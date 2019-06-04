Original-Research: SBF AG (von GBC AG): Buy

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "SBF":

Original-Research: SBF AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu SBF AG

Unternehmen: SBF AG

ISIN: DE000A2AAE22

Anlass der Studie: Research report (Anno)

Empfehlung: Buy

Kursziel: 3.85 EUR

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker

2018 financial year closed with a solid operating performance and further

cost structure improvement; Strong market positioning in the rail industry

growth sector and current record order backlog enabling long-term

profitable growth; Significant increase in profitability using economies of

scale as part of the growth path pursued; Target price: EUR 3.85

(previously: EUR 3.62); Rating: Buy

The SBF Group generated revenues of EUR 14.7 million in the 2018 financial

year, falling below the previous year's result of EUR 19.53 million due to

consolidation phases.



According to the company, the lowest revenue results

are expected to be achieved after this decline, and as such, the company

expects revenue and earnings figures to increase starting in the 2019

financial year. At the operational level, the company achieved an operating

result (EBIT) close to the previous year's level at EUR 1.58 million

(previous year: EUR 1.67 million) despite an expected decline in revenue.

Net profits also grew slightly to EUR 1.39 million in the 2018 financial

year due to an improved financial result (previous year: EUR 1.36 million).

In the course of publishing its consolidated financial statements (FY

2018), SBF announced that it had a high order backlog of around EUR 31

million (as at: March 2019) and other proposals were also pending. We

assume that these proposals are several times the size of the current order

backlog and thus open up further significant business potential. For the

current 2019 financial year, SBF AG expects its core holding SBF

Spezialleuchten GmbH to achieve a revenue of EUR 17 million and a profit

before tax (EBT) of EUR 2 million.

After the consolidation phase of the last few years, the company is now in

growth mode and is striving to expand its business model as a system

provider for the railway technology industry. This is reflected, for

example, in the high order backlog announced by the company and the planned

investment initiative. Expanding the range of products and services

offered, increasing vertical integration and increasing

internationalisation are key elements of SBF's growth-orientated corporate

strategy in pursuit of this objective.

As part of the adopted growth trajectory, the company should be able to

profit from the increased investments that are expected to be made in the

global railway technology sector. A study conducted by SCI Verkehr found

that the current market volume for the global railway technology market is

EUR 183 billion. Researchers expect an average future market growth of 2.8%

(CAGR) for this segment by 2022. The planned regional expansion into new

railway technology markets and the planned increase of vertical and

horizontal integration should also have a positive impact on future

business development.

On this basis, we expect a profitable growth phase to begin in the current

2019 financial year which, according to our calculations, should amount to

EUR 17.7 million, EUR 19.5 million and EUR 22.4 million in revenue for the

current 2019 financial year as well as 2020 and 2021 respectively. With

strong revenue growth expected and developing economies of scale, net

earnings should also rise significantly to EUR 1.43 million, EUR 1.6

million and EUR 2.13 million respectively.

Given the Group's strong market positioning and growth path, as well as the

increased investments that are expected to be made in the global railway

technology sector, we have evaluated SBF AG using our DCF model, leading us

to calculate a fair value of EUR 3.85 per share (previously: EUR 3.62 per

share). On the basis of the current share price level, we are expecting

high price potential and have again awarded the shares a 'Buy' rating.

Note: In addition to the 2018 figures, which were slightly better than

expected, we have increased our stock target price particularly based on

the roll-over effect from systematically including the next estimate period

in our valuation model.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/18233.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Jörg Grunwald

Vorstand

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,6a,7,11)

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm

Datum (Zeitpunkt)Fertigstellung: 04.06.19(09:24 Uhr)

Datum (Zeitpunkt) erste Weitergabe: 04.06.19(10:30 Uhr)

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

