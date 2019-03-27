Original-Research: SBF AG (von GBC AG): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen

Unternehmen: SBF AG


ISIN: DE000A2AAE22



Anlass der Studie: Research report (initial coverage)


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 3.62 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann



Technology and market leader in ceiling systems for rolling stock in the


rail industry growth sector; Strong growth momentum by widening the range


of products and services offered, entering new markets and increasing


vertical integration; Significant increase in profitability using economies


of scale as part of the growth path pursued; Target price: EUR 3.62;


Rating: Buy



Through its core holding SBF Spezialleuchten GmbH, SBF AG is a specialist


in ceiling systems for rolling stock, particularly in the European railway


technology sector.

The rail industry is generally considered a sustainable


growth area, and a study conducted by SCI Verkehr found that the current


market volume is EUR183 billion for the global railway technology market.


Researchers expect an average future market growth of 2.8% (CAGR) for this


segment by 2022.



SBF AG generated revenue in the amount of EUR19.53 million in financial


year 2017, which was below the previous year's result of EUR21.46 million.


This drop in revenue was the result of a limited amount of new contracts


being awarded and a subsequent decline in order volume. However, there was


a significant improvement in terms of earnings compared to the previous


year. For example, net earnings took a positive turn with EUR1.36 million


profit (previous year: EUR -0.04 million).



SBF AG expects earnings for its core holding SBF Spezialleuchten GmbH to be


at the same level in financial year 2018 as the previous year despite a


continued decline in revenue caused by a period of consolidation. On this


basis, we expect revenues in the amount of EUR14.5 million and a net profit


of EUR1.37 million at Group level (SBF AG) for financial year 2018.



Following the consolidation phase in the previous year, the company


established a good starting position for itself to return to the growth


path (strong market positioning, technology leader within the ceiling


systems sector, close client relationships, etc.). SBF AG has now embarked


on a profitable growth path and aims to achieve further expansion of its


business model as a systems provider for the railway technology industry.


Expanding the range of products and services offered and increasing


vertical integration and internationalisation are key elements of the


growth strategy in pursuit of this objective.



As part of the intended growth path, it should be possible for the company


to profit from the increased investments in particular, which are expected


to be made in the global railway technology sector. In addition, the


planned regional expansion into new railway technology markets should have


a positive impact on future business development, and the planned expansion


of vertical integration and potential orders resulting from it should also


prompt an increase in business volume.



On this basis, we expect a profitable growth phase to begin in financial


year 2019, which according to our calculations should amount to EUR17.7


million, EUR19.5 million and EUR22.4 million in revenue for financial years


2019, 2020 and 2021 respectively. With this expected strong revenue


momentum and developing economies of scale, the net earnings should also


rise significantly to EUR1.43 million, EUR1.6 million and EUR2.13 million


respectively.



Given the strong market positioning, the growth path the Group is on and


the increased investments that are expected to be made in the railway


technology sector globally, we have evaluated SBF AG using our DCF model,


leading us to calculate a fair value of EUR3.62 per share. On the basis of


the current share price level, we are expecting high price potential and


have awarded the shares a 'Buy' rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/17725.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de





Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm





Datum (Zeitpunkt)Fertigstellung: 27.03.19(10:51 Uhr)


Datum (Zeitpunkt) erste Weitergabe: 27.03.19(11:30 Uhr)








Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



Bitte warten...