost savings at


the foreign companies, a positive contribution to earnings was also


generated here for the first time in two years.



The fact that a new record was achieved with a Group EBIT of EUR 4.62


million (previous year: EUR 2.61 million) is also due to the cost savings


implemented in the context of the Corona pandemic. As a result, sales and


marketing costs as well as administrative costs, for example, are


significantly below the pre-Corona level. Although it can be assumed that


marketing costs will rise again in the future, Syzygy AG has a sustainably


leaner cost structure overall.



Syzygy's management has confirmed its guidance with the publication of the


nine-month report. The outlook remains unchanged for sales growth of around


10.0% and an EBIT margin of around 10.0%. Both geographic segments are


expected to contribute equally to this. In view of the figures achieved in


the first nine months of 2021, namely revenue growth of 9.8 % and an EBIT


margin of 10.3 %, the company guidance is a very realistic scenario.



The foreign companies are likely to show higher growth dynamics, also on a


full-year basis. In the last research study, we had already anticipated


that the growth momentum of sales generated abroad would flatten out


somewhat after an unusually strong performance in the first two quarters.


This has occurred as expected, but we continue to assume that the budget


increases from existing customers as well as the new customers acquired


provide a good basis for a sustainable increase in turnover.



Parallel to this, the more stable business in Germany should benefit from


an expansion of the business with existing clients as well as from the new


clients already acquired. Worth mentioning here is the expansion of the


mandate with Mazda Motors Germany, for which Syzygy is developing and


implementing the communication strategy. New clients such as the Erwin


Hymer Group, the Frankfurt Book Fair and Miles & More support the


assumption of expected sales growth. For Miles & More, Syzygy AG is


responsible for digital brand management, the further development of the


Miles & More platform and shop management. In addition, the company is


likely to benefit from the increasing digitisation needs of clients in the


area of business consultancy. With the combination of consulting and


technical implementation expertise, the company should be able to win new


customers in this area as well.



Based on the reported revenue and earnings development as well as the


confirmed corporate guidance, we also confirm our previous forecasts. For


2021, we continue to expect revenue growth of 10.0% and an EBIT margin of


10.3%. These are exactly the values that were already achieved after nine


months. For the coming financial years, we assume that the growth dynamic


will remain unchanged and, conservatively, we initially expect only slight


improvements in the EBIT margin. We have made slight forecast adjustments


at the level of the after-tax result. For 2021, we now assume a tax rate of


25.0% (previously: 28.3%), after no deferred taxes were recognised for the


foreign companies in 2020. For 2022 and 2023, however, we increase this to


30.0% (previously: 28.3%).



The changes in the tax rate and thus the slight change in the after-tax


forecasts have only a minor impact on the DCF model. Therefore, we confirm


our price target of EUR 10.20 and, at a current price of EUR 6.12, continue


to assign a BUY rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/23053.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstrasse 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) completion german version: 05.11.21 (1:54 pm)


Date (time) first transmission german version: 08.11.21 (9:30 am)


Date (time) completion english version: 09.11.21 (10:29 pm)


Date (time) first transmission english version: 09.11.21 (12:00 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock 2022: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Nach 856% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.464% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Syzygy


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,90 € 5,74 € 0,16 € +2,79% 09.11./13:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005104806 510480 7,74 € 4,90 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,76 € -0,69%  13:31
Xetra 5,90 € +2,79%  13:38
Frankfurt 5,78 € +1,40%  13:38
Stuttgart 5,82 € +1,04%  14:45
Hamburg 5,86 € +1,03%  08:09
Berlin 5,76 € +0,35%  08:00
Düsseldorf 5,74 € 0,00%  14:01
München 5,70 € -0,35%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock startet Exploration - Massives Kaufsignal. 255% Lithium Aktientip nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4 Syzygy AG erwirbt Unique Dig. 08.11.21
7 Suche soliden 24.04.21
2723 Syzygy : auch so ein lecker C. 05.03.20
4 Löschung 15.10.12
  Syzygy - 200-Tage-Linie 23.06.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...