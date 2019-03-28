Original-Research: SBF AG (von GBC AG): Managementinterview

Erweiterte Funktionen

28.03.19 10:31
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: SBF AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu SBF AG



Unternehmen: SBF AG


ISIN: DE000A2AAE22



Anlass der Studie: Managementinterview


Empfehlung: Managementinterview


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann



12/03/2019 - GBC management interview with Rudolf Witt, Speaker of the


Board of SBF AG



'We see ourselves at the beginning of an extremely positive development'



SBF AG and its holdings operate in the mobility sector, in particular the


rolling stock industry.

SBF AG acts as the managing holding company. Its


operational business activities are carried out by the subsidiary SBF


Spezialleuchten GmbH, which also represents the core holding of the holding


company. SBF Spezialleuchten GmbH is a leading European system vendor for


ceiling, lighting and ventilation systems for rolling stock. The company


has become a specialist in LED systems for the interior and exterior of


rail vehicles of all types.



After SBF AG recently announced its provisional results for financial year


2018 and an outlook for the current financial year, we took the opportunity


to carry out a management interview with Mr Rudolf Witt, the Speaker of the


Board of SBF AG, with a particular focus on current developments in the


rail industry and the current financial year 2019.



GBC: Mr Witt, the global rail technology market is regarded as a


sustainable growth sector. What developments or trends are you observing


within this segment and what market developments do you expect in the


coming years?



Mr Witt: It is right to call the global market for rail technology a


sustainable growth sector that is independent of economic cycles. The ever-


increasing global population and the simultaneous discussion about the


environment and the negative effects of automobile traffic necessitate


further investment in the railways. In the future, most people will use


railways to get around. Thus, we also expect significant growth of the


global rail technology market in future.



GBC: Deutsche Bahn is currently dealing with several problems, such as


frequent train cancellations, a lack of replacement trains and an outdated


rail network, which often lead to travel delays. In order to tackle this


crisis, Deutsche Bahn is looking to invest heavily, primarily in trains,


staff and the rail network. How can your company benefit from this


investment policy of Deutsche Bahn AG?



Mr Witt: Especially in the recent past, there have been clear signals from


the German Federal Government, as the owner of Deutsche Bahn AG, promoting


the improvement of DB's negative performance as quickly as possible. Since


Deutsche Bahn has regularly failed to meet its targets, the Federal


Ministry of Transport is increasing the pressure and making


disproportionately high investment funds available. It can be assumed that


our strong clients will benefit from this and so will our company.



GBC: According to media reports, extensive major railway projects in the


United Kingdom with budgets of several billion pounds are currently being


planned, and some have even been ordered already. These include, among


other things, massive investments in new trains. Are you at SBF also


focusing your business activities on this region?



Mr Witt: England in particular is a very attractive market for us,


especially since there is a very high investment backlog there. For this


reason, the English government has adopted an extensive, billion-pound


program to modernise the entire rail network. The plans provide for


investments of over £200 billion within the next ten years. As our major


clients have also secured attractive orders in the first tenders, we have


already been approached as a potential supplier, which is certainly a


positive for us. One uncertain factor at the present time is the unclear


issue of Brexit, which automatically brings about investment uncertainty.


If the general conditions are right, however, we would not rule out a


production site in England.



GBC: The corporate strategy of SBF AG in the past three years was very


strongly focused on the consolidation of the company. This phase has now


been successfully completed. What strategic approach will your company be


taking from now on?



Mr Witt: Thanks to very hard and ultimately successful work, the last three


years have made SBF the preferred Tier-one supplier of all major rolling


stock manufacturers. Thanks to our outstanding performance, we will expand


our position further and be more proactive in shaping the future of the


company, but will still proceed with restraint. Due to the support of


important players invested in SBF, we have a very good opportunity to


achieve the desired growth.



GBC: In order to tap into additional growth potential, you are also looking


to make strategic acquisitions. What type of takeover candidates are you


focusing on and is such an acquisition planned in the near future?



Mr Witt: You are right that our company, having completed the consolidation


phase, is now starting a phase of healthy growth. We are looking in two


strategic directions here: on the one hand, growth under our own steam


through large-scale investments in vertical integration to stabilise and


build on our already strong competitive position. On the other hand, we are


on the lookout for attractive acquisition opportunities, provided that


these are within the rolling stock market and bring the corresponding


synergy effects with them. These extensive growth investments are scheduled


to be implemented this year and the following year.



GBC: What is your outlook for 2019? What can we expect from SBF AG in the


current financial year?



Mr Witt: 2019 will be an exciting year for us. We expect more incoming


orders, which is also to be expected based on corresponding enquiries from


our clients. It must therefore also be assumed that we are sure to exceed


the previous year's turnover and can continue to expect increasing revenue


and earnings figures. The optimal incorporation of the investments I


mentioned earlier is a particularly important strategic step, which will


drive our company forward in all sorts of ways.



GBC: Where do you see the SBF Group in three to five years?



Mr Witt: The SBF Group has great potential which until now has not yet been


fully unlocked. I want to stress that we can still see huge opportunities


in the future, as the prevailing general conditions we have now put in


place are optimal. We see ourselves at the beginning of a still extremely


positive development thanks to our particularly positive starting position


as a result of our structured company setup and the market in which we


operate, which continues to show sustainably strong growth in the long


term, independently of economic cycles. I think it is quite possible that


in a few years, our company will be far bigger and more profitable than it


is today and we will be a highly visible and highly efficient player on the


rolling stock market.



GBC: Mr Witt, thank you for talking with us.



GBC summary: In the past, the SBF Group has put itself in a good position


on the market to benefit from increased investments in the railway sector


worldwide. The company is now in sustainable growth mode and is expected to


be able to make the most of its good client access and high product


performance and quality in particular.



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Bitte warten...