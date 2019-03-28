Original-Research: SBF AG (von GBC AG): Managementinterview

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "SBF":

Original-Research: SBF AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu SBF AG

Unternehmen: SBF AG

ISIN: DE000A2AAE22

Anlass der Studie: Managementinterview

Empfehlung: Managementinterview

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Marcel Goldmann

12/03/2019 - GBC management interview with Rudolf Witt, Speaker of the

Board of SBF AG

'We see ourselves at the beginning of an extremely positive development'

SBF AG and its holdings operate in the mobility sector, in particular the

rolling stock industry.



SBF AG acts as the managing holding company. Its

operational business activities are carried out by the subsidiary SBF

Spezialleuchten GmbH, which also represents the core holding of the holding

company. SBF Spezialleuchten GmbH is a leading European system vendor for

ceiling, lighting and ventilation systems for rolling stock. The company

has become a specialist in LED systems for the interior and exterior of

rail vehicles of all types.

After SBF AG recently announced its provisional results for financial year

2018 and an outlook for the current financial year, we took the opportunity

to carry out a management interview with Mr Rudolf Witt, the Speaker of the

Board of SBF AG, with a particular focus on current developments in the

rail industry and the current financial year 2019.

GBC: Mr Witt, the global rail technology market is regarded as a

sustainable growth sector. What developments or trends are you observing

within this segment and what market developments do you expect in the

coming years?

Mr Witt: It is right to call the global market for rail technology a

sustainable growth sector that is independent of economic cycles. The ever-

increasing global population and the simultaneous discussion about the

environment and the negative effects of automobile traffic necessitate

further investment in the railways. In the future, most people will use

railways to get around. Thus, we also expect significant growth of the

global rail technology market in future.

GBC: Deutsche Bahn is currently dealing with several problems, such as

frequent train cancellations, a lack of replacement trains and an outdated

rail network, which often lead to travel delays. In order to tackle this

crisis, Deutsche Bahn is looking to invest heavily, primarily in trains,

staff and the rail network. How can your company benefit from this

investment policy of Deutsche Bahn AG?

Mr Witt: Especially in the recent past, there have been clear signals from

the German Federal Government, as the owner of Deutsche Bahn AG, promoting

the improvement of DB's negative performance as quickly as possible. Since

Deutsche Bahn has regularly failed to meet its targets, the Federal

Ministry of Transport is increasing the pressure and making

disproportionately high investment funds available. It can be assumed that

our strong clients will benefit from this and so will our company.

GBC: According to media reports, extensive major railway projects in the

United Kingdom with budgets of several billion pounds are currently being

planned, and some have even been ordered already. These include, among

other things, massive investments in new trains. Are you at SBF also

focusing your business activities on this region?

Mr Witt: England in particular is a very attractive market for us,

especially since there is a very high investment backlog there. For this

reason, the English government has adopted an extensive, billion-pound

program to modernise the entire rail network. The plans provide for

investments of over £200 billion within the next ten years. As our major

clients have also secured attractive orders in the first tenders, we have

already been approached as a potential supplier, which is certainly a

positive for us. One uncertain factor at the present time is the unclear

issue of Brexit, which automatically brings about investment uncertainty.

If the general conditions are right, however, we would not rule out a

production site in England.

GBC: The corporate strategy of SBF AG in the past three years was very

strongly focused on the consolidation of the company. This phase has now

been successfully completed. What strategic approach will your company be

taking from now on?

Mr Witt: Thanks to very hard and ultimately successful work, the last three

years have made SBF the preferred Tier-one supplier of all major rolling

stock manufacturers. Thanks to our outstanding performance, we will expand

our position further and be more proactive in shaping the future of the

company, but will still proceed with restraint. Due to the support of

important players invested in SBF, we have a very good opportunity to

achieve the desired growth.

GBC: In order to tap into additional growth potential, you are also looking

to make strategic acquisitions. What type of takeover candidates are you

focusing on and is such an acquisition planned in the near future?

Mr Witt: You are right that our company, having completed the consolidation

phase, is now starting a phase of healthy growth. We are looking in two

strategic directions here: on the one hand, growth under our own steam

through large-scale investments in vertical integration to stabilise and

build on our already strong competitive position. On the other hand, we are

on the lookout for attractive acquisition opportunities, provided that

these are within the rolling stock market and bring the corresponding

synergy effects with them. These extensive growth investments are scheduled

to be implemented this year and the following year.

GBC: What is your outlook for 2019? What can we expect from SBF AG in the

current financial year?

Mr Witt: 2019 will be an exciting year for us. We expect more incoming

orders, which is also to be expected based on corresponding enquiries from

our clients. It must therefore also be assumed that we are sure to exceed

the previous year's turnover and can continue to expect increasing revenue

and earnings figures. The optimal incorporation of the investments I

mentioned earlier is a particularly important strategic step, which will

drive our company forward in all sorts of ways.

GBC: Where do you see the SBF Group in three to five years?

Mr Witt: The SBF Group has great potential which until now has not yet been

fully unlocked. I want to stress that we can still see huge opportunities

in the future, as the prevailing general conditions we have now put in

place are optimal. We see ourselves at the beginning of a still extremely

positive development thanks to our particularly positive starting position

as a result of our structured company setup and the market in which we

operate, which continues to show sustainably strong growth in the long

term, independently of economic cycles. I think it is quite possible that

in a few years, our company will be far bigger and more profitable than it

is today and we will be a highly visible and highly efficient player on the

rolling stock market.

GBC: Mr Witt, thank you for talking with us.

GBC summary: In the past, the SBF Group has put itself in a good position

on the market to benefit from increased investments in the railway sector

worldwide. The company is now in sustainable growth mode and is expected to

be able to make the most of its good client access and high product

performance and quality in particular.

