Original-Research: SBF AG (von GBC AG): Buy




04.06.19 10:31
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: SBF AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu SBF AG



Unternehmen: SBF AG


ISIN: DE000A2AAE22



Anlass der Studie: Research report (Anno)


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 3.85 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



2018 financial year closed with a solid operating performance and further


cost structure improvement; Strong market positioning in the rail industry


growth sector and current record order backlog enabling long-term


profitable growth; Significant increase in profitability using economies of


scale as part of the growth path pursued; Target price: EUR 3.85


(previously: EUR 3.62); Rating: Buy



The SBF Group generated revenues of EUR 14.7 million in the 2018 financial


year, falling below the previous year's result of EUR 19.53 million due to


consolidation phases.

According to the company, the lowest revenue results


are expected to be achieved after this decline, and as such, the company


expects revenue and earnings figures to increase starting in the 2019


financial year. At the operational level, the company achieved an operating


result (EBIT) close to the previous year's level at EUR 1.58 million


(previous year: EUR 1.67 million) despite an expected decline in revenue.


Net profits also grew slightly to EUR 1.39 million in the 2018 financial


year due to an improved financial result (previous year: EUR 1.36 million).



In the course of publishing its consolidated financial statements (FY


2018), SBF announced that it had a high order backlog of around EUR 31


million (as at: March 2019) and other proposals were also pending. We


assume that these proposals are several times the size of the current order


backlog and thus open up further significant business potential. For the


current 2019 financial year, SBF AG expects its core holding SBF


Spezialleuchten GmbH to achieve a revenue of EUR 17 million and a profit


before tax (EBT) of EUR 2 million.



After the consolidation phase of the last few years, the company is now in


growth mode and is striving to expand its business model as a system


provider for the railway technology industry. This is reflected, for


example, in the high order backlog announced by the company and the planned


investment initiative. Expanding the range of products and services


offered, increasing vertical integration and increasing


internationalisation are key elements of SBF's growth-orientated corporate


strategy in pursuit of this objective.



As part of the adopted growth trajectory, the company should be able to


profit from the increased investments that are expected to be made in the


global railway technology sector. A study conducted by SCI Verkehr found


that the current market volume for the global railway technology market is


EUR 183 billion. Researchers expect an average future market growth of 2.8%


(CAGR) for this segment by 2022. The planned regional expansion into new


railway technology markets and the planned increase of vertical and


horizontal integration should also have a positive impact on future


business development.



On this basis, we expect a profitable growth phase to begin in the current


2019 financial year which, according to our calculations, should amount to


EUR 17.7 million, EUR 19.5 million and EUR 22.4 million in revenue for the


current 2019 financial year as well as 2020 and 2021 respectively. With


strong revenue growth expected and developing economies of scale, net


earnings should also rise significantly to EUR 1.43 million, EUR 1.6


million and EUR 2.13 million respectively.



Given the Group's strong market positioning and growth path, as well as the


increased investments that are expected to be made in the global railway


technology sector, we have evaluated SBF AG using our DCF model, leading us


to calculate a fair value of EUR 3.85 per share (previously: EUR 3.62 per


share). On the basis of the current share price level, we are expecting


high price potential and have again awarded the shares a 'Buy' rating.



Note: In addition to the 2018 figures, which were slightly better than


expected, we have increased our stock target price particularly based on


the roll-over effect from systematically including the next estimate period


in our valuation model.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/18233.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++


Datum (Zeitpunkt)Fertigstellung: 04.06.19(09:24 Uhr)


Datum (Zeitpunkt) erste Weitergabe: 04.06.19(10:30 Uhr)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






