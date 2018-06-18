Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: SYGNIS AG (von GBC AG): BUY




18.06.18 10:02
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: SYGNIS AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu SYGNIS AG



Unternehmen: SYGNIS AG


ISIN: DE000A1RFM03



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 3.30 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: End FY 2019


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann



Strong sales growth and EBITDA break-even achieved in the last quarters,


continued dynamic (inorganic organic) growth expected, SYGNIS serves high-


growth future markets



In the past reporting periods, SYGNIS AG has achieved substantial progress.


The finally completed integration of the companies acquired in 2016 and


2017, Expedeon Ltd., C.B.S. Scientific and Innova Biosciences, is


particularly worthy of mention, as a result of which a significant


expansion of the product range was achieved, as well as a related


development of the distribution channels. During the course of product


expansion, SYGNIS AG, which originally specialised in the areas of DNA/RNA


sample enrichment and analysis, has succeeded in covering both of the


important sub-areas of Life Sciences (genomics and proteomics), as well as


supplementing the product range with the protein marking field. In


addition, the Company also covers the area of immunodiagnostics and should


be able to address the high-volume areas of laboratory diagnostics (point


of care) and clinical diagnostics (hospital).



Due to the inorganic and organic (introduction of new products, new OEM


deals etc.) growth, sales revenues climbed substantially in the FY 2017 to


EUR7.80 million (PY: EUR1.79 million), which meant that the company


fulfilled its own guidance (EUR7 - 8 million). The high sales dynamics also


continued in the first quarter of 2018, with sales growth to EUR2.31


million (Q1 2017: EUR1.37 million), so that a sustainable increase in the


sales level is evident from this.



The circumstance due to which SYGNIS AG achieved a positive EBITDA for the


first time of EUR0.05 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and in the


following first quarter of 2018 is particularly worthy of mention. With the


publication of the annual report for the 2016 financial year, the SYGNIS


management held out the prospect of exactly this scenario of a first-time


break-even in the fourth quarter of 2017. However, on a full-year basis for


2017, the EBITDA continued to be in the negative range, at EUR-2.46 million


(PY: EUR-3.21 million).



According to the company, with sales revenues in the amount of EUR13 - 14


million, in the current financial year 2018, the EBITDA break-even should


also be achieved on a full-year basis. In the company guidance, TGR


Biosciences, which was acquired in the second quarter of 2018, is also


included for the first time. The newly acquired company also has


considerable overlaps with the SYGNIS product world, with its protein


capturing products, and therefore goes hand-in-hand with high synergy


potential. TGR Biosciences reports annual sales revenues of EUR3.6 million


and operates clearly in break-even, with an EBITDA of EUR1.4 million. In


2018, TGR will be included in the SYGNIS Group for a total of eight months.



Analogously to the company forecast, we anticipate dynamic sales


development as well as sustainable achievement of break-even on an EBITDA


basis from the current financial year 2018. In addition to the broader


sales basis, the reduction of operating costs following the completed


integration of the acquired new companies is noteworthy. Based on this, the


substantially higher sales level, which we expect, should also lead to a


rising level of earnings.



Within the scope of our adapted DCF valuation model, we have calculated a


fair enterprise value in the amount of EUR171.30 million (previously:


EUR153.14 million). Broken down over the greater number of shares following


the capital increase carried out for the TGR acquisition, this results in a


unchanged target price of EUR3.30 (previously: EUR3.30). Based on the


current share price of EUR1.42, we are maintaining our BUY rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/16599.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (4,5a,6a,7,10,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Kobalt-Übernahme mit bis zu 2,31% Kobalt - Neuer 971% Kobalt Hot Stock 2018
Nach 1.770%, 15.400% und 39.400% nächster Deal von Börsenstar

Glacier Lake Resources Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,45 € 1,434 € 0,016 € +1,12% 18.06./12:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A1RFM03 A1RFM0 1,88 € 1,34 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,428 € +0,85%  11:29
Xetra 1,45 € +1,12%  10:42
Stuttgart 1,45 € +0,97%  09:15
Frankfurt 1,434 € -0,28%  09:15
Berlin 1,434 € -0,83%  08:20
Hamburg 1,404 € -1,40%  08:09
München 1,404 € -1,40%  08:18
Düsseldorf 1,412 € -1,67%  12:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Börsenstar steigt ein - Weitere Übernahmen voraus. Nächster 100 Bagger von Börsenstar nach 49.200% mit Aurora Cannabis

High Hampton Holdings Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4574 Vorstellung: Sygnis Pharma AG. 10:16
187 Sygnis geht voran ! 10.05.18
  Eigentlich wollte ich mir nur 07.10.17
2 Löschung 27.01.17
  Warteschleife 02.01.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...