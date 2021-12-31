Original-Research: SYZYGY AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: SYZYGY AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu SYZYGY AG



Unternehmen: SYZYGY AG


ISIN: DE0005104806



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 9.60 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2021


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann



Visible revenue growth of foreign subsidiaries; German SYZYGY companies


with positive trend; new record Q1 EBIT achieved; forecasts and price


target of EUR9.60 confirmed; Rating: BUY



In the first quarter of 2021, SYZYGY AG generated moderate revenue growth


of 0.9% with total revenue of EUR15.06 million (previous year: EUR14.93


million). Although the company still has a low growth dynamic, there is a


clear trend reversal after the previous periods were characterised by


declining turnover.

This trend reversal is particularly a result of the


strong growth in revenues of their international subsidiaries. In Great


Britain and the USA, an increase in turnover of 34.4% was achieved by


expanding business with existing customers, which can be seen as a clear


sign of a sustainable trend reversal. This contrasts with a slight decline


in domestic sales of -2.9%. After SYZYGY AG's being characterised by strong


revenue declines in Germany from the second quarter of 2020 onwards, a


catch-up trend is visible here. In the last three quarters of 2020, the


average decline in revenue was -8.5% and, thus, a weakening of this trend


can be seen in the first quarter of 2021.



The slight increase in turnover of 0.9 % contrasts with a significant


improvement in EBIT of 42.8 % to EUR 1.57 million (previous year: EUR 1.10


million), so that the EBIT margin rose significantly to 10.4 % (previous


year: 7.4 %). In a Q1 comparison, the EBIT level reached marks a new


record.



With the publication of the Q1 figures for 2021, SYZYGY management has


confirmed the guidance published in their 2020 annual report. Thus, for the


current financial year 2021, an increase in revenue of around 10% and an


EBIT margin in the high single-digit percentage range are still expected.


The Q1 figures provide a good basis for both the revenue guidance and the


achievement of the EBIT forecast. Even though only a moderate increase in


turnover was achieved, it is important to bear in mind that in the previous


year, the second and third quarters in particular were affected by the


restrictions in connection with the corona pandemic, so that a significant


increase in turnover can be expected in these quarters.



The company can currently see that the pandemic-related restraint seems to


have been overcome and is observing an increase in customer enquiries. In


addition, the turnaround achieved by the international companies should


continue on the basis of budget increases with existing clients as well as


an increase in new client business. As was observed in the first quarter,


the turnover dynamics of the German companies should be lower against this


background, but this is also due to the base effect of the higher revenue


level.



In terms of earnings, SYZYGY AG has already exceeded its target for the


full year 2021. For the remainder of the year, the forecast increases in


sales and the fact that marketing and sales costs are expected to remain


low (no more face-to-face events) should contribute to the disproportionate


EBIT development.



We confirm our forecasts for the current financial year and continue to


expect an increase in revenue of 10 % to EUR 61.07 million in 2021. We


maintain this dynamic in our forecasts for the coming financial years. Our


EBIT forecast of EUR 6.09 million, which is also unchanged, corresponds to


an expected EBIT margin of 10.0 % and should be easily achievable in view


of the Q1 value. We also assume further improvements in profitability for


the following years.



As our estimates remain unchanged, we confirm our price target of EUR 9.60


per share. At the current share price of EUR 6.10 we continue to give the


rating BUY.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/22442.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstrasse 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) completion german version: 06.05.21 (3:08 pm)


Date (time) first transmission german version: 07.05.21 (09:30 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



Bitte warten...